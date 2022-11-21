Read full article on original website
a-z-animals.com
Cottonmouths in Oklahoma: Where They Live and How Often They Bite. Oklahoma is a state that is best known for its stunning mountain ranges and vast prairies. It is an incredibly diverse state which is home to many fascinating animals – both large and small. Snakes are particularly abundant, and there are 47 species in the state. Seven of these snakes are venomous – including the well-known cottonmouth. But where do they live in the state, and how dangerous are they? Read on to learn all about cottonmouths in Oklahoma!
'Supernatural' actor and Oklahoma native Nicki Aycox dies at 47
Oklahoma native and television actor Nicki Aycox, best known for playing Meg Masters on the popular CW series “Supernatural,” died on Nov. 16. She was 47. Aycox’s sister-in-law, Susan Raab Ceklosky, shared the news in a Nov. 17 Facebook post. ...
travelawaits.com
My 7 Favorite Restaurants To Experience In Oklahoma City
When people think about Oklahoma City, they might envision scenes of the Wild West, dry and deserted areas, and oil derricks dotting the landscape, but the city is nothing like that. OKC has evolved over the last several decades into a thriving metropolis with a diverse population, a rich culture, and a robust food scene. Yes, you read that right. Oklahoma City’s restaurants are thriving, constantly reinventing what diners can expect to find in the land of wheat and cattle.
travellens.co
15 Best Restaurants in Bartlesville, OK
Bartlesville, a diverse city with a long business and art history, is tucked in northeast Oklahoma in Washington County. Home to more than 37,000 people, according to the 2020 census, this small city is a gold mine full of hidden gems waiting to be discovered. If you're looking for a...
KLAW 101
Lawton, OK
7K+
Followers
9K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
KLAW 101 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Lawton, Oklahoma. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
