Cleveland Jewish News

FDD analysis claims to substantiate anti-Israel bias at investment firm Morningstar

A new memo from the Foundation for Defense of Democracies (FDD), based on direct access to investment firm Morningstar’s Global Access client platform, claims the company has “negatively rated companies doing business in Israel or territories controlled by Israel based solely on the fact that the companies do business in such areas.”
Options abound with banks, S&L’s, credit unions, financial advisory firms

Financial consumers have several options when it comes to banking. Different types of institutions such as banks, credit unions, savings and loan associations, and financial advisory firms offer varying products and services. Being informed about what is available and where can help people determine where to carry out their financial business.
21st-century Zionism on the shores of the Sea of Galilee

The Start-Up Nation is returning to its agricultural roots. The country once famed for Jaffa oranges and Jordan Valley dates, and later cherry tomatoes, is coming full circle, with century-old agricultural know-how meeting 21st-century high-tech. That, at least, is the impression one gets at the pristine offices of the Kinneret...

