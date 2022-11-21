ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Durham, CT

Eyewitness News

6 suspects, including juveniles caught following stolen vehicle crash in Meriden

MERIDEN, CT (WFSB) - Three men and three juveniles were arrested after police responded to a stolen vehicle crash in Meriden on Monday. Miguel Angel Acevedo Jr., 20, Robert Barbera, 18, and 18-year-old Jeremy Gonzalez-Torres face charges that range from first-degree larceny to interfering with police. Meriden police said they...
MERIDEN, CT
NBC Connecticut

Person Injured in Thanksgiving Drive-By Shooting in New Haven

At least one person was taken to the hospital after a shooting on Thanksgiving. This all unfolded in the Elm City during the afternoon hours near the corner of Read and Newhall Streets. Officials categorized this incident as a drive-by shooting, though it is unclear how many people were injured,...
NEW HAVEN, CT
DoingItLocal

Ansonia News: Smoke Shop Robbery

On 10/15/2022 at approximately 9:00pm, an armed robbery occurred at Smoke Vibes located at 50 Bridge St. Investigators are looking to identify the female pictured in the attached photos who may have relevant information about the incident. Information (including anonymous information) can be provided by calling the Ansonia Police Department at 203-735-1885, or via Tip411 at https://www.tip411.com/tips/new?alert_group_id=21553.
ANSONIA, CT
trumbulltimes.com

Injuries reported in 3-vehicle crash on I-91 in Meriden, police say

MERIDEN — Injuries were reported in a three-vehicle crash on Interstate 91 south Wednesday morning, according to Connecticut State Police. The incident took place near exit 18 at around 9:10 a.m. Emergency medical personnel were dispatched to the area, but further information regarding how many people were injured and the extent of their injuries was not immediately available.
MERIDEN, CT
westernmassnews.com

Suspect in Springfield officer-involved shooting appears in court

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - The suspect injured in the officer-involved shooting in Springfield last week was in court Wednesday morning. Yasir Fardan, 26, faced a judge after spending nearly a week in the hospital. He has now been identified as the suspect injured in officer-involved shooting on November 16. Springfield Police told Western Mass News that he stole a car that morning and when they located him and the car, a cruiser blocked him in to the driveway. They said when he started driving the car towards officers, they shot him in the elbow. He was arrested and charged with stealing the car and assault with the stolen car.
SPRINGFIELD, MA
NBC Connecticut

State Police Records Problems: Hopes to Simplify Multi-Step Process

Connecticut has pledged to make law enforcement more transparent. NBC Connecticut Investigates put that to the test, seeing what it takes to get the documents and background material associated with three incidents this summer involving state troopers. On July 24, a young woman in Brookfield reported to Connecticut State Police...
CONNECTICUT STATE
News 12

Police: Man stole $2K in merchandise from Stamford CVS

Stamford police are looking for help identifying a man who stole more than $2,000 from a CVS. Police say the same man hit the CVS on West Main Street twice in the last three weeks. Anyone who recognizes him is asked to call Stamford police at 203-847-411.
STAMFORD, CT
NEWS10 ABC

17-year-old arrested in connection to noose found at Connecticut high school

HEBRON, Conn. (WTNH) — Hebron police arrested a 17-year-old student in connection to the noose that was found at RHAM High School in Hebron. The noose was found on Nov. 18, hanging from the boy’s locker room. Hebron police and Connecticut State Police began investigating immediately, which involved reviewing surveillance footage, conducting canvasses, and lengthy […]
HEBRON, CT
NECN

CT Daycare Owner Charged With Abusing Several Children: Police

A Wallingford daycare owner and her boyfriend have been arrested for allegedly abusing nine children in their care, police said. Authorities said 61-year-old Brenda Fornal and 66-year-old Grant Freer were arrested on a warrant. They're both facing risk of injury charges for an incident that was reported to the Department of Children and Families (DCF) on Aug. 28.
WALLINGFORD, CT
NBC Connecticut

Two Men Struck and Killed in Hartford Remembered

Family, friends and coworkers are remembering two men who were struck and killed while walking in Hartford Wednesday morning. “Everybody just is absolutely devastated and cannot make sense out of this,” said Barry Simon, Oak Hill president and CEO. Steve Famiglietti is being remembered for his courage, thoughtfulness and...
HARTFORD, CT
wiltonbulletin.com

Police: Danbury man charged following armed robbery on Ives Street

DANBURY — A city man is facing seven felony and two misdemeanor charges after police say he and an unidentified individual robbed someone at gunpoint early Monday morning. Officers responded to La Costenita Bar on Ives Street around 12:30 a.m. and learned that an armed robbery had taken place.
DANBURY, CT
WTNH

Man in critical condition after Waterbury shooting

WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — A man was injured in a shooting in Waterbury on Thursday afternoon, according to the police. Waterbury police said they responded to a report of shots fired at 3:34 p.m. and located a man suffering from a gunshot wound. Police said the victim is a 26-year-old man who is now considered […]
WATERBURY, CT
DoingItLocal

Stratford News: Shooting

#Stratford CT– On 11/21/2022 at approximately 730pm Officers responded to a report of shots fired near 372 Knowlton Street. Upon arrival Officers learned that a verbal altercation between two men turned violent ending with one of the men, Eugene Delevante age 44 of Stratford shooting the male victim. The victim’s car was also damaged as a result of the incident.
STRATFORD, CT

