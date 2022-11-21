Read full article on original website
Related
dakotanewsnow.com
Donations to Feeding South Dakota matched twice Nov. 24
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Stiegelmeier family and the Sands family are encouraging the community to donate to Feeding South Dakota by matching donations. If you donate to Feeding South Dakota this Thanksgiving Day, Nov. 24, your donation will be tripled, thanks to the generous Stiegelmeier and Sands families. The Sands have been matching donations (up to $25,000) that were received from Nov. 1-24. The Stiegelmeiers will continue to match donations received before or on Nov. 27 (up to $8,000.)
KELOLAND TV
Rapid City has had more than 8 inches of snow already
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Someone in the storm center would be thankful for more snow. Meteorologist Scot Mundt looks at where he stands with his snowfall prediction. Even though temperatures have cooled for Thanksgiving, the snow stayed away. Don’t get me wrong, that’s great as it’s a big travel day as many spent the day with family and friends. But for this guy, he’s already behind when it comes to snow.
Sioux Falls author finishes filming movie based on her romance novel
A popular romance novel by a Sioux Falls author is now being made into a movie.
Running for a cause on Thanksgiving
With temperatures hovering near freezing, hundreds of runners - some wearing turkeys - circled the W.H. Lyon Fairgrounds as part of the Fun Run for The Banquet.
KELOLAND TV
Aldi to open fourth Sioux Falls location
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Aldi is preparing to open another grocery store in Sioux Falls. It will be located in the northwest part of the city near the University of South Dakota Sioux Falls. The new grocery store will open at 9 a.m. on Thursday, Dec. 8. The...
KELOLAND TV
Crash causes power outage in eastern Sioux Falls
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A crash has caused a power outage in eastern Sioux Falls early Thanksgiving morning. Sioux Falls Police told KELOLAND News a car crashed into a power pole along 26th Street between Bahnson Ave. and Cleveland Ave. Police say the crash was a hit-and-run and a man and a woman fled the scene on foot. Police believe alcohol was a factor and haven’t located the suspects.
KELOLAND TV
South Veterans Parkway project to start in 2023
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — With hundreds of newly released documents from various studies, the South Veterans Parkway project is ready to start construction in 2023. The project of connecting Interstate 90 and Interstate 29 via Veterans Parkway has been decades in the making and encompasses federal, state and local governments. Last week, the final Supplemental Environmental Assessment was released with additional traffic, noise, visual and wetland impact studies.
KELOLAND TV
Person hit by vehicle at Sioux Falls bar
SIOUX FALLS, S.D (KELO) – One person was hurt after an incident at a western Sioux Falls bar early Thursday morning. Our KELOLAND News crew was able to capture this video of the scene. Sioux Falls Police tells KELOLAND News that one person was hit by a vehicle at the 18th Amendment.
KELOLAND TV
DTSF Parade of Lights: Map and what you need to know
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The 30th annual Downtown Sioux Falls Parade of Lights will kick off on Friday, November 25, running down Phillips Ave. from 13th St. to 5th. The parade is set to begin at 7:30 p.m., and with the event drawing crowds in years past, it is advisable to get your place ahead of time.
dakotanewsnow.com
SDHP: Suspect leads dangerous pursuit through Sioux Falls
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - According to the South Dakota Highway Patrol, a suspect led state troopers on a lengthy, dangerous pursuit through Sioux Falls on Tuesday. No injuries have been reported. Around 3 p.m. on Tuesday, a South Dakota trooper pulled over a 2009 Nissan Altima in...
Possible Data Breach Reported in South Dakota
As we head into the holiday shopping season, keeping tabs on our personal information is more important than ever. That's especially true now after details of a possible massive local data breach are coming to light. Dakota News Now is reporting that Sioux Falls-based AAA Collections has reached out to...
kelo.com
Sioux Falls Police Department looking for a few people who want to make a difference
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — The Sioux Falls Police Department is looking for a few good individuals. Chief Jon Thum says there are openings for officers as well as animal control officers and a police application specialist. The department currently has 282 officers and are allowed 284. Mayor TenHaken and the City of Sioux Falls have authorized four more positions in 2023. While the next recruitment class is in February, Thum says they take applications and hire year-round. Chief Thum encourages people who want to serve their community and make a difference to apply.
KELOLAND TV
The Rush Bar & Grill serving free meals on Thanksgiving
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — On Thanksgiving, many families and friends gather for a big meal. But for some, getting together with friends or family isn’t a possibility. That’s where a local bar and grill is able to help by dishing up a free meal. The Rush...
wnax.com
Westside Park Pond Leak Located
Engineers have located the spot where the newly reconstructed pond in Yankton’s Westside Park is leaking. City Manager Amy Leon says there are a couple of spots that are losing water….. Leon says the design company is working to come up with a fix…. Leon says they...
KELOLAND TV
A look at current precipitation numbers
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — As we go through Thanksgiving week it’s looking mostly dry with just a slight chance for precipitation on Thanksgiving Day. This hasn’t changed much from what we’ve experienced for much of the year. Here’s a look at where we stand for...
newscenter1.tv
Boss’ Pizza and Chicken handed out free Thanksgiving meals, here’s why
RAPID CITY, S.D. – The South Dakota pizza chain Boss’ Pizza gave away free meals for Thanksgiving this year as part of an annual tradition that began over a decade ago. Boss’ Pizza and Chicken originally started in Sioux Falls and started handing out free meals for Thanksgiving about 15 years ago. When they opened in Rapid City, the tradition continued. The location on Omaha Street has been doing it for the last two years.
dakotanewsnow.com
Someone You Should Know: Helping the transgender community
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -Stephanie Marty is a transgender woman, who made the transition a few years ago. “I had a new family practice doctor who in her clinic notes wrote, he wants to be a female. And I never really thought of it that way. But in effect, that’s what you were becoming. So it was very long process after that. It took four years before I got surgery. I transitioned physically at the end of 2019,” said Stephanie.
dakotanewsnow.com
Sioux Falls Police Department actively recruiting
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Chief Jon Thum announced that the Sioux Falls Police Department is hiring for its February class of 2023. Chief Jon Thum said the SFPD is hiring year-round and encourages anyone with an interest in serving and protecting the community to apply. In addition to new officer openings, Animal Control is also hiring to fill two vacant positions, as well as the SFPD IT department.
KELOLAND TV
SDSU football coach to match Feeding SD donations
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Donations to Feeding South Dakota will be matched by the longtime head coach of the South Dakota State football team. Feeding South Dakota announced $8,000 in donations will be matched by John Stiegelmeier to support 6,000 Thanksgiving meals distributed across the state in November.
klkntv.com
Lincoln woman killed in crash on South Dakota interstate
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — A Lincoln woman was killed in a crash near Brookings, South Dakota after her SUV stalled on 1-29. Her SUV was rear-ended by a semi. The collision sent both vehicles into a nearby ditch. Kelley Rodriguez, 40, was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver...
Kickin Country 100.5
Sioux Falls, SD
12K+
Followers
11K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
Kickin Country 100.5 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Sioux Falls, South Dakota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://kikn.com/
Comments / 1