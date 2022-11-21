ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Report: Lane Kiffin Informed Ole Miss Players Of His Decision

Lane Kiffin has reportedly made a decision on his coaching future, for real this time. On3 reported on Wednesday night that Kiffin informed Ole Miss players of his decision prior to the Thanksgiving game against Mississippi State. From the report:. Kiffin told Ole Miss players Wednesday evening that, unless something...
OXFORD, MS
LOOK: Mississippi State players Ty Cooper, John Lewis recreate viral Elijah Moore celebration in Egg Bowl troll

Mississippi State got its first win in the Egg Bowl since 2019. That year, the game ended on one of the most infamous moments in the series’ history. Ole Miss wide receiver Elijah Moore scored a touchdown at the end of the game. To celebrate, he pretended to use the bathroom like a dog, earning a 15-yard penalty. Ole Miss missed the extra point and lost the game because of it.
STARKVILLE, MS
CFB fans react to Week 13 College Football Playoff rankings

The Week 13 College Football Playoff Top 25 rankings were released Tuesday night on ESPN. As has been the case for the last three weeks, Georgia (1), Ohio State (2), Michigan (3), and TCU (4) represented the top-four. Tennessee was stunned — in beatdown fashion — by unranked South Carolina on Saturday. With the loss, Read more... The post CFB fans react to Week 13 College Football Playoff rankings appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
COLORADO STATE
Ohio State Widely Projected To Face TCU In College Football Playoff At Fiesta Bowl

Ohio State heads into Saturday’s game against Michigan (12 p.m. on FOX) in control of its own destiny in both the Big Ten and College Football Playoff races. A victory over the Wolverines will send the Buckeyes to the conference championship game, where they’ll have a chance to clinch a spot in the four-team field. A loss, meanwhile, likely sends the program to the Rose Bowl for the second year in a row.
COLUMBUS, OH

