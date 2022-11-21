Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
leesburg-news.com
Woman arrested after brawl with jealous beau who hit her with breakfast sandwich
A Leesburg woman was arrested after a brawl with her jealous beau who hit her with a breakfast sandwich. A Lake County sheriff’s deputy was dispatched Sunday to the 1200 block of Pine Island Drive when 39-year-old Jennifer Louise Reccoppa called 911 to report an attack. Reccoppa said she...
leesburg-news.com
Homeowner’s security camera aids deputy in capture of suspected thief
A Leesburg homeowner’s security camera aided a deputy in the capture of a suspected thief. A Lake County deputy was dispatched to a residence in Leesburg when a homeowner called 911 regarding the theft of a brand new Craftsman push mower from his front yard. The homeowner said he...
ocala-news.com
MCSO arrests Ocala man after finding stolen gun, drugs inside vehicle during traffic stop
The Marion County Sheriff’s Office arrested a 29-year-old Ocala man after a stolen firearm, fentanyl, and cocaine were found inside his vehicle during a traffic stop. On Tuesday, an MCSO deputy observed a Honda Odyssey that was traveling southbound on Baseline Road, near NE 7th Street, at a high rate of speed. When the deputy attempted to catch up to the vehicle, the deputy observed that the driver, later identified as Steven Montanez, was “unable to properly maintain lanes,” according to the MCSO report.
WESH
Man stabbed in Ormond Beach, police say
ORMOND BEACH, Fla. — Ormond Beach police are investigating a stabbing that sent a man to the hospital Wednesday afternoon. Police said it happened in the 100 block of Tomoka Avenue, just south of Granada. The victim was stabbed in the stomach and taken to the hospital. Police say...
fox35orlando.com
Six teens taken into custody after armed robbery in Sanford
SANFORD, Fla. - Six teens were taken into custody in connection to an armed robbery and a stolen car. It’s just another instance of violent crime in the city involving teens over the last two weeks. "Yet again we’re responding to another call with juveniles," said Sanford Police PIO...
Florida man found dead behind bloody apartment door: report
Deputies in Seminole County investigated a homicide after a man was found dead in an apartment Tuesday night.
palmcoastobserver.com
Man arrested on four counts of aggravated animal cruelty
A Palm Coast Man was arrested on four felony counts of animal cruelty against his six pit bull terriers. The man, Willie Gardner III, turned himself in to the Sheriff Perry Hall Inmate Facility on Nov. 8, almost a month after the Bunnell Police Department's investigation began. Police had responded on Oct. 14 to complaints from residents in the 500 block of South Railroad Street in Bunnell, reporting that multiple dogs were abandoned at the home, according to a press release from BPD.
leesburg-news.com
Leesburg man whose pants fell down arrested at popular night spot in The Villages
A Leesburg man whose pants fell down was arrested at a popular night spot in The Villages. A Lady Lake police officer was patrolling Main Street in the vicinity of Spanish Springs Town Square near Margarita Republic nightspot when he was flagged down by several people who had come out of the bar. He was approached by 44-year-old Stephen Reiss Hassol who asked for a ride home. The officer noted in his report that the Leesburg resident was extremely intoxicated. Hassol was slurring his words so badly that the officer had difficulty understanding what Hassol was saying.
WESH
Blood on apartment door leads deputies to find man shot & killed in Sanford
SANFORD, Fla. — People living at Vista Haven Apartments in unincorporated Sanford are shaken up after learning that deputies found a man who had been shot and killed inside one of the units Tuesday night. On Wednesday, police tape still dangled from a staircase railing as the Seminole County...
NBC 2
Scam caller takes $25,000 after pretending to be this couple’s granddaughter
Volusia County Sheriff’s Office are investigating a scam call that took $25,000 from a Deland couple. On Monday, a woman called and said she was the couple’s granddaughter. She said she was in a car accident in South Carolina and she needed $12,500 to bail out of jail.
leesburg-news.com
Expired license plate leads to Leesburg felon’s arrest with gun
An expired license plate led to a Leesburg felon’s arrest on a weapons charge. A Sumter County deputy sheriff was on patrol Monday afternoon when he observed a a gold Cadillac driven by 32-year-old Christopher Allen Dickson traveling eastbound on East Warm Springs Avenue in Coleman. The vehicle had an expired license plate.
leesburg-news.com
Leesburg teen busted with marijuana concealed in his crotch
A 19-year-old Leesburg man was arrested on a drug possession charge when he admitted he had marijuana concealed in his crotch. A Sumter County deputy sheriff was on patrol Monday in Webster when he saw a black Kia passenger car run a stop sign. The deputy noted the vehicle did not have operating brake lights.
WCJB
Man arrested for stealing hundreds of dollars in gas
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - A man was arrested on fraud and theft charges after Marion County Sheriff’s deputies say he used a card skimmer to steal hundreds of dollars worth of gas. Deputies arrested 46-year-old Michel Castillo-Gelis of orlando, while investigating a theft at a 7-11 on SW College...
Children among 6 detained by police after manhunt in Sanford
SANFORD, Fla. — Sanford police officers said they detained six people, including a number of children, after a search Tuesday night. Officers said they were initially called in for a reported robbery. A lieutenant driving an undercover car happened to be nearby and was able to pick up the car the group was driving, which was believed to be stolen.
ocala-news.com
Ocala woman arrested after allegedly threatening female victim with axe
The Marion County Sheriff’s Office arrested a 60-year-old Ocala woman after she allegedly threatened to harm a female victim with an axe. On Saturday, November 19, an MCSO deputy responded to a residence in the 100 block of Cedar Road in Ocala in reference to a verbal disturbance. Upon arrival, the deputy made contact with the homeowner, Patrice La Shon Burley.
click orlando
17-year-old arrested on murder charge in Orlando shooting
ORLANDO, Fla. – A 17-year-old boy has been arrested in connection with an August fatal shooting in Orlando, according to the police department. The Orlando Police Department said Jaeden Reid was arrested Monday in Volusia County. [TRENDING: Flagler deputies seek help identifying man who recorded woman in Publix bathroom...
WESH
Deputies: Man wanted in Flagler County for trying to record woman in Publix bathroom
ORMOND BEACH, Fla. — Sheriff's deputies in Flagler County are trying to identify a man who they say entered the women's restroom in a Publix store and recorded a woman in a stall. Investigators have surveillance video of the accused video voyeur. “Quite often, crimes start like this and...
WESH
FHP: Man dies in Volusia County crash
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — ABOVE:Take a look at some of today's other stories. The Florida Highway Patrol said there was a deadly crash in Volusia County on Thursday. The single-vehicle crash happened on State Road 44 and Spring Garden Avenue just before 1:30 a.m. A 33-year-old man from Tallahassee...
ormondbeachobserver.com
Man stopped for speeding arrested after arguing with police about speed
7:43 p.m. — Intersection of South Atlantic Avenue and Vining Court, Ormond Beach. Resist an officer without violence. An officer was conducting traffic enforcement when he spotted a blue SUV traveling down South Atlantic Boulevard at a high rate of speed — 48 mph in a 35 mph hour zone, the officer soon confirmed.
‘Cold and calculated’: 1 killed, 1 seriously injured in Sanford shooting
SANFORD, Fla. — An 18-year-old died and another young man was seriously injured in a shooting at a Sanford apartment complex on Saturday afternoon, police said. Police said witnesses told them that around 1:30 p.m., multiple people approached a car at Hatteras Sound Apartments with semiautomatic firearms and opened fire on the car and the people inside.
Comments / 0