Aptitude named the category award winner for IFRS 17 – Accounting Systems in Chartis 2023 RiskTech100® Report

AM Best Comments on Credit Ratings of Nassau Financial Group, L.P.’s Insurance Subsidiaries Following Announcement of Delaware Life Insurance Company of New York Acquisition
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- AM Besthas commented that the Credit Ratings (ratings) of The Nassau Companies of New York, Inc. . DLNY is a provider of fixed annuities, variable annuities and life insurance products, with 16,000 policies in force and approximately. $1.8 billion. in assets as of. Sept. 30. . This transaction...
FG Financial Group Announces Formation and Initial Funding of FG Communities
- FG Communities Owns and Operates Growing Portfolio of Manufactured Housing Communities – - First Project Under FG Financial Group’s Recently Launched Merchant Banking Division – - Project Launched In Partnership. with Fundamental Global - ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. --(BUSINESS WIRE)-- FG Financial Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: FGF) (the “Company”), today...
Swiss Re Treasury (US) Corporation Announces Pricing of its Cash Tender Offer for Any and All of its Outstanding 2042 Notes
PRNewswire/ -- Swiss Re Treasury (US) Corporation. ("SRTUS") announced today the pricing of its previously announced tender offer for cash (the "Any and All Tender Offer") of any and all of its 4.25% Senior Notes due 2042 (the "2042 Notes") guaranteed by. Swiss Reinsurance Company Ltd. (the "2042 Notes Guarantor").
RENAISSANCERE HOLDINGS LTD FILES (8-K) Disclosing Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Creation of a Direct Financial Obligation or an Obligation under an Off-Balance Sheet Arrangement of a Registrant, Financial Statements and Exhibits
Item 1.01. Entry Into A Material Definitive Agreement. On November 18, 2022 , RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (the "Company") renewed its. revolving credit facility by entering into the Third Amended and Restated Credit. Agreement by and among the Company, as borrower,. Renaissance Reinsurance Ltd. ,. Renaissance Specialty U.S. Ltd. ,. Renaissance...
AM Best Affirms Credit Ratings of Reaseguradora Patria, S.A.
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- AM Besthas affirmed the Financial Strength Rating of A (Excellent), the Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating (Long-Term ICR) of “a” (Excellent) and the Mexico National Scale Rating of “aaa.MX” (Exceptional) of. Reaseguradora Patria, S.A. (Patria Re) (. Mexico. ). AM Best also has affirmed the...
Dollar General Employee Says Stores Across Country 'Completely Overwhelmed' as Company Reports Operating Profit Up 7.5%
In a video that has gone viral, an assistant manager at a Dollar General store has spoken out about the conditions of his store and, he says, many other Dollar General stores across the country.
ABIR and EY Return as Headline Sponsors for 2023 Bermuda Risk Summit
(BDA), is pleased to announce that it has secured two headline sponsors for its second annual Bermuda Risk Summit being held on. The theme of the 2023 Bermuda Risk Summit, presented by the BDA, is ‘Innovation, Sustainability and Collaboration.’. , BDA CEO said, “We greatly appreciate the generous support...
AM Best Affirms Credit Ratings of Members of GEICO and GEICO Corporation
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- AM Best has affirmed the Financial Strength Rating (FSR) of A++ (Superior) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Ratings (Long-Term ICR) of “aaa” (Exceptional) for the members of. Government Employees Group. (GEICO) (. Chevy Chase, MD. ). AM Best also has affirmed the Long-Term ICR of “aaa”...
REALNETWORKS INC FILES (8-K) Disclosing Change in Directors or Principal Officers
Item 5.02. Departure of Directors or Certain Officers; Election of Directors;. Appointment of Certain Officers; Compensatory Arrangements of Certain Officers. on an annualized basis and Company-paid health insurance. coverage through the term extension. At the conclusion of the term extension. ending on. December 31, 2022. ,. will be eligible for...
Global Pharmacy Benefit Management Market Report 2022-2026 & 2031: Strategic Partnerships Helping Organizations Enter Into New Market and Expand by Leveraging Each Other's Resources
The global pharmacy benefit management market is expected to grow from $506.27 billion. in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.22%. The pharmacy benefit management market is expected to reach. $685.91 billion. in 2026 at a CAGR of 6.27%. The pharmacy benefit management market consists of sales...
