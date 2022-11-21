ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boulder, CO

First look: Utah at Colorado odds and lines

By Skip Snow
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Rg8mi_0jIuWpgD00

The No. 14 Utah Utes (8-3, 6-2 Pac-12) and Colorado Buffaloes (1-10, 1-7) meet in a Pac-12 contest Saturday. Kickoff at Folsom Field in Boulder is scheduled for 4 p.m. ET (Pac-12 Network). Below, we look at Utah at Colorado from Tipico Sportsbook; check back for all our college football picks and predictions.

Rankings courtesy the AFCA Coaches Poll powered by USA TODAY Sports.

Utah, 10th in the College Football Playoff rankings, had its high-scoring 4-game win streak snapped Saturday, when the Utes lost 20-17 to 1-point favorite Oregon. In their 4 previous games, the Utes had scored 151 points and for the season Utah’s 37.3 points per game rank 16th in the nation.

The Buffaloes allowed 40-plus points in a 5th straight loss when they fell Saturday to 30.5-point favorite Washington 54-7. The Pac-12’s worst defense (42.6 PPG) allowed 575 total yards to the Huskies. Colorado has allowed 500-plus yards in 3 of its last 4 games and in 6 games this season.

Stream select live college football games and full replays: Get ESPN+

Utah at Colorado odds

Provided by Tipico Sportsbook; access USA TODAY Sports Scores and Sports Betting Odds hub for a full list. Lines last updated Monday at 1:15 p.m. ET.

  • Moneyline: Off the board
  • Against the spread (ATS): Utah -29.5 (-110) | Colorado +29.5 (-110)
  • Over/Under (O/U): 52.5 (O: -111 | U: -109)

2022 betting stats

  • ML: Utah 8-3 | Colorado 1-10
  • ATS: Utah 6-5 | Colorado 2-9
  • O/U: Utah 5-6 | Colorado 7-3-1

Claim your risk-free bet up to $350. Catch the excitement and start betting with Tipico Sportsbook! New customer offer in CO and NJ. 21+, see Tipico.com for Terms and Conditions. Bet now!

Utah vs. Colorado head-to-head

Utah and Colorado 1st met in 1903, and the Buffaloes dominated the early years of a regional tussle that has been played 89 times. The Utes are 9-1 in the last 10 series games and now have a 33-32-3 edge over CU.

The Utes outgained the Buffs 444 yards to 148 in last year’s meeting (Nov. 26, 2021). They did not, however, cover a 24-point spread in a 28-13 victory. The ATS loss broke a string of 5 straight ATS wins for Utah.

Last year’s game was logged as an Under with 53-point total. The Under is 4-2 over the last 6 meetings.

Play our free daily Pick’em Challenge and win! Play now!

Want action on this game or any other NCAA football matchup? Bet legally online with a trusted partner: Tipico Sportsbook, SportsbookWire’s official sportsbook partner in CO and NJ. Bet now!

If you’re looking for more sports betting picks and tips, access all of our content at SportsbookWire.com and BetFTW, or try out our USA TODAY Parlay Calculator. Please gamble responsibly.

Follow SportsbookWire on Twitter and like us on Facebook.

College sports coverage from USA TODAY Sports Media Group:

Alabama / Arkansas / Auburn / Clemson / Colorado / Florida / Georgia / Iowa / LSU / Michigan / Michigan State / Nebraska / North Carolina / Notre Dame / Ohio State / Oklahoma / Oregon / Penn State / Rutgers / Tennessee / Texas / Texas A&M / USC / Wisconsin / College Football News

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

REPORT: Colorado has offered Deion Sanders

The smoke around Deion Sanders coming to Boulder is increasing. Soon after 247Sports broke the news that Sanders was in talks with both Colorado and South Florida, Adam Munsterteiger of BuffStampde (subscription required) reported Wednesday that CU has “put forth a very impressive offer” for Coach Prime. The NFL Hall of Famer is currently the head coach of the 11-0 Jackson State Tigers, but he has expressed interest in moving up to higher levels of college football. Athletic director Rick George told BuffZone’s Brian Howell that the plan “has always been” to name a head coach before Dec. 5, right before the NCAA transfer portal window opens. Contact/Follow us @BuffaloesWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Colorado news, notes and opinions. Let us know your thoughts, comment on this story below. Join the conversation today.            List David Bakhtiari, Spencer Dinwiddie among former Buffs backing Colorado's attempt at Coach Prime
BOULDER, CO
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Arkansas loses running back to transfer portal

The first of many dominoes has fallen. Arkansas running back James Jointer announced via Twitter on Monday that he would be seeking a transfer when the portal opens officially on December 5. “It was a childhood dream of mine to be an Arkansas Razorback,” Jointer said. “I’m blessed that I’ve been able to live that out, and for that, I will forever be grateful. My time at the University of Arkansas will be with me forever, and the state of Arkansas will forever have a special place in my heart. Thank you to everyone who has supported me. After careful consideration and prayer, I’ve decided to enter the transfer portal.” Jointer was a three-star recruit from Little Rock Parkview in the Class of 2022. He was the No. 8 player in the state of Arkansas and one of two running backs Arkansas signed in the class. The other is Rashod Dubinion. Jointer played in game this season, logging three carries for nine yards against Auburn in Week 9. List SEC Power Rankings - Week 12: Georgia rules, Arkansas proves formidable
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

