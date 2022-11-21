SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -Stephanie Marty is a transgender woman, who made the transition a few years ago. “I had a new family practice doctor who in her clinic notes wrote, he wants to be a female. And I never really thought of it that way. But in effect, that’s what you were becoming. So it was very long process after that. It took four years before I got surgery. I transitioned physically at the end of 2019,” said Stephanie.

SIOUX FALLS, SD ・ 1 DAY AGO