kafe.com
Long lines expected for Washington ferries this week
ANACORTES, Wash. – If you are planning on taking a ferry this holiday weekend, you will want to pack your patience along with that pumpkin pie. WSDOT says travelers planning to take a state ferry this Thanksgiving weekend should prepare for long wait times. They are also encouraging travelers...
Family remembers Ethan Chapin at memorial service in Mount Vernon
MOUNT VERNON, Wash. – A memorial service was held for 20-year-old Ethan Chapin in Mount Vernon on Monday afternoon, November 21st. Meanwhile, police in Moscow, Idaho continue to battle speculation on social media as they investigate the murders of Ethan and three other University of Idaho students. Captain Roger...
