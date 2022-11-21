5 Best Black Friday memory foam mattress deals — save on Nectar, Puffy, Saatva and more

The best memory foam mattress can make lying in bed feel like you're lying on a puffy cloud. Now that Black Friday mattress deals are live, all of our top-rated memory foam mattress recommendations are on sale.

So we're rounding up the top 5 sales you can get right now ahead of Thanksgiving. All five mattresses are now at their lowest price of 2022 and there's little-to-no chance they'll get significantly cheaper in the days to come. That means now is the perfect time to pamper yourself with the best mattress you can afford. (For more deals on all types of mattresses, check out our guide to the best mattress sales ).

5 Black Friday Memory Foam Mattress Sales

1: Nectar: was $599 now $359 @ Nectar

Our favorite value mattress is now on sale. Nectar is taking 33% off sitewide, which is its best discount of the year. In our Nectar mattress review , we called the Editor's Choice mattress a tremendous value for the money. We found it's very comfortable (thanks to its five layers of memory foam) and it offers excellent pressure relief around your shoulders, hips, and back. Bonus points for offering an impressive 365-night trial and a forever guarantee. As part of its current sale — you can get the twin mattress for $359 (was $599) or the queen for $669 (was $999). Those prices beat last year's Black Friday flash sale. View Deal

2: Siena Mattress: was $499 now $299 @ Siena

The Siena Mattress is a very affordable memory foam mattress from the same company behind Nectar and DreamCloud. Its medium-firmness feel should suit most sleepers and we like that it has five layers of memory foam and polyfoam, with a breathable cover to help you sleep cooler at night. In our Siena Memory Foam mattress review , we said it offers excellent temperature regulation, superb edge support, and low motion transfer for a very low price. As part of its Black Friday mattress deals — Siena is offering the twin for $299 (was $499), whereas the queen is $499 (was $699). You also get a 180-night trial with free shipping and returns. View Deal

3: Saatva Loom & Leaf: was $1,095 now $695 @ Saatva

The Loom & Leaf is a great ultra-premium memory foam mattress with exceptional contouring support. It has a quilted organic cotton covering, then a layer of cooling gel, followed by premium memory foam, and then multiple layers of foam for support and luxury comfort. As part of our exclusive deal via this link — the twin is priced at $695 (was $1,095), whereas the queen is on sale for $1,795 (was $2,195). View Deal

4: Cocoon Chill: was $769 now $499 @ Cocoon by Sealy

Free pillows & sheets: If you're the type of person that gets warm overnight, this is the mattress for you. While many mattresses can wick away heat, in our Cocoon Chill Mattress review we found that the Cocoon Chill does the best job of actually keeping you cool overnight. We also love the mattress' ability to reduce motion transfer, so you won't notice when your partner gets up in the middle of the night. As part of its Black Friday mattress deals — the twin size is down to just $499 (was $769), whereas the queen is on sale for $799 (was $1,239). Plus, you get free pillows and a sheet set with your mattress purchase. View Deal

5: Puffy Mattress: was $1,449 now $649 @ Puffy

The five-layer, memory foam Puffy Mattress is made to support back, stomach, side and combination sleepers. It has a cooling layer to dissipate body heat along with a dedicated support/foam layer to protect your spine and relieve pressure on your hips, back, and knees. You can also zip-off the stain-resistant cover to freshen it up every couple of months. After discount, the twin is on sale for $649 (was $1,449), whereas the queen costs $999 (was $1,799). You also get free pillows, mattress protector, and sheet set ($600 value). View Deal

Shop all early mattress sales today