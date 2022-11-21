Read full article on original website
Bay News 9
Thanksgiving travel and when to avoid the crowds
PASCO COUNTY, Fla. — Florida is expected to surpass Thanksgiving travel by car last year by at least 50,000 motorists. With gas prices falling, AAA Motor Club Southeast expects 2.7 million Floridians to travel at least 50 miles for Thanksgiving this year. What You Need To Know. AAA: 2.7...
Bay News 9
Officials say wrong-way driving is becoming a problem in Central Florida
Experts say wrong-way driving is becoming a serious problem on the roads in Central Florida. Data show there have been more than 350 wrong-way crashes so far in Central Florida this year. Experts say wrong-way crashes often occur when a driver is impaired, distracted, drowsy or confused. FDOT and CFX...
wmfe.org
Tow-to-go starts in Florida on Wednesday
AAA will offer its popular tow-to-go program starting Wednesday evening to encourage anyone who’s been drinking to stay off the roads this Thanksgiving holiday. The program has been around for almost 25 years. AAA’s Mark Jenkins says anyone can use the free service whether they’re a member or not.
WSVN-TV
RV eviction trouble for mobile home residents in Florida Keys
(WSVN) - They were told they have less than three months to pack up and leave the RV parks they have called home for years. But for many of the residents, just driving off is not an option. Here’s Kevin Ozebek with tonight’s 7 Investigates. Their favorite feature...
WESH
Florida Highway Patrol responds to crash in Cocoa
COCOA, Fla. — A crash has been reported in Cocoa Thursday afternoon. Florida Highway Patrol is responding to the scene on northbound I-95 in the area of Mile Marker 205. Details on the cause of the crash have not been released.
Thanksgiving travel 2022: Best and worst times to drive, according to AAA Florida
TAMPA, Fla. — Are you wondering the best time to hit the road for your Thanksgiving travels? Are you starting from or traveling through Florida?. AAA forecasts in Florida, 2.7 million people will take a road trip. Travel in Florida is forecast by AAA to be the busiest since 2005. Here is information from AAA – The Auto Club Group Florida spokesman Mark Jenkins on the best and worst times to travel:
6 hours to get food: In some parts of Orlando, access is more than an afterthought
ORLANDO, Fla. — Ellis White walked slowly to his front gate, holding back a dog that zealously guarded the back side of fence. He spoke softly, but confidently, not taking much time to think behind a face aged by years of stress holding a family together on the west side of Orlando.
Bay News 9
Cleveland Hopkins Airport packed as air travel this Thanksgiving spikes across Ohio
CLEVELAND — Living up to its reputation as one of the busiest travel days of the year, Ohioans flooded the freeways and packed the airports Wednesday to make it to their Thanksgiving destinations. What You Need To Know. AAA estimates a jump in travel over last Thanksgiving as numbers...
Florida faces more problems with reinsurance
TALLAHASSEE — As Florida lawmakers try to stabilize the troubled property-insurance system next month, they could face worsening problems with reinsurance, a critical part of the system. STORY: ‘It’s a lack of humanity’: Georgia defense attorney calls for reform in correctional system. Fitch Ratings released an...
Dreaming of beachfront real estate? Much of Florida's coast is at risk of storm erosion that can cause homes to collapse, as Daytona just saw
Back-to-back hurricanes left an unnerving scene on the Florida coast in November 2022: Several houses, and even swimming pools, were left dangling over the ocean as waves eroded the property beneath them. Dozens of homes and condo buildings in the Daytona Beach area were deemed unsafe. The destruction has raised a disturbing question: How much property along the rest of the Florida coast is at risk of collapse, and can it be saved? As the director of iAdapt, the International Center for Adaptation Planning and Design at the University of Florida, I have been studying climate adaptation issues for the...
Neighbors call for pause in plans for 2 high-rise condo buildings along Volusia County coastline
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — Some people are calling for a pause on plans to build two high-rise condominium buildings along the Volusia County coastline. Following a destructive hurricane season along the beach, some are saying the plans should be reassessed. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<. Some...
Bay News 9
Daytona store owner hopes Black Friday begins business rebound after Hurricane Nicole damage
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — Black Friday is the busiest shopping day of the year with more than 114 million people expected to hit the stores. From big box stores to small businesses and even to consumers, everyone has been impacted in some type of way this year. For many, it’s been inflation. But for one Volusia County business, it’s been storm recovery.
Bay News 9
Fine of $250K leveled in Florida amusement park death
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — The operator of an Orlando amusement park ride from which a Missouri teenager fell to his death should pay a $250,000 fine and can never hold a ride permit in Florida again, state officials said Tuesday. Fourteen-year-old Tyre Sampson fell to his death from...
wkml.com
Brainless Boneheads: Florida Stoplight Thieves Caught in the Act
Welcome to Brainless Boneheads! Every Friday, Don Chase & Sarah find some of the wildest, craziest stories out there to help kick off your weekend with a smile. – Brainless Boneheads is a regular Friday feature from Don Chase & Sarah. Read more Brainless Boneheads here. Maybe They Were Getting...
This Might Be the Most Magical Ice Skating Rink in all of Florida
There are few things quite as magical as gliding through the ice during the holiday season and Florida offers one of the best and most festive ice skating rinks in the country located right in Pinellas County. Keep reading to learn more.
Bay News 9
Florida linemen head to Guatemala to install power in a remote village
A team of volunteer linemen from five of Florida’s electric cooperatives will be heading to Guatemala at the end of the month, to install power lines and connect electricity to 30 homes in a remote village. What You Need To Know. Volunteer linemen from five of Florida’s electric cooperatives...
fox35orlando.com
2 injured in head-on crash on Florida Turnpike ramp to I-4 in Orlando, FHP says
ORLANDO, Fla. - One person is critical and another suffered serious injuries in a head-on crash on the Florida Turnpike ramp to Interstate 4 in Orlando on Wednesday morning. Florida Highway Patrol says a 48-year-old driver was exiting from I-4 onto the southbound Florida Turnpike exit as the other driver, a 33-year-old man, was traveling southbound on the Turnpike and exiting on the ramp of I-4.
wuft.org
Homeless, broken woman struck by sheriff’s deputy in crash seeks $15 million from Florida lawmakers
ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. – Julia “Jenny” Perez says her life was destroyed by a sheriff’s deputy who slammed his cruiser into her motorcycle and was found to be at fault. Her lawsuit has languished in the courts for years. Now, a desperate Perez – unable to...
blackchronicle.com
Grants for Home Hardening Now Available Under Florida Wind-Mit Program
New You can now take heed to Insurance Journal articles!. Florida officers this week introduced the laborious launch of My Safe Florida Home, a program that gives as much as $10,000 grants for wind-mitigation efforts for owners in weak areas. Once accomplished, the fortification work can lead to vital reductions on property insurance coverage premiums.
fox35orlando.com
These Central Florida restaurants are open on Thanksgiving: See menus
ORLANDO, Fla. - If a formal Thanksgiving at home isn’t your thing, the following restaurants will be open at most locations on Thanksgiving, according to multiple reports, but hours may vary. Starbucks. Buffalo Wild Wings. Burger King. Domino’s Pizza. Dunkin’. Fleming’s Steakhouse - opening early (11 a.m. -...