Brookfield Reinsurance Announces Record Date for the Special Distribution
BROOKFIELD , NEWS, Nov. 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brookfield Reinsurance (NYSE, TSX: BAMR) (“Brookfield Reinsurance” or the “Company”) today announced that it has set a distribution record date of. December 2, 2022. (the “Record Date”) for the previously announced special distribution (the “Special Distribution”) of...
TWFG Insurance Crosses The Billion-Dollar Mark In Written Premium–And Growing
With 22 years of organic double-digit growth and strategic acquisitions in 2022, TWFG is setting the foundation for a profitable future of sustained growth. /PRNewswire/ -- TWFG Insurance recently announced reaching its key financial milestone of a billion dollars in written premium this fall, and that it's on track to follow an unprecedented 22 years of double-digit growth going into 2023.
Sun Life redeems Series 2017-1 Subordinated Unsecured 2.75% Fixed/Floating Debentures
TORONTO , Nov. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Sun Life Financial Inc. (TSX: SLF) (NYSE: SLF) announced today that it completed the redemption of all of its outstanding. principal amount of Series 2017-1 Subordinated Unsecured 2.75% Fixed/Floating Debentures. Sun Life is a leading international financial services organization providing asset management, wealth,...
Embedded Finance Integration Is Being Widely Considered Across the Globe: Juniper Research
Juniper Research defines embedded finance as: “Any use case where financial services, such as banking, insurance or lending, is integrated into non-financial user experiences.”. User experiences in this sense will “commonly mean eCommerce checkouts, for example, where payment options are embedded to avoid having to re-enter details, or where...
Fanhua Announces the Launch of Its Open Platform
GUANGZHOU, China , Nov. 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fanhua Inc. (“Fanhua” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: FANH), a leading independent financial services provider in. , today announced the official launch of its open platform (the “Open Platform”) aiming to empower independent insurance agencies and agents on the market.
Travelex Insurance Services Wins Travvy Award for Customer Service
OMAHA, Neb. , Nov. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Travelex Insurance Services has earned a prestigious Bronze Travvy Award in the category of Best Travel Insurance Provider–Customer Service. The company consistently earns industry awards for its customer service, and its high ratings on consumer review sites support those awards. "Customer...
NUTEX HEALTH, INC. – 10-Q – Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations
The following Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations should be read in conjunction with the unaudited consolidated financial statements and the notes thereto included in Part I, Item 1, "Financial Statements" of this Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q. Explanatory Note On. April 1, 2022. (the...
Mercans named as a ‘STAR PERFORMER’ in Everest Group's Multi Country Payroll (MCP) Solutions PEAK Matrix® Assessment 2022
LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 23, 2022-- For the second consecutive year, the Everest Group has recognized Mercans as a Star Performer in its Multi-Country Payroll (MCP) Solutions PEAK Matrix® Assessment. In addition, the global payroll technology leader was placed as a Major Contender for the fourth time in a row, outperforming 17 other global payroll service providers. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221123005443/en/ Everest Group Multi-Country Payroll (MCP) Solution PEAK Matrix Assessment 2022 Mercans (Graphic: AETOSWire)
DWF Labs joins MAD Metaverse as strategic advisor
DWF Labs’ primary objective is to invest in and promote the leading cryptocurrency projects, as well as to become innovators and Web3 industry leaders. MAD Metaverse will now be supported by this company, which offers consulting, strategic advice, smart contract audits, and other related services. Andrei Grachev, DWF Labs’...
Fannie Mae Executes its Eleventh and Final Credit Insurance Risk Transfer Transaction of 2022 on $10.1 Billion of Single-Family Loans
WASHINGTON , Nov. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Fannie Mae (OTCQB:. ) announced today that it has executed its eleventh and final Credit Insurance Risk Transfer™ (CIRT™) transaction of 2022. As part of. Fannie Mae's. ongoing effort to reduce taxpayer risk by increasing the role of private capital in...
