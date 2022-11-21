(Festus) There will be another Veterans Health and Benefits Fair in Festus coming up early next Month. Klint Oldham with the Twin City Amvets Post 171 in Festus. He says the fair will be held at the VFW Post 3777 in Festus and invites veterans to come prepared and see if they have some medical benefits coming their way.

FESTUS, MO ・ 2 DAYS AGO