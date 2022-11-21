ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Palm Coast, FL

ocala-news.com

MCSO arrests Ocala man after finding stolen gun, drugs inside vehicle during traffic stop

The Marion County Sheriff’s Office arrested a 29-year-old Ocala man after a stolen firearm, fentanyl, and cocaine were found inside his vehicle during a traffic stop. On Tuesday, an MCSO deputy observed a Honda Odyssey that was traveling southbound on Baseline Road, near NE 7th Street, at a high rate of speed. When the deputy attempted to catch up to the vehicle, the deputy observed that the driver, later identified as Steven Montanez, was “unable to properly maintain lanes,” according to the MCSO report.
OCALA, FL
WESH

Man stabbed in Ormond Beach, police say

ORMOND BEACH, Fla. — Ormond Beach police are investigating a stabbing that sent a man to the hospital Wednesday afternoon. Police said it happened in the 100 block of Tomoka Avenue, just south of Granada. The victim was stabbed in the stomach and taken to the hospital. Police say...
ORMOND BEACH, FL
fox35orlando.com

Six teens taken into custody after armed robbery in Sanford

SANFORD, Fla. - Six teens were taken into custody in connection to an armed robbery and a stolen car. It’s just another instance of violent crime in the city involving teens over the last two weeks. "Yet again we’re responding to another call with juveniles," said Sanford Police PIO...
SANFORD, FL
palmcoastobserver.com

Man arrested on four counts of aggravated animal cruelty

A Palm Coast Man was arrested on four felony counts of animal cruelty against his six pit bull terriers. The man, Willie Gardner III, turned himself in to the Sheriff Perry Hall Inmate Facility on Nov. 8, almost a month after the Bunnell Police Department's investigation began. Police had responded on Oct. 14 to complaints from residents in the 500 block of South Railroad Street in Bunnell, reporting that multiple dogs were abandoned at the home, according to a press release from BPD.
BUNNELL, FL
leesburg-news.com

Leesburg man whose pants fell down arrested at popular night spot in The Villages

A Leesburg man whose pants fell down was arrested at a popular night spot in The Villages. A Lady Lake police officer was patrolling Main Street in the vicinity of Spanish Springs Town Square near Margarita Republic nightspot when he was flagged down by several people who had come out of the bar. He was approached by 44-year-old Stephen Reiss Hassol who asked for a ride home. The officer noted in his report that the Leesburg resident was extremely intoxicated. Hassol was slurring his words so badly that the officer had difficulty understanding what Hassol was saying.
LEESBURG, FL
leesburg-news.com

Expired license plate leads to Leesburg felon’s arrest with gun

An expired license plate led to a Leesburg felon’s arrest on a weapons charge. A Sumter County deputy sheriff was on patrol Monday afternoon when he observed a a gold Cadillac driven by 32-year-old Christopher Allen Dickson traveling eastbound on East Warm Springs Avenue in Coleman. The vehicle had an expired license plate.
LEESBURG, FL
leesburg-news.com

Leesburg teen busted with marijuana concealed in his crotch

A 19-year-old Leesburg man was arrested on a drug possession charge when he admitted he had marijuana concealed in his crotch. A Sumter County deputy sheriff was on patrol Monday in Webster when he saw a black Kia passenger car run a stop sign. The deputy noted the vehicle did not have operating brake lights.
LEESBURG, FL
WCJB

Man arrested for stealing hundreds of dollars in gas

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - A man was arrested on fraud and theft charges after Marion County Sheriff’s deputies say he used a card skimmer to steal hundreds of dollars worth of gas. Deputies arrested 46-year-old Michel Castillo-Gelis of orlando, while investigating a theft at a 7-11 on SW College...
MARION COUNTY, FL
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Children among 6 detained by police after manhunt in Sanford

SANFORD, Fla. — Sanford police officers said they detained six people, including a number of children, after a search Tuesday night. Officers said they were initially called in for a reported robbery. A lieutenant driving an undercover car happened to be nearby and was able to pick up the car the group was driving, which was believed to be stolen.
SANFORD, FL
ocala-news.com

Ocala woman arrested after allegedly threatening female victim with axe

The Marion County Sheriff’s Office arrested a 60-year-old Ocala woman after she allegedly threatened to harm a female victim with an axe. On Saturday, November 19, an MCSO deputy responded to a residence in the 100 block of Cedar Road in Ocala in reference to a verbal disturbance. Upon arrival, the deputy made contact with the homeowner, Patrice La Shon Burley.
OCALA, FL
click orlando

17-year-old arrested on murder charge in Orlando shooting

ORLANDO, Fla. – A 17-year-old boy has been arrested in connection with an August fatal shooting in Orlando, according to the police department. The Orlando Police Department said Jaeden Reid was arrested Monday in Volusia County. [TRENDING: Flagler deputies seek help identifying man who recorded woman in Publix bathroom...
ORLANDO, FL
WESH

FHP: Man dies in Volusia County crash

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — ABOVE:Take a look at some of today's other stories. The Florida Highway Patrol said there was a deadly crash in Volusia County on Thursday. The single-vehicle crash happened on State Road 44 and Spring Garden Avenue just before 1:30 a.m. A 33-year-old man from Tallahassee...
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL
ormondbeachobserver.com

Man stopped for speeding arrested after arguing with police about speed

7:43 p.m. — Intersection of South Atlantic Avenue and Vining Court, Ormond Beach. Resist an officer without violence. An officer was conducting traffic enforcement when he spotted a blue SUV traveling down South Atlantic Boulevard at a high rate of speed — 48 mph in a 35 mph hour zone, the officer soon confirmed.
ORMOND BEACH, FL

