Cleveland Jewish News
FDD analysis claims to substantiate anti-Israel bias at investment firm Morningstar
A new memo from the Foundation for Defense of Democracies (FDD), based on direct access to investment firm Morningstar’s Global Access client platform, claims the company has “negatively rated companies doing business in Israel or territories controlled by Israel based solely on the fact that the companies do business in such areas.”
Top economist Mohamed El-Erian says we’re not just headed for another recession, but a ‘profound economic and financial shift’
Mohamed El-Erian during an event at at the University of Cambridge. Investors and economists have been sounding the recession alarm. But one major economist who has seen warning signs mounting for many months says this potential recession is unlike what we’re used to. That economist is Mohamed El-Erian, previously...
Cleveland Jewish News
Options abound with banks, S&L’s, credit unions, financial advisory firms
Financial consumers have several options when it comes to banking. Different types of institutions such as banks, credit unions, savings and loan associations, and financial advisory firms offer varying products and services. Being informed about what is available and where can help people determine where to carry out their financial business.
Benzinga
Why Lufax Holding Shares Are Trading Lower By Over 11%; Here Are 21 Stocks Moving Premarket
VEON Ltd. VEON shares rose 31.1% to $0.6095 in pre-market trading after the company agreed to sell its Russian business, Vimpelcom for 130 billion roubles ($2.2 billion). Cosmos Holdings Inc. COSM rose 26.8% to $0.4058 in pre-market trading. Cosmos Holdings recently posted a Q3 loss of $0.08 per share. JE...
Cleveland Jewish News
Ethiopian Jewish holiday of Sigd gets a boost in the US with picture books and new resources
(JTA) — Synagogues and Hebrew schools in the United States looking to help their communities celebrate Sigd, an Ethiopian Jewish holiday, have gotten a helping hand this year, thanks to Sigal Kanotopsky,. Kanotopsky is the first Ethiopian Jew to hold a regional leadership position at the Jewish Agency for...
Cleveland Jewish News
21st-century Zionism on the shores of the Sea of Galilee
The Start-Up Nation is returning to its agricultural roots. The country once famed for Jaffa oranges and Jordan Valley dates, and later cherry tomatoes, is coming full circle, with century-old agricultural know-how meeting 21st-century high-tech. That, at least, is the impression one gets at the pristine offices of the Kinneret...
