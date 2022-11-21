ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aptitude named the category award winner for IFRS 17 – Accounting Systems in Chartis 2023 RiskTech100® Report

By PR Newswire
 3 days ago
AM Best Comments on Credit Ratings of Nassau Financial Group, L.P.’s Insurance Subsidiaries Following Announcement of Delaware Life Insurance Company of New York Acquisition

--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- AM Besthas commented that the Credit Ratings (ratings) of The Nassau Companies of New York, Inc. . DLNY is a provider of fixed annuities, variable annuities and life insurance products, with 16,000 policies in force and approximately. $1.8 billion. in assets as of. Sept. 30. . This transaction...
DELAWARE STATE
FG Financial Group Announces Formation and Initial Funding of FG Communities

- FG Communities Owns and Operates Growing Portfolio of Manufactured Housing Communities – - First Project Under FG Financial Group’s Recently Launched Merchant Banking Division – - Project Launched In Partnership. with Fundamental Global - ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. --(BUSINESS WIRE)-- FG Financial Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: FGF) (the “Company”), today...
RENAISSANCERE HOLDINGS LTD FILES (8-K) Disclosing Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Creation of a Direct Financial Obligation or an Obligation under an Off-Balance Sheet Arrangement of a Registrant, Financial Statements and Exhibits

Item 1.01. Entry Into A Material Definitive Agreement. On November 18, 2022 , RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (the "Company") renewed its. revolving credit facility by entering into the Third Amended and Restated Credit. Agreement by and among the Company, as borrower,. Renaissance Reinsurance Ltd. ,. Renaissance Specialty U.S. Ltd. ,. Renaissance...
AM Best Affirms Credit Ratings of Reaseguradora Patria, S.A.

--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- AM Besthas affirmed the Financial Strength Rating of A (Excellent), the Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating (Long-Term ICR) of “a” (Excellent) and the Mexico National Scale Rating of “aaa.MX” (Exceptional) of. Reaseguradora Patria, S.A. (Patria Re) (. Mexico. ). AM Best also has affirmed the...
Global Pharmacy Benefit Management Market Report 2022-2026 & 2031: Strategic Partnerships Helping Organizations Enter Into New Market and Expand by Leveraging Each Other's Resources

The global pharmacy benefit management market is expected to grow from $506.27 billion. in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.22%. The pharmacy benefit management market is expected to reach. $685.91 billion. in 2026 at a CAGR of 6.27%. The pharmacy benefit management market consists of sales...
Brookfield Reinsurance Announces Record Date for the Special Distribution

BROOKFIELD , NEWS, Nov. 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brookfield Reinsurance (NYSE, TSX: BAMR) (“Brookfield Reinsurance” or the “Company”) today announced that it has set a distribution record date of. December 2, 2022. (the “Record Date”) for the previously announced special distribution (the “Special Distribution”) of...
TWFG Insurance Crosses The Billion-Dollar Mark In Written Premium–And Growing

With 22 years of organic double-digit growth and strategic acquisitions in 2022, TWFG is setting the foundation for a profitable future of sustained growth. /PRNewswire/ -- TWFG Insurance recently announced reaching its key financial milestone of a billion dollars in written premium this fall, and that it's on track to follow an unprecedented 22 years of double-digit growth going into 2023.
LOUISIANA STATE
crowdfundinsider.com

Embedded Finance Integration Is Being Widely Considered Across the Globe: Juniper Research

Juniper Research defines embedded finance as: “Any use case where financial services, such as banking, insurance or lending, is integrated into non-financial user experiences.”. User experiences in this sense will “commonly mean eCommerce checkouts, for example, where payment options are embedded to avoid having to re-enter details, or where...
Fanhua Announces the Launch of Its Open Platform

GUANGZHOU, China , Nov. 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fanhua Inc. (“Fanhua” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: FANH), a leading independent financial services provider in. , today announced the official launch of its open platform (the “Open Platform”) aiming to empower independent insurance agencies and agents on the market.
The Associated Press

Mercans named as a ‘STAR PERFORMER’ in Everest Group's Multi Country Payroll (MCP) Solutions PEAK Matrix® Assessment 2022

LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 23, 2022-- For the second consecutive year, the Everest Group has recognized Mercans as a Star Performer in its Multi-Country Payroll (MCP) Solutions PEAK Matrix® Assessment. In addition, the global payroll technology leader was placed as a Major Contender for the fourth time in a row, outperforming 17 other global payroll service providers. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221123005443/en/ Everest Group Multi-Country Payroll (MCP) Solution PEAK Matrix Assessment 2022 Mercans (Graphic: AETOSWire)
cryptonewsz.com

DWF Labs joins MAD Metaverse as strategic advisor

DWF Labs’ primary objective is to invest in and promote the leading cryptocurrency projects, as well as to become innovators and Web3 industry leaders. MAD Metaverse will now be supported by this company, which offers consulting, strategic advice, smart contract audits, and other related services. Andrei Grachev, DWF Labs’...
