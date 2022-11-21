Read full article on original website
Natural disasters: $92 billion in economic losses
Droughts in Brazil were the fifth most loss-making natural event in the first half of 2022, adding up to $4 billion. The highest losses were recorded by flooding in China, the earthquake in Fukushima, Japan, flooding in Australia, and storm Eunice in Europe. Completing the top 8 losses are floods in South Africa and droughts in Italy and the United States.
Government Of Canada Announces Funding For Research Project To Improve Canada's Resilience To Flooding
Targeted News Service (Press Releases) Climate change is having a direct impact on natural disasters, including flooding, increasing the scale, frequency, and unpredictability of these events. That is why the. Government of Canada. is making investments to strengthen. Canada's. resilience to climate change and reduce the impact of flooding on...
Findings from Princeton University Update Understanding of Climate Change (Benefits of and Strategies To Update Premium Rates In the Us National Flood Insurance Program Under Climate Change): Climate Change
-- Current study results on Climate Change have been published. According to news reporting out of. , by NewsRx editors, research stated, “The United States’ National Flood Insurance Program (NFIP) has accumulated over. $20 billion. in debt to the. US Treasury. since 2005, partly due to discounted premiums...
Japan space agency says research team tampered with ISS experiment
Japan's space agency said Friday that a research team had tampered with data from an experiment simulating life on the International Space Station.
Etihad Credit Insurance and African Trade Insurance Agency partner to boost trade and investments between UAE and Africa
(ATI) signed a reciprocal reinsurance agreement to strengthen trade ties and boost exports between the two markets by providing trade credit insurance and trade finance solutions to businesses. The deal follows the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) each entity signed in March last year to enhance the global competitiveness of exporters...
Liberia to Host West African Insurance Companies Conference
Over 140 delegates from five anglophone countries in West Africa are expected to attend this year's Annual. , the second of two WAICA Annual events, will be held from. since the outbreak of the deadly Ebola Virus in 2014. Gbalazeh, the immediate past President of WAICA, said the WAICA's Annual.
Studies in the Area of Mathematics and Applications Reported from Corvinus University (On monotone likelihood ratio of stationary probabilities in bonus-malus systems): Mathematics – Mathematics and Applications
-- New study results on mathematics and applications have been published. According to news originating from. , by NewsRx correspondents, research stated, “Bonus-malus system is an often used risk management tool in the insurance industry, and it is usually modeled with Markov chains.”. Our news editors obtained a quote...
Small Grains and Processing Sweet Corn Crop Insurance Improvements
Final rule with request for comments. CFR Part: "7 CFR Part 457" RIN Number: "RIN 0563-AC82" Document Number: "Docket ID FCIC-22-0008" (FCIC) amends the Common Crop Insurance Regulations, Small Grains Crop Insurance Provisions, Processing Sweet Corn Crop Insurance Provisions, Cabbage Crop Insurance Provisions, and the Fresh Market Tomato (Dollar Plan) Crop Insurance Provisions. The changes will allow revenue coverage for oats and rye under the Small Grains Crop Insurance Provisions and extend the end of the insurance period date for processing sweet corn from.
House Financial Services Subcommittee Issues Statement From Housing Assistance Council Research & Information Director George
WASHINGTON , Nov. 25 -- The House Financial Services Subcommittee on Housing,. , entitled "Persistent Poverty in America: Addressing Chronic Disinvestment in Colonias, the Southern Black Belt, and the. U.S. Territories":. * * *. Chairman Cleaver, Ranking Member Hill, and members of the Subcommittee, greetings and thank you for this...
Sun Life redeems Series 2017-1 Subordinated Unsecured 2.75% Fixed/Floating Debentures
TORONTO , Nov. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Sun Life Financial Inc. (TSX: SLF) (NYSE: SLF) announced today that it completed the redemption of all of its outstanding. principal amount of Series 2017-1 Subordinated Unsecured 2.75% Fixed/Floating Debentures. Sun Life is a leading international financial services organization providing asset management, wealth,...
House Financial Services Subcommittee Issues Testimony From Coalition for a Prosperous America Senior Economist Ferry
WASHINGTON , Nov. 25 -- The House Financial Services Subcommittee on Housing,. Coalition for a Prosperous America Senior Economist Jeff Ferry. , entitled "Persistent Poverty in America: Addressing Chronic Disinvestment in Colonias, the Southern Black Belt, and the. U.S. Territories":. * * *. The Coalition for a Prosperous America. (CPA)...
