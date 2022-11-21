Mississippi State got its first win in the Egg Bowl since 2019. That year, the game ended on one of the most infamous moments in the series’ history. Ole Miss wide receiver Elijah Moore scored a touchdown at the end of the game. To celebrate, he pretended to use the bathroom like a dog, earning a 15-yard penalty. Ole Miss missed the extra point and lost the game because of it.

STARKVILLE, MS ・ 8 MINUTES AGO