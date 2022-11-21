Grayson Allen discussed in trade talks for Jae Crowder

Bucks guard Grayson Allen was discussed in trade talks for Suns forward Jae Crowder, league sources told HoopsHype. With Pat Connaughton set to return to action, Allen could become expendable for Milwaukee with the Bucks searching for frontcourt help.

Source: Michael Scotto @ HoopsHype

No changes to the Suns’ injury report for tomorrow’s game against the Lakers. Chris Paul, Landry Shamet, Cam Johnson and Jae Crowder all remain out. – 6:33 PM

New @FrontOfficeShow is up! @Trevor_Lane and I talked MIL most likely to trade for Crowder, Jazz interested in John Collins, SAC doesn’t want to trade Barnes and so many point guards are injured. Watch, like and subscribe below! Help us top 21K by Xmas!

Story: Who are the top trade candidates on each team? Reporting on the market for several players, including John Collins, Myles Turner, Russell Westbrook, Bojan Bogdanovic, James Wiseman, Eric Gordon, Jae Crowder, Derrick Rose, and more on @Jorge Sierra. hoopshype.com/lists/nba-rumo… – 2:11 PM

(please james jones do not trade crowder during any of these matches thank you in advance) – 1:59 PM

Thybulle blowing up a switch to give up a 3 to Bobby Portis and then hip-checking Grayson Allen for a foul on a drive. Brutal defense from him. – 9:24 PM

Jae’Sean Tate is not wearing the walking boot he had on during Monday night’s game. Rockets will re-evaluate him in the next couple of weeks – 8:33 PM

jae crowder, josh okogie (can’t be dealt until dec. 15), and a lottery protected first for kyle kuzma, who says no – 7:46 PM

Mike Budenholzer is hopeful that Grayson Allen and Jrue Holiday will play tonight. – 6:05 PM

I’d be very surprised if there’s anything to noise on a 4 that would start, unless it’s a top guy. Doesn’t make sense with the way that they think to do all this with Jae/Cam to back Cam, see very positive results with Cam as a starter (again) and then move him back to the bench. – 2:37 PM

The #Bucks are w/out Pat Connaughton (right calf strain), Joe Ingles (left knee ACL surgery), Wes Matthews (right hamstring strain) & Khris Middleton (left wrist ligament surgery). Jrue Holiday is questionable (right ankle sprain) & Grayson Allen (right ankle sprain) is probable. – 1:55 PM

Jae Crowder is the player executives around the league are monitoring closely as the player most likely to be traded. Despite Cameron Johnson’s torn meniscus that’s expected to sideline him 1-2 months, there’s still no expectation Crowder will return to the Suns. Several teams, including the Bucks, Hawks, Heat, and others, have expressed interest in Crowder. -via HoopsHype / November 21, 2022

Brian Windhorst: The problem is, I don’t think that the sons want Grayson Allen and that’s not a perfect swap for them. So there’s been some attempts to bring in a third team and I always say a three-team trade is a no-team trade. Obviously, they happen, they happen every year. But trust me, a huge percentage of the three-team trades die, because it’s so very hard to satisfy all three parties. -via Apple Podcasts / November 21, 2022

When the Cavaliers expressed interest in acquiring Suns forward Jae Crowder, Cedi Osman’s name came up in the trade talks, league sources told HoopsHype. It’s not the first time, nor the last, his name will likely come up in trade talks leading up to February’s trade deadline. With the recent insertion of Lamar Stevens into the starting lineup, Osman is now seeing less playing time behind Caris LeVert, Isaac Okoro, and Stevens. Osman’s $7.4 million salary can easily fit into most trade discussions. Next season, Osman’s salary declines to $6.7 million, which could appeal to teams. -via HoopsHype / November 21, 2022

Ky Carlin: Bucks coach Mike Budenholzer says they hope both Grayson Allen and Jrue Holiday can go tonight #Sixers -via Twitter @Ky_Carlin / November 18, 2022