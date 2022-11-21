Halloween was (what seems like) forever ago, and some people still have their decorations up. Why? It's one thing if they have pumpkins still on their porch. I've engaged in the "how long will it last?" game. Maybe you're waiting for the right time to make that pumpkin pie. (I have no idea how to make a pumpkin pie or what parts of the pumpkin even go into pumpkin pie). Or maybe your child made it, and your porch is like the "refrigerator" of the neighborhood. You want to display it for all to see while it's still good. So I understand the pumpkins, but why the decorations?

YAKIMA, WA ・ 4 DAYS AGO