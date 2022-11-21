The Key to Architecting a High Speed, Highly Effective Modern Data Platform in Healthcare. The application of all the principles and best practices around a modern data platform are so critical today in healthcare. We have to get better at leveraging the data that is available to be able to truly improve care, lower costs and make it a better experience for the patients and clinicians. How can we present the data in a more meaningful and visual way? What can we learn from other industries in order to get this right? How can we embrace the power of the cloud? What are the goal posts for achieving increased flexibility, agility and automation?

2 DAYS AGO