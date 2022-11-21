Read full article on original website
NURSEBRAIN: A nurse brings an idea to fruition to revolutionize patient safety, the nursing profession, and his life as a nursepreneur.
NURSEBRAIN: A nurse brings an idea to fruition to revolutionize patient safety, the nursing profession, and his life as a nursepreneur. Becoming a nurse is eye opening to the issues the current healthcare system faces. As a nurse you have a choice: live with it or change it. Samu Mhlambi embraced the latter. As a registered nurse, Samu discovered a way to help nurses perform their jobs more efficiently, effectively, and with less stress thus saving both patients’ lives and reducing nurse burnout. Please join RNegade’s hosts Antra and Karen through his journey of becoming a nursepreneur.
Can’t Get Good Help Nowadays: How to Build Your Healthcare Cybersecurity Workforce Against the Competition with Brandyn Blunt, and Matt McMahon
Can’t Get Good Help Nowadays: How to Build Your Healthcare Cybersecurity Workforce Against the Competition with Brandyn Blunt, and Matt McMahon. In recognition of the 19 annual National Cyber Security Awareness Month, The Outcomes Rocket Network has launched a 10-part podcast series to elevate Cyber Security Awareness in Healthcare on our main channel, the Outcomes Rocket Podcast. Partnering with leaders in healthcare cybersecurity in their capacity as members of the Health Sector Coordinating Council, the podcast aims to illuminate advances made in protecting critical healthcare infrastructure and patient safety, and areas that need further focus to put a stop to Cyber Crime.
#176: Seven Reasons to Claim and Share Power for Healthcare Leaders
#176: Seven Reasons to Claim and Share Power for Healthcare Leaders. In this episode, we talk about the seven reasons to Claim and Share Power and why it’s essential for healthcare leaders. We know most emerging and evolving leaders have been in a time of uncertainty, and they don’t...
Top questions doctors ask health care attorneys
“Being a transactional lawyer for physicians is never dull because the more the regulations, guidance, and laws change, the more questions everyone has. But it’s more than just getting an answer to a question and being in compliance. Doctors are feeling overly worn down and out of control, and the risks that face their practice are real. It contributes to burnout and apathy, as it’s hard enough to keep track of the changing landscape of clinical medicine. Now you have to become a financial, employment, and legal whiz? It’s a lot.”
At the Core of Care: How Compassion and Relationships Reduce Chronic Stress
At the Core of Care: How Compassion and Relationships Reduce Chronic Stress. In this episode, we hear about the impact of chronic stress on personal and community health from two longtime community health professionals, Uzuri Pease-Greene and Jeneen Skinner. Interviewed by Jillian Bird, Director of Training and Technical Assistance at the National Nurse-Led Care Consortium, Pease-Greene and Skinner share their experiences working at the community level along with the lessons they have learned and the importance of trust to relationship building.
Is Value-Based Care Finally at a Tipping Point? Cityblock and Enlace Health Share Thoughts from StartUp Health @ HLTH
Is Value-Based Care Finally at a Tipping Point? Cityblock and Enlace Health Share Thoughts from StartUp Health @ HLTH. Welcome to StartUp Health NOW, the podcast where we celebrate the entrepreneurs and innovators transforming the future of health. Value-based care has the dubious distinction of being the oldest new idea...
Keynote: Revolutionizing America’s Healthcare System, One Zip Code at a Time
Keynote: Revolutionizing America’s Healthcare System, One Zip Code at a Time. November 25, 2022: As a part of their mission to revolutionize America’s healthcare system, Dr Chris Chen, CEO of ChenMed and his brother Gordon Chen wrote the book The Calling: A Memoir of Family, Faith and the Future of Healthcare, to shine a light on how an expensive, uncoordinated, and confusing system works for itself at the expense of suffering patients. The Calling tells the story of how ChenMed, a physician-led, mission-driven company, is transforming care of patients from forgotten and underserved communities by taking a proactive and preventive approach to care.
The Key to Architecting a High Speed, Highly Effective Modern Data Platform in Healthcare
The Key to Architecting a High Speed, Highly Effective Modern Data Platform in Healthcare. The application of all the principles and best practices around a modern data platform are so critical today in healthcare. We have to get better at leveraging the data that is available to be able to truly improve care, lower costs and make it a better experience for the patients and clinicians. How can we present the data in a more meaningful and visual way? What can we learn from other industries in order to get this right? How can we embrace the power of the cloud? What are the goal posts for achieving increased flexibility, agility and automation?
SEMPRE: Future and Pharma: Standardization and Automation with Jonathan Ogurchak, CEO and co-founder of STACK
SEMPRE: Future and Pharma: Standardization and Automation with Jonathan Ogurchak, CEO and co-founder of STACK. In this episode, Rich Prest interviews Jonathan Ogurchak, CEO and co-founder of STACK, a startup focused on the challenges of running pharmacies. STACK offers licensed pharmacists a platform that manages information and automates tasks to improve their operations. Jonathan discusses the disconnect between points of care and points of management and possible tools to address it. He also explains why he believes the educational aspect of the pharmacy industry is woefully underserved.
On The Pulse: Diversity, Equity, Inclusion, and Justice
On The Pulse: Diversity, Equity, Inclusion, and Justice. Robert Atkins, Executive Vice Dean of the Johns Hopkins School of Nursing, joins the show to discuss the values of diversity, equity, inclusion, and justice, and what they mean for nursing in the 21st century. Podcast References & Resources:. Robert Atkins, Executive...
Bruce Broussard on Catalyzing Change Through Crisis
Bruce Broussard on Catalyzing Change Through Crisis. Unprecedented speed, collaboration, efficiency and results, all driving innovation: this is what healthcare has accomplished in the last few years. But as we settle into a new status quo, there is a pervasive sentiment that our industry is reverting to inefficiency. Embracing the evolution of healthcare requires that we embrace methods born of crisis as long-term solutions and evolve business models to meet new consumer demands. The way forward is clear–a collaborative approach, catalyzed by interoperability.
