Colorado State

Colorado Was Almost Named What?

Native Americans and original settlers can take the credit for giving names to most of the states in the country. It's easy to tell why certain states were given their names, but others are more of a mystery. And some states almost wound up with entirely different names than what we know them to be today.
Colorado’s Most Populous Cities

There are quite a few people here in Colorado. One might say 'copious' amounts of human beings have made the Centennial State their home. But, how many? And, even more importantly, which city in Colorado has the MOST people?. Well, obviously, Denver has that number one position all locked up,...
Colorado Weather: Colder than normal statewide for Thanksgiving

Breezy and cool conditions will dominate across Colorado for Thanksgiving with lingering snow ending early in the day.A weak cold front that arrived Wednesday afternoon caused snow in the mountains overnight and even a few light snow showers along the Palmer Divide in Douglas and Elbert Counties early Thanksgiving morning.After any remaining snow in some areas ends early in the day on Thursday, skies will gradually clear. Denver and the Front Range will see some sunshine in the afternoon but temperatures will remain about 10 degrees below normal for the final week of November.Overnight brighter and warmer weather will return for Friday. Most of Saturday will be relatively mild as well before a cold front arrives in the afternoon. The front will cause some wind and will drop high temperatures back into 40s for the Denver, Boulder, and Fort Collins areas for Sunday.Attention will then turn to Monday night through Wednesday morning when snow is likely in Colorado. The current forecast calls for about 2-4 inches of snow in the Denver metro area on Tuesday. Stay with CBS News Colorado for the latest!
Celebrate Colorado’s Love for Log Cabins with 12 Cozy Rentals

Colorado and comfy log cabins are a match made in heaven. We love them, and they are the perfect place to stay when escaping for a weekend in the wilderness. From cool places like Uncle Buds Hut to the log cabins around Vega Lake State Park, with a little searching, you can find some pretty great cabins and cottages in Colorado to enjoy this winter.
11 Authentic Colorado Hippie Towns

When you think of Colorado, you typically think of things like ski resorts, mountains, and the Broncos. However, there are quite a few towns in the Centennial State that cater to and/or are filled with hippies. With the help of ThirstColorado.com, I've come up with a list of 11 authentic...
Grand Junction Names Favorite Natural Colorado Landmarks

It pretty much goes without saying that one of the things Colorado is most famous for, if not the one thing that it's most famous for, is its natural landmarks. Throughout our beautiful state, we have some of the most stunning mountains in the world, some of the best hiking trails around, some of the coolest state parks, and one of the best music venues on the planet which started out as a natural landmark itself.
The 15 Largest Lakes Found in Colorado

Some states boast to have tens of thousands of lakes within their borders. Colorado doesn't have ten thousand of them, but many are surrounded by the Rocky Mountains and it makes our lakes and reservoirs much nicer to look at. Colorado is home to thousands of lakes and reservoirs state-wide....
Urban Creep is Changing Parker; but is it for the better?

Parker, Colorado is not a place many outside of Colorado have heard of. The once-sleepy, historic town is situated 25 miles south of Denver and has quickly transformed into a hustling and bustling mini-metropolis. From a seasonal camp home to ancient and Plains Woodland people, to the home of 60,000 people including Broncos, Nuggets, and Avalanche players, Parker has quickly transformed at a rapid pace.
Best: Questions about Colorado’s second-largest utility

Grocery stores have been consolidating. With utilities, the opposite is happening. We’re seeing some of them start to come apart. Specifically in question is whether Colorado’s second-largest electrical provider, Tri-State Generation and Transmission, will survive this great pivot in how we produce and consume electricity. Xcel Energy, Colorado’s...
Watch: Massive Elk Herd Goes Rumbling Over A Colorado Highway

Elk and Colorado go together like peanut butter and jelly, spaghetti and meatballs, and pepperoni and cheese. Well, you get the idea, the two are intertwined forever. It is believed that the state of Colorado has approximately 280,000 elk roaming around at any given point, and run-ins are becoming more and more common as urban sprawl gets deeper into the wilderness.
The Story Behind Colorado’s Wooden Christmas Sign

Despite the constant growth and development through Colorado, reminders of the Centennial State's historic past can still be found in many places. Whether it's ancient dwellings built into the cliffs of Manitou Springs, 100-plus-year-old buildings in downtown Denver, or abandoned mines in the mountains, all tell a story of how Colorado came to be.
8 Magical, Family Friendly Activities To Enjoy This Holiday Season In Denver

The holidays are the best time to take the little ones out on the town to experience a whole range of festive fun and family-friendly experiences. From a unique one-of-a-kind party dedicated to Netflix and Shondaland’s Bridgerton Experience, to a dazzling, wild night of twinkling displays at the Denver Zoo. There’s a whole lot of magical events to enjoy this holiday season, and this guide has got your quick guide to our favorites. Don’t forget to bookmark this page to ensure you don’t forget any of these wonderful, family-friendly holiday activities.
