Ferndale, WA

Human remains found along river in Ferndale

FERNDALE, Wash. – Authorities are investigating after human remains were found along the Nooksack river in Ferndale Monday. City workers conducting a routine inspection found the remains partially buried along the levee at around 10:40 in the morning. A statement from the city says it appears the remains have...
FERNDALE, WA
Swatting targets schools in Bellingham, Blaine and across region

BELLINGHAM, Wash. – Schools in Bellingham and around the region have been targeted with so-called “swatting” reports Tuesday. Whatcom County 911 received a report of shots fired in a classroom at Sehome High School just after 10 a.m. Police responded and the school was placed on lockdown,...
BELLINGHAM, WA
Lynden company, residents providing turkeys for local families

LYNDEN, Wash. – Over 250 families will have a turkey for their Thanksgiving feast this year thanks to a local insurance agency and generous residents. Brown and Brown Insurance of Lynden says their 11th annual Turkey Drive provided about 3,400 pounds of turkey to local food banks. Brown and...
LYNDEN, WA
Ski to Sea celebrating 50th Anniversary

BELLINGHAM, Wash. – If you have any friends east of the Mississippi, it is time to give them a call. Whatcom Events wants racers, volunteers and residents to help them recruit teams from all 50 states to compete in next year’s Ski to Sea race. Why?. It’s the...
BELLINGHAM, WA
Peacehealth ER seeing surge in patients with respiratory illnesses

BELLINGHAM, Wash. – PeaceHealth St. Joseph Medical Center asks that only those with serious injuries or illnesses use its emergency room. The hospital says it is seeing very high numbers of people in the ER because of a surge of RSV, the flu and other respiratory illnesses. They ask...
BELLINGHAM, WA
Bird flu ravaging flocks near Wiser Lake

LYNDEN, Wash. – Almost 400 sick or dead birds have turned up near Wiser Lake in Whatcom County and the public is being warned to stay away from them. The County Health Department and Washington State Department of Fish and Wildlife say many of the birds have tested positive for a highly infectious bird flu.
WHATCOM COUNTY, WA
Local agencies preparing for possible demise of Twitter

BELLINGHAM, Wash. – Local governments and other agencies are letting people know where to find them if Twitter goes silent. New owner Elon Musk’s demand that workers go “hardcore” or resign with severance has caused an exodus of Twitter employees, prompting concern that the social network will collapse.
BELLINGHAM, WA

