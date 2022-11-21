ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

Jalopnik

Rivian Workers Warn UAW of Unsafe Conditions

Workers at Rivian’s plant in Illinois have warned about unsafe conditions at the site, California is investing a further $1 billion in electric vehicle infrastructure and VW has closed a factory that makes manual gearboxes. All this and more in The Morning Shift for Monday, November 21, 2022. 1st...
KRON4 News

Another massive tech company plans to cut 10K jobs: reports

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — While tech companies like Meta Inc., Twitter and Salesforce have been in the headlines for layoffs lately, there’s one Bay Area tech giant we haven’t heard about cutting jobs. But that could be about to change. Google is planning on laying off about 6% of its workforce — roughly 10,000 people […]
Detroit News

High auto plant absenteeism threatens Michigan investment opportunities

Absenteeism rates in Michigan's auto plants are an emerging challenge in the Great Lakes State's bid to secure new, jobs-creating investments that could define the industry for decades. In a letter circulated online last month to United Auto Workers members who work at Stellantis NV’s Warren Truck Assembly Plant building...
NASDAQ

Used-car retailer Carvana cuts 1,500 jobs

Nov 18 (Reuters) - Used-car retailer Carvana Co CVNA.N is cutting 1,500 jobs, or 8% of its workforce, the company said on Friday, at a time when demand for used cars has waned on the back of sky-high prices and supply shortages. The company, whose shares were down 5.4% in...
BBC

Amazon layoffs 'being prepared' as sales slow - reports

Amazon is preparing to cut thousands of office jobs amid slowing sales and concerns about an economic downturn, according to reports. The reductions could affect roughly 3% of office staff at the e-commerce giant - or about 10,000 people - US media reported, citing anonymous sources. The cuts are expected...
insideevs.com

Tesla Giga Texas Workers May Sue Due To Alleged Unsafe Conditions

According to a recent article published by The Guardian, some construction workers at Tesla's newest EV factory, coined Giga Texas, have come forward to report potential labor violations. The article goes on to claim that whistleblowers have pointed to unsafe conditions, accidents, and potential wage theft, and that an official complaint and request for a case will be filed.
Autoblog

Faraday Future raises going concern doubt, delays deliveries

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric said on Monday it had "substantial doubt" about its ability to continue as a going concern, adding that it is uncertain when it can complete first deliveries of its FF 91 luxury electric car. The company had earlier planned to start deliveries of the car in...
Gizmodo

Lyft Just Laid Off Nearly 700 Corporate Employees and Partly Blamed It on Paying for Drivers’ Insurance

Lyft workers, like so many others in the tech industry this year, opened their inboxes today to read some dreaded news: Nearly 700 of their coworkers would lose their jobs. The company’s two co-founders, ​​John Zimmer and Logan Green, sent the memo to staff Wednesday confirming earlier reports by The Wall Street Journal suggesting the company would part ways with 13% of its workforce. Fears over an impending recession and increasing rideshare insurance were cited among several reasons for the layoffs. The founders claimed they, “worked hard” to bring down costs over the summer but ultimately to no avail.
htrends.com

STR Reports U.S. Top Hotel 25 Markets Still Behind 2019 Occupancy Even with Continued Return of Groups

U.S. hotel occupancy leaders and laggards in this mid-November 2022 “bubble” chart update reflect anticipated seasonal shifts, the continued return of corporate and group demand in large-to-medium sized markets, and a persistent impact from Hurricane Ian. Additionally, the Top 25 Markets mostly trailed 2019 occupancy levels whereas a solid majority of markets outside of the Top 25 were ahead of the pre-pandemic comparable.
KARE 11

Federal probe centers on underaged packing plant cleaners

MINNEAPOLIS — The U.S. Department of Labor alleges a national company that cleans meat packing plants in Minnesota and other states has employed underaged workers. The DOL has filed for a restraining order against Packers Sanitation Services, Inc., or PSSI, based in Kieler, Wisconsin. In October, government investigators found 31 employees between the ages of 13 and 17 working in packing plant cleaning crews in Minnesota and Nebraska.
