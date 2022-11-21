Read full article on original website
Related
NME
BTS earn first Album Of The Year Grammy nomination as a featured artist, score three nominations in total
BTS have been nominated for three separate awards at the 65th annual Grammy Awards, including an Album Of The Year nod as a featured artist. The full nominations list for the 2023 Grammy Awards was unveiled today (November 16), confirming that the K-pop juggernauts are vying for a total of three nominations for the upcoming awards, making them the most nominated K-pop act in history. This also marks the third consecutive year they’ve been nominated at the coveted Grammy Awards.
Blue jeans and wolf whistles: The story of the song that saved Steve Miller's career
Steve Miller's album sales were in the doldrums until old friend Maurice resurfaced on The Joker and gave him a long-awaited number 1
System Of A Down, Korn, Deftones, Incubus and Evanescence are confirmed for Las Vegas’ Sick New World festival
Full line-up revealed for 2023’s blockbusting Sick New World festival, with Turnstile, Papa Roach, Spiritbox and the Sisters Of Mercy all appearing
Guitar World Magazine
Watch Peter Frampton end his touring career with a final show-closing cover of The Beatles’ While My Guitar Gently Weeps
The guitar legend played his three-pickup Gibson Les Paul sat down, and brought the curtain down on his prolific live career at the last show of his farewell tour. Way back in June 2019, electric guitar icon Peter Frampton announced Finale: The Farewell Tour – a mammoth stint around North America, the UK and Europe that would bring the curtain down on his prolific live career.
The guy from The 1975 calls Metallica the “worst band of all time”
Matt Healy, singer with British art-poppers The 1975, hates Metallica, loves Converge, Poison The Well, AFI and Refused
Jethro Tull to release new studio album in the Spring
Prog legends Jethro Tull have now completed work on their 23rd studio album
Guitar World Magazine
Meet the ‘Stringer’ Telecaster, one of Fender’s wildest experimental electric guitars
The history of a bona fide six-string unicorn, as told by vintage guitar expert David Davidson of New York’s Well Strung Guitars. “This guitar probably left the factory around 1975, but it was put together earlier on by Philip Kubicki in Fender’s R&D department. It was likely made around 1971, and finally completed around ’75 as the original pots date to then.
NME
RedHook announce debut album ‘Postcard From A Living Hell’ with Sly Withers-assisted single ‘Soju’
RedHook have released ‘Soju’, the latest single from their just-announced debut album ‘Postcard From A Living Hell’. ‘Soju’ was produced by Stevie Knight, and enlists vocals from Sly Withers frontman Jono Mata, who contributes to the song’s second verse. The final chorus of the track is sung aloud by a live audience, recorded at RedHook’s headline show in Shellharbour earlier this year.
Iggy Azalea Sells Masters and Publishing in Eight-Figure Deal: Report
Iggy Azalea has reportedly sold her publishing and masters in a deal that is said to be worth eight-figures. On Monday (Nov. 21), Billboard reported the "Fancy" rapper cashed out by transacting the rights to her musical catalog to Domain Capital Group. Iggy's body of work includes the LPs The...
Watch Sierra Ferrell Perform Unreleased New Song, “I Can Drive You Crazy”
I think we are seeing new music on the horizon from Sierra Ferrell, and I’m pumped. On Ferrell’s most recent tour stint in Australia, she debuted a new song to the crowd titled “I Can Drive You Crazy.”. The tune is very folk heavy and has a...
Guitar World Magazine
Wilko Johnson, Dr. Feelgood guitarist and major influence on the '70s English punk movement, dies aged 75
Johnson passed away in his home on Monday (November 21), a statement on his social media pages confirms. Wilko Johnson, guitarist and vocalist of British rock band Dr. Feelgood who heavily influenced the English punk movement in the ‘70s, has died aged 75. News of Johnson’s death was confirmed...
