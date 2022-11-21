ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yakima, WA

Take A Look: Sears Store in Union Gap To Shut Its Doors Mid-December

When news came earlier this year that Sears would be closing many of their stores, we feared that we'd lose ours located in the Valley Mall. Sadly, it is one of the locations on the chopping block. As of this writing, it looks to be closing its doors mid-December of 2022. With roughly a month left, I took a stroll through the store that WAS packed wall to wall with everything you could ever need.
9 Yakima Stores Bringing The Savings On Thanksgiving Day

One good thing about the pandemic was that it got more places to close for the holidays. I admit I've gone to the store on the actual holiday. I know the whole "If no one would show up, then the stores wouldn't be open, and employees could be at home with their families." I can see how that could be true in the grand scheme of things. I've also experienced the other side of the coin.
Three Places Veterans can eat Free in the Yakima Valley

When someone enlists in the U.S Military they give up a good part of their lives to fight and defend our country. Whether they're just starting or they've been members for years, we show them our gratitude on Veterans Day. The Yakima Valley is doing just that, there are plenty of places for Veterans to take advantage of deals and get free meals.
