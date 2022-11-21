Read full article on original website
Pevely revokes business license from Super 8 Hotel
(Pevely) The Pevely Board of Alderman has voted in favor of revoking the business license for the Super 8 Hotel. Due to safety concerns, the city forced the hotel to close the 2nd and 3rd floors of the building due to compromised structural issues. Pevely City Administrator Andy Hixon says the board came to the decision on Monday night.
Plenty of jobs coming to the Twin Cities
(Festus, Crystal City) For those that live in Jefferson County, there are plenty of jobs available, some are coming soon, with more coming in the next few years. Several new restaurants and retail stores will be opening in Crystal City. Crystal City City Administrator Jason Eisenbeis says all of them are hiring.
Randy Pribble – Service 11am 12/3/22
Randy Pribble of Columbia, formerly of Perryville died Thursday, November 17th at the age of 68. A memorial service will be 11:00 Saturday, December 3, at Ford and Young Funeral Home in Perryville.
Veterans health and benefits fair coming to Festus in December
(Festus) There will be another Veterans Health and Benefits Fair in Festus coming up early next Month. Klint Oldham with the Twin City Amvets Post 171 in Festus. He says the fair will be held at the VFW Post 3777 in Festus and invites veterans to come prepared and see if they have some medical benefits coming their way.
Tanya Sue Seranno — Service 11/25/22 1 P.M.
Tanya Sue Serrano of Festus passed away Monday (11/21), she was 66 years old. The visitation for Tanya Serrano will be Friday (11/25) morning from 11 until the time of service at 1 at Cross Pointe Church of Festus. Burial in Rose Lawn Memorial Gardens in Crystal City. Arrangements are under the direction of the Vinyard Funeral Home in Festus.
Thanksgiving food prep and safety tips
(Jefferson County) Most likely the menu is set for those families that plan to celebrate Thanksgiving on Thursday or at some point this holiday weekend. It’s important to make sure all food is prepared, served and stored safely. Brianne Zwiener is the Public Information Officer for the Jefferson County...
Lenhard Family Christmas Light Show opens this weekend
(Festus) The Lenhard Family Light Show was a huge success during Halloween and now they are transitioning to their Christmas display. Just like for Halloween, the show will be settled in at Larry G. Crites Memorial Park in Festus. Justin Lenhard says there are so many Christmas song options, it’s very difficult to narrow it down.
Donald Charles Wisely Jr. – Service 12/1/22 At 1 P.M.
Donald Charles Wisely Jr. of Doe Run died Monday, November 21st at the age of 76. A graveside service will be held Thursday afternoon, December 1st at 1 at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery. Visitation for Donald Wisely Jr. is Thursday morning, December 1st at 10 at C.Z. Boyer & Son...
South Iron Claims 5th Straight AV Thanksgiving Title, Fredericktown Takes 3rd Place On J98
(Ironton) The South Iron Panthers are champions of the Arcadia Valley Thanksgiving Tournament for the fifth straight year. South Iron defeated West County, 62-53, in the championship game Thursday night. Shots came at a premium in the first quarter, but Sawyer Huff made it 17-7 South Iron just before the...
Dunklin R-5 Board approves to place no tax rate increase measure on April ballot
(Herculaneum/Pevely) The Dunklin R-5 Board of Education approved to place a no tax rate increase bond issue on the April ballot next year. Superintendent Dr. Clint Freeman has more details. My MO Info · KJ112122E.WAV. We asked Dr. Freeman what specific projects the district would like to focus on...
Farmington’s Schaupert Signs with MAC Soccer
Farmington’s Brandon Schaupert signed to play soccer for Mineral Area College next year. He says he wants to get in on a rising program…. Schaupert scored five goals with six assists this year for the 13-5 Knights. He tells us about his favorite play…. Cardinals coach Dan Martin is...
Darrell Raymond Lakies — Memorial Service TBA
Darrell Raymond Lakies of Herculaneum passed away Friday, November 18th, at the age of 66. A memorial service for Darrell Lakies will be held at a later date, with arrangements under the direction of the Vinyard Funeral Home in Festus.
Catawissa woman injured in two vehicle crash in Jefferson County
(Jefferson County) One person was injured in a two vehicle accident on Tuesday afternoon in Jefferson County. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the accident happened in the area of Highway 30 at Local Hillsboro Road when a 2001 Jeep Cherokee driven by 57-year-old Gary Meyer of Fenton struck the left side of a 2012 Mazda 3 driven by 18-year-old Valecia Ruzicka of Catawissa.
St. Paul’s Brylee Durbin Applebees of Farmington Athlete of the Week
(Farmington) Our Applebees of Farmington Athlete of the Week is St. Paul girls basketball player Brylee Durbin. Brylee powered the Giants to a 63-33 win over Principia on Saturday. She closed in on a triple double with 31 points, 9 steals and 7 assists. Coach Andy Sherrill says she’s not only a great player, but a team leader.
Body Found In Farmington
(Farmington) The Farmington Police Department is investigating the death of 54 year old Keith Meuller of Ste. Genevieve County. Mueller is described as a white male with body tattoos and a right leg that was amputated below the knee. Officials were investigating a traffic accident in the VA Clinic parking...
Delana Stringer – 1pm 11/28/22
Delana Stringer of Potosi died Monday at the age of 72. The funeral service will be 1:00 Monday at Moore Funeral Home in Potosi. Visitation for Delana Stringer will be 10 to 1 Monday at the funeral home.
Darby Downey – Service 2:00 11/27/22
Darby Downey of Park Hills died Wednesday at the age of 104. The funeral service will be 2:00 Sunday at the Elvins Baptist Church with burial in Woodlawn Cemetery. Visitation for Darby Downey will be 5:30 to 9 Saturday and 12:30 to 2 Sunday at the church.
