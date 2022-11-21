Black Friday Has Arrived at Coco & Eve — The Deals Are Too Good to Be True

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Black Friday came early at Coco & Eve! This just in: The deals are active right now, and you can score up to 50% off some of their bestselling products and bundles. Not familiar with the brand? Get ready to fall in love!

If you want to upgrade your self-care routine, there are tons of items to shop. If you're overwhelmed, don't stress — that's what we're here for. Scroll on to see which deals are worthy of your time (and purchasing power)!

Sunny Honey Bali Bronzing Foam

This bestselling tanning mousse does so much more than give you a beautiful sun-kissed glow! Well, it does accomplish that (in a natural way, of course) — but the formula may also help your skin look firmer, which may diminish the appearance of cellulite.

Bali Bae Self Tan Set

Everything you need to snag a perfect tan at home is included in this set! With the tanning mousse, you also receive a mitt and a back applicator, which makes it far easier to cover every inch of your body.

Bronzing Face Drops

If you want to maintain your summertime glow this winter, all you need to do is incorporate these face drops into your skincare routine. Simply take two or three drops and mix them in with your moisturizer of choice — then apply as usual.

Deep Clean Scalp Scrub

Healthy hair starts at the scalp, and using a scrub like this one can seriously help! It can rid buildup on the scalp and act as an exfoliator so your hair grows healthier. It may also revitalize existing strands!

Mini Hair Kit

On the hunt for some stocking stuffers? We think this little set is absolutely perfect! You get a mini-sized version of the Super Nourishing Hair Masque (it's also TSA-approved), plus a cap which helps the treatment penetrate deeper into your hair.

Hair Heroes Gift Set

The deal on this set is outrageous! Along with a full-sized Virgin Hair Masque, you receive a detangling brush and an adorable microfiber hair wrap — all beautifully packaged in a drawstring bag. This can make for an amazing holiday beauty gift!

Miracle Hair Elixir

This hair oil is designed to make your strands feel brand new! It can help treat split ends, tame frizz, hydrate your hair and protect it from both UV damage and heat if you use hot tools.

Super Hydrating Shampoo & Conditioner Set

If your hair is dry and in desperate need of moisture, this duo may be able to assist! Both the shampoo and conditioner are extra hydrating — working together to make your hair feel silky-soft and smooth.

Daily Essentials Bundle

This combo set has everything you need to maintain your hair's health and cleanliness! Along with the shampoo and conditioner, you also get a leave-in conditioner to act as a smoothing agent.

Looking for more? Check out all of the Black Friday deals happening at Coco & Eve here !

Still haven’t found what you’re looking for? Check out these related product articles below:

Check out more of our picks and deals here !

Browse fashion , beauty and health products. Also, check out our gift guides .

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team . The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as wedding-guest outfits , purses , plus-size swimsuits , women's sneakers , bridal shapewear , and perfect gift ideas for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post.

The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com . Happy shopping!