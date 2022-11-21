ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pulaski, NY

Comments / 0

Related
localsyr.com

Syracuse locals left without water on Thanksgiving

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – The City of Syracuse Department of Water reported a water main break at the intersection of North State St. and Catawba St. The Department reports that the break comes from a 20″ water-main pipe. As the group works to repair the pipe, traffic will...
SYRACUSE, NY
WSYR NewsChannel 9

Onondaga County AMR members in need of help as their child battles severe case of RSV

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office is asking the community to help one of their own as an emergency services family fights to keep their five-year-old daughter alive, battling a severe case of RSV. The Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office took to Facebook Thursday to share that two Onondaga County American Medical Response […]
ONONDAGA COUNTY, NY
localsyr.com

“Triple-demic” before the holidays: Walk-in testing now available

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – As the holidays begin to roll in, many families are succumbing to respiratory illnesses such as Covid, the Flu, and RSV. With the “triple-demic” flooding CNY, one local business is stepping up to keep families protected from these ailments. Heather Drake Bianchi, founder...
EAST SYRACUSE, NY
localsyr.com

No restaurants fail health inspection: November 6-12

ONONDAGA COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Onondaga County Health Department released its inspection reports for restaurants checked during the week of November 6 through November 12. All restaurants that were inspected during this time passed their inspection!. Below is a list of all locations that were operating acceptably:. A.W....
ONONDAGA COUNTY, NY
travellens.co

15 Free Things to Do in Syracuse, NY

As one of the cities in New York state, you may think Syracuse would have busy streets and crowded places. However, Syracuse is much more than what meets the eye. As the seat of Onondaga County, this city is home to many destinations showcasing rich culture, local arts, deep history, and natural attractions.
SYRACUSE, NY
localsyr.com

Free library comes to Syracuse airport

(WSYR-TV) — Traveling through an airport, especially with children, can be stressful, but now Syracuse Hancock International has teamed up with the Onondaga County Public Libraries to offer some help. Tom Walters from the OCPL talks about the new free children’s library at the airport. The library is located...
SYRACUSE, NY
WIBX 950

Clark Mills Woman Named As Victim in Fatal Route 5 Crash

New Hartford Police have publicly identified the person killed in a three-vehicle crash on State Route 5. Police say 71-year-old Marcia Pritchard of Clark Mills was critically injured in the November 18 crash and had been hospitalized for several days before passing away. The accident into the investigation continues, but...
CLARK MILLS, NY
cnycentral.com

Neighbors in Oswego County prepare for the snow

OSWEGO, N.Y. — Neighbors in Oswego were hit by snow and not many were excited to see it, but even though they weren't smiling, some don't think this was the worst it's been and is prepared to battle the snowflakes compiling on the roads. Collen Shannon has lived in...
OSWEGO COUNTY, NY
localsyr.com

Small business owners give out free Thanksgiving meals

Hannibal, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — For many, Thanksgiving is a chance to give back. That is especially true for small business owners Greg and Toni Stupp. “It inspires the community to come together by getting the word out,” Greg Stupp said. “We didn’t know that this was going to be exploding like it did.”
HANNIBAL, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy