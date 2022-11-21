ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Bay News 9

Thanksgiving travel and when to avoid the crowds

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. — Florida is expected to surpass Thanksgiving travel by car last year by at least 50,000 motorists. With gas prices falling, AAA Motor Club Southeast expects 2.7 million Floridians to travel at least 50 miles for Thanksgiving this year. What You Need To Know. AAA: 2.7...
FLORIDA STATE
wmfe.org

Tow-to-go starts in Florida on Wednesday

AAA will offer its popular tow-to-go program starting Wednesday evening to encourage anyone who’s been drinking to stay off the roads this Thanksgiving holiday. The program has been around for almost 25 years. AAA’s Mark Jenkins says anyone can use the free service whether they’re a member or not.
FLORIDA STATE
WSVN-TV

RV eviction trouble for mobile home residents in Florida Keys

(WSVN) - They were told they have less than three months to pack up and leave the RV parks they have called home for years. But for many of the residents, just driving off is not an option. Here’s Kevin Ozebek with tonight’s 7 Investigates. Their favorite feature...
KEY LARGO, FL
WESH

Florida Highway Patrol responds to crash in Cocoa

COCOA, Fla. — A crash has been reported in Cocoa Thursday afternoon. Florida Highway Patrol is responding to the scene on northbound I-95 in the area of Mile Marker 205. Details on the cause of the crash have not been released.
COCOA, FL
Action News Jax

Thanksgiving travel 2022: Best and worst times to drive, according to AAA Florida

TAMPA, Fla. — Are you wondering the best time to hit the road for your Thanksgiving travels? Are you starting from or traveling through Florida?. AAA forecasts in Florida, 2.7 million people will take a road trip. Travel in Florida is forecast by AAA to be the busiest since 2005. Here is information from AAA – The Auto Club Group Florida spokesman Mark Jenkins on the best and worst times to travel:
FLORIDA STATE
Action News Jax

Florida faces more problems with reinsurance

TALLAHASSEE — As Florida lawmakers try to stabilize the troubled property-insurance system next month, they could face worsening problems with reinsurance, a critical part of the system. STORY: ‘It’s a lack of humanity’: Georgia defense attorney calls for reform in correctional system. Fitch Ratings released an...
FLORIDA STATE
The Conversation U.S.

Dreaming of beachfront real estate? Much of Florida's coast is at risk of storm erosion that can cause homes to collapse, as Daytona just saw

Back-to-back hurricanes left an unnerving scene on the Florida coast in November 2022: Several houses, and even swimming pools, were left dangling over the ocean as waves eroded the property beneath them. Dozens of homes and condo buildings in the Daytona Beach area were deemed unsafe. The destruction has raised a disturbing question: How much property along the rest of the Florida coast is at risk of collapse, and can it be saved? As the director of iAdapt, the International Center for Adaptation Planning and Design at the University of Florida, I have been studying climate adaptation issues for the...
DAYTONA BEACH, FL
Bay News 9

Daytona store owner hopes Black Friday begins business rebound after Hurricane Nicole damage

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — Black Friday is the busiest shopping day of the year with more than 114 million people expected to hit the stores. From big box stores to small businesses and even to consumers, everyone has been impacted in some type of way this year. For many, it’s been inflation. But for one Volusia County business, it’s been storm recovery.
Bay News 9

Fine of $250K leveled in Florida amusement park death

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — The operator of an Orlando amusement park ride from which a Missouri teenager fell to his death should pay a $250,000 fine and can never hold a ride permit in Florida again, state officials said Tuesday. Fourteen-year-old Tyre Sampson fell to his death from...
ORLANDO, FL
wkml.com

Brainless Boneheads: Florida Stoplight Thieves Caught in the Act

Welcome to Brainless Boneheads! Every Friday, Don Chase & Sarah find some of the wildest, craziest stories out there to help kick off your weekend with a smile. – Brainless Boneheads is a regular Friday feature from Don Chase & Sarah. Read more Brainless Boneheads here. Maybe They Were Getting...
FLORIDA STATE
fox35orlando.com

2 injured in head-on crash on Florida Turnpike ramp to I-4 in Orlando, FHP says

ORLANDO, Fla. - One person is critical and another suffered serious injuries in a head-on crash on the Florida Turnpike ramp to Interstate 4 in Orlando on Wednesday morning. Florida Highway Patrol says a 48-year-old driver was exiting from I-4 onto the southbound Florida Turnpike exit as the other driver, a 33-year-old man, was traveling southbound on the Turnpike and exiting on the ramp of I-4.
ORLANDO, FL
blackchronicle.com

Grants for Home Hardening Now Available Under Florida Wind-Mit Program

New You can now take heed to Insurance Journal articles!. Florida officers this week introduced the laborious launch of My Safe Florida Home, a program that gives as much as $10,000 grants for wind-mitigation efforts for owners in weak areas. Once accomplished, the fortification work can lead to vital reductions on property insurance coverage premiums.
FLORIDA STATE
fox35orlando.com

These Central Florida restaurants are open on Thanksgiving: See menus

ORLANDO, Fla. - If a formal Thanksgiving at home isn’t your thing, the following restaurants will be open at most locations on Thanksgiving, according to multiple reports, but hours may vary. Starbucks. Buffalo Wild Wings. Burger King. Domino’s Pizza. Dunkin’. Fleming’s Steakhouse - opening early (11 a.m. -...
FLORIDA STATE