The 10 greatest ska-punk albums ever, ranked from worst to best
Pick it up! Pick it up! No, really, pick up any of these ska-punk stormers and you're in for a treat
AM Best Places Credit Ratings of Delaware Life Insurance Company of New York Under Review With Negative Implications
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- AM Besthas placed under review with negative implications the Financial Strength Rating of A- (Excellent) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating of “a-” (Excellent) of Delaware Life Insurance Company. of. New York. (DLNY) (. New York, NY. ). DLNY is being placed under review with negative...
Ryuichi Sakamoto Announces New Album 12
Ryuichi Sakamoto has announced his new solo album 12. It’s due out January 17 via Milan Records. 12 is the first non-soundtrack solo studio album from the Japanese composer since 2017’s Async. Sakamoto recorded the album in 2021 and 2022, and the track titles reflect the dates that the compositions were written. In a statement, Sakamoto, who has been receiving cancer treatment, said, “After I finally ‘came home’ to my new temporary housing after a big operation, I found myself reaching for the synthesizer. I had no intention of composing something; I just wanted to be showered in sound. I’ll probably continue to keep this kind of ‘diary.’”
Guitar World Magazine
Audioslave’s Cochise has one of the best riffs of the 21st century, but it was first recorded in 1996 with a different singer – hear Tom Morello’s radical original demo
The Chris Cornell/RATM supergroup’s debut album came out this month in 2002, but the riff from its lead single originated in Morello’s short-lived Weatherman side-project from the mid-’90s. Audioslave’s Rick Rubin-produced debut, released in 2002, was a landmark effort for several reasons. For one, it ushered in...
Guitar World Magazine
Watch Black Crowes guitarist Rich Robinson repel an unwelcome stage invader – with his Fender Telecaster
Footage has emerged of the Black Crowes and security physically removing a persistent stage invader at the band’s recent show at the Palais Theatre in Melbourne, Australia on November 20. The crowd member who unwisely took it upon themselves to get onstage was involved in an altercation with the...
AM Best Affirms Credit Ratings of Reaseguradora Patria, S.A.
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- AM Besthas affirmed the Financial Strength Rating of A (Excellent), the Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating (Long-Term ICR) of “a” (Excellent) and the Mexico National Scale Rating of “aaa.MX” (Exceptional) of. Reaseguradora Patria, S.A. (Patria Re) (. Mexico. ). AM Best also has affirmed the...
Guitar World Magazine
Dave Mustaine opens up on failed James Hetfield reunion: “We were talking about getting back together”
The pair were in talks over a new project, but discussions fell through due to a disagreement over a “publishing discrepancy”. The notoriously fractitious relationship between former bandmates and heavy metal heavyweights Dave Mustaine and James Hetfield is well-documented, but recent developments seemed to suggest the pair’s contentious history was well and truly water under the bridge.
Ringo Starr Releases New Music Video to Celebrate ‘EP3’ Vinyl
Ringo Starr has released a new music video for the single “Everyone and Everything,” from his record, EP3, which is now out on vinyl and cassette formats. Fans can check out the new video below and buy or stream the EP3 HERE. In the new video, the ever-positive...
Guitar World Magazine
Brian May says a boxset for his Eddie Van Halen Star Fleet collaboration is coming next year – and it will be full of never-before-heard outtakes
Brian May has confirmed that he is working on a reissue box set of his Star Fleet Project – the 1983 mini-album he recorded with Eddie Van Halen. Matt is a freelance journalist who has spent the last decade interviewing musicians for the likes of Total Guitar, Guitarist, Guitar World, MusicRadar, NME.com, DJ Mag and Electronic Sound. In 2020, he launched CreativeMoney.co.uk (opens in new tab), which aims to share the ideas that make creative lifestyles more sustainable. He plays guitar, but should not be allowed near your delay pedals.
InsuranceNewsNet
Camp Hill, PA
3K+
Followers
32K+
Post
238K+
Views
ABOUT
InsuranceNewsNet is one of the largest media companies covering the insurance industryhttps://www.insurancenewsnet.com
Comments / 0