LOOK: Ducks unveil uniform combination for rivalry game vs. Oregon State

Green and yellow. Orange and black. These four colors are spread throughout the state of Oregon, often hanging from various flag poles up and down the I-5 corridor. Some have split households, others have deep allegiances that are formed by years of hate and vitriol towards the other team. Oregon Ducks vs. Oregon State Beavers; it’s a rivalry that is deeply entrenched in the state of Oregon. This rivalry means quite a lot this year, as well. With Oregon ranked No. 9, and Oregon State ranked No. 21, this is the most competitive matchup we will have seen between the two teams...
CORVALLIS, OR
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Eric Musselman, Ricky Council angry, short after loss to Creighton

Eric Musselman is known for his upbeat demeanor. Tuesday night, following Arkansas’ 90-87 loss to Creighton in the semifinals of the Maui Invitational, he was short in his responses. Much of it seemed to have to do with the officiating in the game. Social media was aflame with the belief Creighton received more beneficial calls. The Bluejays outshot Arkansas, 29-17, in free-throw attempts in the game. Ricky Council, who scored 24 points for the Razorbacks, joined the Arkansas coach at the dais for the post-game press conference. Council was asked two questions before exiting. Musselman stuck around and was asked two more. None of...
OMAHA, NE
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Charges filed against 7 Michigan State players due to brawl after Michigan game

Seven players on the Michigan State football team have been hit with charges after the ruckus in the tunnel after the Spartans lost to Michigan at Anny Arbor. MSU had already suspended eight players following the fight, which included one Spartan using his helmet against a Wolverine player. The brawl happened following Michigan’s 29-7 win over the Spartans on Oct. 29.
EAST LANSING, MI
Greyson F

Legendary Burger Chain Returning to The Valley

Grab yourself a few slider burgers.Niklas Rhöse/Upslash. There are all kinds of fast-food chains out there. While there is a handful that has made it nationally, a good number of popular restaurant chains remain regional, focusing on one specific area of the country. It is these regional chains that often receive the most attention. They are the restaurants that are missed when people move. They are the burgers and fries snowbirds crave or families from the southeast desire when traveling out west. It is this craving that helps craft an almost cult-like following for some restaurant brands. One particular burger chain, which has become part of American pop culture years ago, not to mention its inclusion in multiple comedic films, is now opening a new location in the heart of metro Phoenix.
TEMPE, AZ
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Nebraska offers Colorado State transfer DT

Colorado State defensive tackle Devin Phillips received an offer from Nebraska. “I am blessed to receive an offer from the University of Nebraska!” Phillips tweeted. Phillips played four seasons at Colorado State, and he appeared in 36 games. As a senior, he recorded 33 total tackles, four tackles for loss, and 2.5 sacks in 12 games. In October, he announced that he planned on exercising his redshirt year and entered the transfer portal. Phillips has received offers from Arkansas State, Florida Atlantic, Kansas, Marshall, Old Dominion, Oklahoma State, Sam Houston State, Tulane, and Western Kentucky. The Cornhuskers have not landed a defensive lineman in their 2023 recruiting class, thus far. I am blessed to receive an offer from the University of Nebraska!#GBR #Cornhuskers #Blackshirts @bryanapplewhite@CoachMickeyJoseph pic.twitter.com/Izr0rF35YK — Devin Phillipsひ (@devlo10k) November 23, 2022 Contact/Follow us @CornhuskersWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Nebraska news, notes and opinion. Let us know your thoughts, and comment on this story below. Join the conversation today! List Nebraska offers top in-state kicker
LINCOLN, NE
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Where each Big 12 team lands in latest bowl projections

With only one regular season game left on the schedule, we’re starting to see what bowl game each Big 12 program could be a fit for. The TCU Horned Frogs are still in the College Football Playoff race and will face either Kansas State or Texas in the Big 12 Championship in December. If they are to win their final regular season game against Iowa State and secure the Big 12 title, Sonny Dykes squad will reach the four-team playoff.
ALABAMA STATE
Gizmodo

Hundreds of Arizona Households Set to Be Without Water by End of Year

More than 500 households in the rural Arizona desert are set to be without running water starting January, 1 2023, as first reported by NBC News. The homes, located in Rio Verde Foothills—an affluent, unincorporated community in the state’s Maricopa County, were built without complying to Arizona’s usual 100-year water supply requirement. Rio Verde Foothills doesn’t have its own water system. Instead, people living in the arid locale rely on private wells or water trucked up from the nearby city of Scottsdale.
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

5 reasons why Michigan State will beat Penn State

Penn State is coming off a blowout win against Rutgers. Everything was clicking for the Nittany Lions on both sides of the ball. To close out the regular season, the Nittany Lions will take on Michigan State, a team that has been shaky for much of this season. Penn State has the better team on paper, and they are hoping to continue their run at clinching a berth in a New Year’s Six bowl. Michigan State has key players to watch on both sides of the ball. They have defensive players that can make noise, like linebacker Cal Haladay, who has been...
STATE COLLEGE, PA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

What the experts are predicting: Notre Dame at USC

For Notre Dame, an incredible end to an up-and-down season is on the line. The Trojans have a shot at the College Football Playoff, and only a win will help that chance. Both teams have something to play for, even the stakes aren’t exactly the same for them. If you love college football, you must watch these teams battle it out in Los Angeles.
LOS ANGELES, CA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

175K+
Followers
234K+
Post
71M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy