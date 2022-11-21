ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

WPBF News 25

Travelers hit the busy roads for Thanksgiving, AAA experts predict 91% in Florida will be driving

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Many travelers were taking a break at the Turnpike rest stop in West Palm Beach Wednesday morning. "This will be their first time we’re actually getting together in Georgia with my cousin, my mom is coming from the Bahamas, my sister is coming from the Bahamas. So, this is like beyond exciting for us," Tenova Wright Demeritte, who was driving from Fort Lauderdale, told WPBF 25 News.
FLORIDA STATE
mynews13.com

Thanksgiving travel and when to avoid the crowds

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. — Florida is expected to surpass Thanksgiving travel by car last year by at least 50,000 motorists. With gas prices falling, AAA Motor Club Southeast expects 2.7 million Floridians to travel at least 50 miles for Thanksgiving this year. What You Need To Know. AAA: 2.7...
FLORIDA STATE
WSVN-TV

RV eviction trouble for mobile home residents in Florida Keys

(WSVN) - They were told they have less than three months to pack up and leave the RV parks they have called home for years. But for many of the residents, just driving off is not an option. Here’s Kevin Ozebek with tonight’s 7 Investigates. Their favorite feature...
KEY LARGO, FL
theapopkavoice.com

Dreaming of beachfront real estate? Much of Florida’s coast is at risk of storm erosion that can cause homes to collapse, as Daytona just saw

Back-to-back hurricanes left an unnerving scene on the Florida coast in November 2022: Several houses, and even swimming pools, were left dangling over the ocean as waves eroded the earth beneath them. Dozens of homes and condo buildings in the Daytona Beach area were deemed unsafe. The destruction has raised...
FLORIDA STATE
Action News Jax

Thanksgiving travel 2022: Best and worst times to drive, according to AAA Florida

TAMPA, Fla. — Are you wondering the best time to hit the road for your Thanksgiving travels? Are you starting from or traveling through Florida?. AAA forecasts in Florida, 2.7 million people will take a road trip. Travel in Florida is forecast by AAA to be the busiest since 2005. Here is information from AAA – The Auto Club Group Florida spokesman Mark Jenkins on the best and worst times to travel:
FLORIDA STATE
mynews13.com

Daytona store owner hopes Black Friday begins business rebound after Hurricane Nicole damage

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — Black Friday is the busiest shopping day of the year with more than 114 million people expected to hit the stores. From big box stores to small businesses and even to consumers, everyone has been impacted in some type of way this year. For many, it’s been inflation. But for one Volusia County business, it’s been storm recovery.
Uncovering Florida

Florida's Only Snow Park Has Officially Reopened For 2022

When you imagine exploring the Sunshine State, the first thing you probably picture is yourself sinking those freshly painted toes into the crystalline sands, a margarita in hand as the ocean's waves race to touch them at the shoreline's edge. Certainly not trading in your flip flops for a pair of snow boots, right? Well, you'll have to do just that at Florida's only snow park, Snowcat Ridge, and after being delayed from Tropical Storm Nicole they're now officially open for the 2022 season.
FLORIDA STATE
FloridaDaily

State of Florida Treasure Hunt Has Unclaimed Money

The Florida Holiday Money Hunt, featuring unclaimed money and property, was announced by Chief Financial Office Jimmy PatronisPhoto byFlorida Department of Financial Services. With the holiday season just beginning, state Chief Financial Officer (CFO) Jimmy Patronis is encouraging Floridians to join his Holiday Money Hunt and search to see if you or your business has unclaimed property in Florida.
FLORIDA STATE
wkml.com

Brainless Boneheads: Florida Stoplight Thieves Caught in the Act

Welcome to Brainless Boneheads! Every Friday, Don Chase & Sarah find some of the wildest, craziest stories out there to help kick off your weekend with a smile. – Brainless Boneheads is a regular Friday feature from Don Chase & Sarah. Read more Brainless Boneheads here. Maybe They Were Getting...
FLORIDA STATE
fox35orlando.com

2 injured in head-on crash on Florida Turnpike ramp to I-4 in Orlando, FHP says

ORLANDO, Fla. - One person is critical and another suffered serious injuries in a head-on crash on the Florida Turnpike ramp to Interstate 4 in Orlando on Wednesday morning. Florida Highway Patrol says a 48-year-old driver was exiting from I-4 onto the southbound Florida Turnpike exit as the other driver, a 33-year-old man, was traveling southbound on the Turnpike and exiting on the ramp of I-4.
ORLANDO, FL
WESH

FHP: Man dies in Volusia County crash

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — ABOVE:Take a look at some of today's other stories. The Florida Highway Patrol said there was a deadly crash in Volusia County on Thursday. The single-vehicle crash happened on State Road 44 and Spring Garden Avenue just before 1:30 a.m. A 33-year-old man from Tallahassee...
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL
fox35orlando.com

These Central Florida restaurants are open on Thanksgiving: See menus

ORLANDO, Fla. - If a formal Thanksgiving at home isn’t your thing, the following restaurants will be open at most locations on Thanksgiving, according to multiple reports, but hours may vary. Starbucks. Buffalo Wild Wings. Burger King. Domino’s Pizza. Dunkin’. Fleming’s Steakhouse - opening early (11 a.m. -...
FLORIDA STATE

