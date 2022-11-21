Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
It’s a Walk in the Woods…Branford Land Trust Annual Van Wie WalkJen PayneBranford, CT
This Connecticut Christmas Market is a Must VisitTravel MavenNewington, CT
This Bakery Has Been Named the Best in ConnecticutTravel MavenWallingford, CT
Lifetime Movie "The 12 Days Of Christmas Eve’' Starring Kelsey Grammer Filmed In ConnecticutMontville, CT
GIVE ART: A Special Holiday Exhibit & Sale at City GalleryNew Haven, CT
Related
Eyewitness News
6 suspects, including juveniles caught following stolen vehicle crash in Meriden
MERIDEN, CT (WFSB) - Three men and three juveniles were arrested after police responded to a stolen vehicle crash in Meriden on Monday. Miguel Angel Acevedo Jr., 20, Robert Barbera, 18, and 18-year-old Jeremy Gonzalez-Torres face charges that range from first-degree larceny to interfering with police. Meriden police said they...
Eyewitness News
Woman found laying on a child arrested for violating alcohol-specific protective order
SOUTH WINDSOR, CT (WFSB) - A woman faces charges in connection with a domestic violence incident that included her being drunk and laying on top of a child, according to South Windsor police. Kimberly Cournoyer, 39, was arrested on charges of risk of injury to a child, second-degree breach of...
NBC Connecticut
Person Injured in Thanksgiving Drive-By Shooting in New Haven
At least one person was taken to the hospital after a shooting on Thanksgiving. This all unfolded in the Elm City during the afternoon hours near the corner of Read and Newhall Streets. Officials categorized this incident as a drive-by shooting, though it is unclear how many people were injured,...
DoingItLocal
Ansonia News: Smoke Shop Robbery
On 10/15/2022 at approximately 9:00pm, an armed robbery occurred at Smoke Vibes located at 50 Bridge St. Investigators are looking to identify the female pictured in the attached photos who may have relevant information about the incident. Information (including anonymous information) can be provided by calling the Ansonia Police Department at 203-735-1885, or via Tip411 at https://www.tip411.com/tips/new?alert_group_id=21553.
Police: Man armed with assault rifle robbed Shelton liquor store
Police say a man armed with an assault rifle robbed a liquor store in Shelton.
trumbulltimes.com
Injuries reported in 3-vehicle crash on I-91 in Meriden, police say
MERIDEN — Injuries were reported in a three-vehicle crash on Interstate 91 south Wednesday morning, according to Connecticut State Police. The incident took place near exit 18 at around 9:10 a.m. Emergency medical personnel were dispatched to the area, but further information regarding how many people were injured and the extent of their injuries was not immediately available.
westernmassnews.com
Suspect in Springfield officer-involved shooting appears in court
SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - The suspect injured in the officer-involved shooting in Springfield last week was in court Wednesday morning. Yasir Fardan, 26, faced a judge after spending nearly a week in the hospital. He has now been identified as the suspect injured in officer-involved shooting on November 16. Springfield Police told Western Mass News that he stole a car that morning and when they located him and the car, a cruiser blocked him in to the driveway. They said when he started driving the car towards officers, they shot him in the elbow. He was arrested and charged with stealing the car and assault with the stolen car.
NBC Connecticut
State Police Records Problems: Hopes to Simplify Multi-Step Process
Connecticut has pledged to make law enforcement more transparent. NBC Connecticut Investigates put that to the test, seeing what it takes to get the documents and background material associated with three incidents this summer involving state troopers. On July 24, a young woman in Brookfield reported to Connecticut State Police...
News 12
Police: Man stole $2K in merchandise from Stamford CVS
Stamford police are looking for help identifying a man who stole more than $2,000 from a CVS. Police say the same man hit the CVS on West Main Street twice in the last three weeks. Anyone who recognizes him is asked to call Stamford police at 203-847-411.
17-year-old arrested in connection to noose found at Connecticut high school
HEBRON, Conn. (WTNH) — Hebron police arrested a 17-year-old student in connection to the noose that was found at RHAM High School in Hebron. The noose was found on Nov. 18, hanging from the boy’s locker room. Hebron police and Connecticut State Police began investigating immediately, which involved reviewing surveillance footage, conducting canvasses, and lengthy […]
NECN
CT Daycare Owner Charged With Abusing Several Children: Police
A Wallingford daycare owner and her boyfriend have been arrested for allegedly abusing nine children in their care, police said. Authorities said 61-year-old Brenda Fornal and 66-year-old Grant Freer were arrested on a warrant. They're both facing risk of injury charges for an incident that was reported to the Department of Children and Families (DCF) on Aug. 28.
NBC Connecticut
Two Men Struck and Killed in Hartford Remembered
Family, friends and coworkers are remembering two men who were struck and killed while walking in Hartford Wednesday morning. “Everybody just is absolutely devastated and cannot make sense out of this,” said Barry Simon, Oak Hill president and CEO. Steve Famiglietti is being remembered for his courage, thoughtfulness and...
Arrest made after noose was found in high school locker room
A teenager from Willimantic has been charged in connection with a noose that was found in a locker room at RAHM High School in Hebron. The find was made last Friday.
wiltonbulletin.com
Police: Danbury man charged following armed robbery on Ives Street
DANBURY — A city man is facing seven felony and two misdemeanor charges after police say he and an unidentified individual robbed someone at gunpoint early Monday morning. Officers responded to La Costenita Bar on Ives Street around 12:30 a.m. and learned that an armed robbery had taken place.
NBC Connecticut
Driver Charged With Manslaughter in Double Fatal Pedestrian Crash in Hartford
Police have arrested the driver of a car that hit and killed two men on Blue Hills Avenue Wednesday morning. The crash happened at the intersection of Blue Hills Avenue and Holcomb Street around 6:30 a.m. According to investigators, a car was speeding north on Blue Hills Avenue when it...
Man in critical condition after Waterbury shooting
WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — A man was injured in a shooting in Waterbury on Thursday afternoon, according to the police. Waterbury police said they responded to a report of shots fired at 3:34 p.m. and located a man suffering from a gunshot wound. Police said the victim is a 26-year-old man who is now considered […]
Eyewitness News
Wayward horse found in Waterford; police seek owner
WATERFORD, CT (WFSB) - The owner of a horse is being sought by police in Waterford. Police said the male horse was found in the area of Butlertown Road. They asked the owner to contact Waterford dispatch at 860-442-9451.
DoingItLocal
Stratford News: Shooting
#Stratford CT– On 11/21/2022 at approximately 730pm Officers responded to a report of shots fired near 372 Knowlton Street. Upon arrival Officers learned that a verbal altercation between two men turned violent ending with one of the men, Eugene Delevante age 44 of Stratford shooting the male victim. The victim’s car was also damaged as a result of the incident.
KSLTV
Police investigate cats turning up dead in Connecticut neighborhood
WATERBURY, Connecticut (WFSB) — Cats have been turning up dead in a Waterbury neighborhood and advocates say it’s clear they’ve been beaten. Eyewitness News spoke with a woman who’s been caring for one of the victim cats. “I’m going to start crying,” said Lisa Syr....
Former Connecticut Attorney Admits Defrauding Clients Of More Than $700K
William McCullough, 62, of Westerly, Rhode Island, waived his right to be indicted and pleaded guilty this week before U.S. District Judge Victor A. Bolden in Bridgeport to one count of wire fraud stemming from an embezzlement scheme. According to court documents and statements made
Comments / 0