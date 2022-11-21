ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
BTS earn first Album Of The Year Grammy nomination as a featured artist, score three nominations in total

BTS have been nominated for three separate awards at the 65th annual Grammy Awards, including an Album Of The Year nod as a featured artist. The full nominations list for the 2023 Grammy Awards was unveiled today (November 16), confirming that the K-pop juggernauts are vying for a total of three nominations for the upcoming awards, making them the most nominated K-pop act in history. This also marks the third consecutive year they’ve been nominated at the coveted Grammy Awards.
Watch Peter Frampton end his touring career with a final show-closing cover of The Beatles’ While My Guitar Gently Weeps

The guitar legend played his three-pickup Gibson Les Paul sat down, and brought the curtain down on his prolific live career at the last show of his farewell tour. Way back in June 2019, electric guitar icon Peter Frampton announced Finale: The Farewell Tour – a mammoth stint around North America, the UK and Europe that would bring the curtain down on his prolific live career.
Meet the ‘Stringer’ Telecaster, one of Fender’s wildest experimental electric guitars

The history of a bona fide six-string unicorn, as told by vintage guitar expert David Davidson of New York’s Well Strung Guitars. “This guitar probably left the factory around 1975, but it was put together earlier on by Philip Kubicki in Fender’s R&D department. It was likely made around 1971, and finally completed around ’75 as the original pots date to then.
RedHook announce debut album ‘Postcard From A Living Hell’ with Sly Withers-assisted single ‘Soju’

RedHook have released ‘Soju’, the latest single from their just-announced debut album ‘Postcard From A Living Hell’. ‘Soju’ was produced by Stevie Knight, and enlists vocals from Sly Withers frontman Jono Mata, who contributes to the song’s second verse. The final chorus of the track is sung aloud by a live audience, recorded at RedHook’s headline show in Shellharbour earlier this year.
Iggy Azalea Sells Masters and Publishing in Eight-Figure Deal: Report

Iggy Azalea has reportedly sold her publishing and masters in a deal that is said to be worth eight-figures. On Monday (Nov. 21), Billboard reported the "Fancy" rapper cashed out by transacting the rights to her musical catalog to Domain Capital Group. Iggy's body of work includes the LPs The...
Ryuichi Sakamoto Announces New Album 12

Ryuichi Sakamoto has announced his new solo album 12. It’s due out January 17 via Milan Records. 12 is the first non-soundtrack solo studio album from the Japanese composer since 2017’s Async. Sakamoto recorded the album in 2021 and 2022, and the track titles reflect the dates that the compositions were written. In a statement, Sakamoto, who has been receiving cancer treatment, said, “After I finally ‘came home’ to my new temporary housing after a big operation, I found myself reaching for the synthesizer. I had no intention of composing something; I just wanted to be showered in sound. I’ll probably continue to keep this kind of ‘diary.’”
Audioslave’s Cochise has one of the best riffs of the 21st century, but it was first recorded in 1996 with a different singer – hear Tom Morello’s radical original demo

The Chris Cornell/RATM supergroup’s debut album came out this month in 2002, but the riff from its lead single originated in Morello’s short-lived Weatherman side-project from the mid-’90s. Audioslave’s Rick Rubin-produced debut, released in 2002, was a landmark effort for several reasons. For one, it ushered in...
AM Best Affirms Credit Ratings of Reaseguradora Patria, S.A.

--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- AM Besthas affirmed the Financial Strength Rating of A (Excellent), the Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating (Long-Term ICR) of “a” (Excellent) and the Mexico National Scale Rating of “aaa.MX” (Exceptional) of. Reaseguradora Patria, S.A. (Patria Re) (. Mexico. ). AM Best also has affirmed the...
Dave Mustaine opens up on failed James Hetfield reunion: “We were talking about getting back together”

The pair were in talks over a new project, but discussions fell through due to a disagreement over a “publishing discrepancy”. The notoriously fractitious relationship between former bandmates and heavy metal heavyweights Dave Mustaine and James Hetfield is well-documented, but recent developments seemed to suggest the pair’s contentious history was well and truly water under the bridge.
Brian May says a boxset for his Eddie Van Halen Star Fleet collaboration is coming next year – and it will be full of never-before-heard outtakes

Brian May has confirmed that he is working on a reissue box set of his Star Fleet Project – the 1983 mini-album he recorded with Eddie Van Halen. Matt is a freelance journalist who has spent the last decade interviewing musicians for the likes of Total Guitar, Guitarist, Guitar World, MusicRadar, NME.com, DJ Mag and Electronic Sound. In 2020, he launched CreativeMoney.co.uk (opens in new tab), which aims to share the ideas that make creative lifestyles more sustainable. He plays guitar, but should not be allowed near your delay pedals.