Global Pharmacy Benefit Management Market Report 2022-2026 & 2031: Strategic Partnerships Helping Organizations Enter Into New Market and Expand by Leveraging Each Other's Resources
The global pharmacy benefit management market is expected to grow from $506.27 billion. in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.22%. The pharmacy benefit management market is expected to reach. $685.91 billion. in 2026 at a CAGR of 6.27%. The pharmacy benefit management market consists of sales...
Energy Insurance Market to See Huge Growth by 2027 : State Farm Group, Allianz, UnitedHealth Group
NJ New Jersey, USA -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/23/2022 -- The latest study released on the Global Energy Insurance Market by. evaluates market size, trend, and forecast to 2027. market study covers significant research data and proofs to be a handy resource document for managers, analysts, industry experts and other key people to have ready-to-access and self-analyzed study to help understand market trends, growth drivers, opportunities and upcoming challenges and about the competitors.
House Financial Services Subcommittee Issues Testimony From United Food & Commercial Workers International Union Senior Research Analyst Alexander
WASHINGTON , Nov. 25 -- The House Financial Services Subcommittee on Housing,. United Food and Commercial Workers International Union. , entitled "Persistent Poverty in America: Addressing Chronic Disinvestment in Colonias, the Southern Black Belt, and the. U.S. Territories":. * * *. My name is. , and I am a senior...
Credit Insurance Market to See Booming Business Sentiments : Atradius, AIG, Cesce, Credendo: Credit Insurance Market to see Booming Business Sentiments
NJ New Jersey, USA -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/22/2022 -- Advance Market Analytics published a new research publication on "Credit Insurance Market Insights, to 2027" with 232 pages and enriched with self-explained Tables and charts in presentable format. In the Study you will find new evolving Trends, Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities generated by targeting market associated stakeholders. The growth of the.
Reports Outline Public Health Study Findings from Beijing Technology and Business University (The impact of public health education on people’s demand for commercial health insurance: Empirical evidence from China): Health and Medicine – Public Health
-- Investigators discuss new findings in public health. According to news reporting originating from. , by NewsRx correspondents, research stated, “Public health education is gaining significance globally, and it is important for managing health risks.”. Our news correspondents obtained a quote from the research from. Beijing Technology and Business...
Studies from National Taiwan University Hospital Provide New Data on Stroke (Polycystic kidney disease increases the stoke incidence in Taiwan: A retrospective population-based cohort study using National Health Insurance DatabaseAt a glance of …): Cerebrovascular Diseases and Conditions – Stroke
-- New study results on stroke have been published. According to news reporting from. , by NewsRx journalists, research stated, “Few studies documented incidence rates of different types of stroke among patients with polycystic kidney disease (PKD). We conducted a retrospective cohort study based on the. National Health Insurance.
Patent Issued for Identification of employment relationships between healthcare practitioners and healthcare facilities (USPTO 11488109): Milliman Solutions LLC
) has been issued patent number 11488109, according to news reporting originating out of. From the background information supplied by the inventors, news correspondents obtained the following quote: “The healthcare industry is extraordinarily complex. Specifically, in. the United States. , relationships between healthcare practitioners, clinics, facilities, groups, and systems...
Swiss Re Treasury (US) Corporation Announces Pricing of its Cash Tender Offer for Any and All of its Outstanding 2042 Notes
PRNewswire/ -- Swiss Re Treasury (US) Corporation. ("SRTUS") announced today the pricing of its previously announced tender offer for cash (the "Any and All Tender Offer") of any and all of its 4.25% Senior Notes due 2042 (the "2042 Notes") guaranteed by. Swiss Reinsurance Company Ltd. (the "2042 Notes Guarantor").
Patent Issued for Systems and methods for computing with private healthcare data (USPTO 11487902): nference inc.
-- From Alexandria, Virginia , NewsRx journalists report that a patent by the inventors Aravamudan, Murali (. The patent’s assignee for patent number 11487902 is nference inc. (. Cambridge, Massachusetts. ,. United States. ). News editors obtained the following quote from the background information supplied by the inventors: “Hospitals,...
