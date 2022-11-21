Read full article on original website
Warehouse Theatre Presents Best Christmas Pageant Ever in Yakima
The Herdmans are back again. This time, with new choreography and new songs. The Best Christmas Pageant Ever: The Musical, Warehouse Theatre in Yakima. Get into the spirit of the season this year when the Warehouse Theatre Company presents the modern holiday classic, “The Best Christmas Pageant Ever: The Musical.”
Craft Fairs, Bazaars & Fundraisers Are Bringing The Festive Joy To Yakima
Here we are, halfway through November. The family will be gathering next week for Thanksgiving, and then it's all downhill from there. You need to get your house festive and start getting gifts together. You might as well hit some of the valley's craft fairs and kill two birds with one stone.
Have a Toys For Tots Donation? Here’s Some Handy Drop-Off Locations In Yakima
Tis the season of giving, and many are in need. Thank goodness for Toys for Tots. If you can, donate a new toy or something else like sporting equipment (balls, bags, PPE), children’s books, backpacks, games, cosmetic accessories for younger teens, etc. Or, a cash donation is always accepted.
Take A Look: Sears Store in Union Gap To Shut Its Doors Mid-December
When news came earlier this year that Sears would be closing many of their stores, we feared that we'd lose ours located in the Valley Mall. Sadly, it is one of the locations on the chopping block. As of this writing, it looks to be closing its doors mid-December of 2022. With roughly a month left, I took a stroll through the store that WAS packed wall to wall with everything you could ever need.
4 Internet Celebs We’d Kill to have at our Yakima Thanksgiving
Thanksgiving in Yakima is breathtaking, the weather, the fall leaves, the colors, you name it Yakima has it. So what are we missing in the Yakima Valley this Thanksgiving? Honestly not much, but how cool would it be to have some popular faces sitting around our table?. Instead of doing...
Popular Holiday Light Fest at State Fair Park to Light Up Yakima.
It's about to get very festive here in the Yakima Valley. For the third year in a row, State Fair Park is going to light up in glorious holiday lights. The 3rd Annual Drive-Thru Holiday Light Fest at State Fair Park in Yakima. After two amazing years, it has already...
9 Yakima Stores Bringing The Savings On Thanksgiving Day
One good thing about the pandemic was that it got more places to close for the holidays. I admit I've gone to the store on the actual holiday. I know the whole "If no one would show up, then the stores wouldn't be open, and employees could be at home with their families." I can see how that could be true in the grand scheme of things. I've also experienced the other side of the coin.
Three Places Veterans can eat Free in the Yakima Valley
When someone enlists in the U.S Military they give up a good part of their lives to fight and defend our country. Whether they're just starting or they've been members for years, we show them our gratitude on Veterans Day. The Yakima Valley is doing just that, there are plenty of places for Veterans to take advantage of deals and get free meals.
