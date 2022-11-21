ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Black Friday Has Arrived at Coco & Eve — The Deals Are Too Good to Be True

By Bernadette Deron
 3 days ago

Black Friday came early at Coco & Eve! This just in: The deals are active right now, and you can score up to 50% off some of their bestselling products and bundles. Not familiar with the brand? Get ready to fall in love!

If you want to upgrade your self-care routine, there are tons of items to shop. If you're overwhelmed, don't stress — that's what we're here for. Scroll on to see which deals are worthy of your time (and purchasing power)!

Sunny Honey Bali Bronzing Foam

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4fVoNA_0jIuCvGN00
Coco & Eve

This bestselling tanning mousse does so much more than give you a beautiful sun-kissed glow! Well, it does accomplish that (in a natural way, of course) — but the formula may also help your skin look firmer, which may diminish the appearance of cellulite.

Was $35 On Sale: $26 You Save 26% See it!

Bali Bae Self Tan Set

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3jkWGc_0jIuCvGN00
Coco & Eve

Everything you need to snag a perfect tan at home is included in this set! With the tanning mousse, you also receive a mitt and a back applicator, which makes it far easier to cover every inch of your body.

Was $91 On Sale: $54 You Save 41% See it!

Bronzing Face Drops

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4PTo9D_0jIuCvGN00
Coco & Eve

If you want to maintain your summertime glow this winter, all you need to do is incorporate these face drops into your skincare routine. Simply take two or three drops and mix them in with your moisturizer of choice — then apply as usual.

Was $28 On Sale: $22 You Save 21% See it!

Deep Clean Scalp Scrub

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2LKcPq_0jIuCvGN00
Coco & Eve

Healthy hair starts at the scalp, and using a scrub like this one can seriously help! It can rid buildup on the scalp and act as an exfoliator so your hair grows healthier. It may also revitalize existing strands!

Was $29 On Sale: $20 You Save 31% See it!

Mini Hair Kit

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0jDmoX_0jIuCvGN00
Coco & Eve

On the hunt for some stocking stuffers? We think this little set is absolutely perfect! You get a mini-sized version of the Super Nourishing Hair Masque (it's also TSA-approved), plus a cap which helps the treatment penetrate deeper into your hair.

Was $25 On Sale: $13 You Save 48% See it!

Hair Heroes Gift Set

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4175xF_0jIuCvGN00
Coco & Eve

The deal on this set is outrageous! Along with a full-sized Virgin Hair Masque, you receive a detangling brush and an adorable microfiber hair wrap — all beautifully packaged in a drawstring bag. This can make for an amazing holiday beauty gift!

Was $92 On Sale: $46 You Save 50% See it!

Miracle Hair Elixir

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2aoJSd_0jIuCvGN00
Coco & Eve

This hair oil is designed to make your strands feel brand new! It can help treat split ends, tame frizz, hydrate your hair and protect it from both UV damage and heat if you use hot tools.

Was $30 On Sale: $24 You Save 20% See it!

Super Hydrating Shampoo & Conditioner Set

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ZN96M_0jIuCvGN00
Coco & Eve

If your hair is dry and in desperate need of moisture, this duo may be able to assist! Both the shampoo and conditioner are extra hydrating — working together to make your hair feel silky-soft and smooth.

Was $50 On Sale: $37 You Save 26% See it!

Daily Essentials Bundle

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2OlfZN_0jIuCvGN00
Coco & Eve

This combo set has everything you need to maintain your hair's health and cleanliness! Along with the shampoo and conditioner, you also get a leave-in conditioner to act as a smoothing agent.

Was $72 On Sale: $54 You Save 25% See it!

Looking for more? Check out all of the Black Friday deals happening at Coco & Eve here !

