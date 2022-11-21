Read full article on original website
Rivian Facing Worker Backlash Following Plant Safety Violations
California-based Rivian continues to be one of the auto industry's few EV start-up success stories, but it has not been smooth sailing. The latest problem does not involve the company's two vehicles, the R1T and R1S, specifically, but rather the Normal, Illinois factory and the safety of the workers. Per...
Jalopnik
Rivian Workers Warn UAW of Unsafe Conditions
Workers at Rivian’s plant in Illinois have warned about unsafe conditions at the site, California is investing a further $1 billion in electric vehicle infrastructure and VW has closed a factory that makes manual gearboxes. All this and more in The Morning Shift for Monday, November 21, 2022. 1st...
notebookcheck.net
Subaru says US$25/hour McDonalds wage inflation stops it from manufacturing electric cars in the US
Subaru had an interesting take on bringing its EV manufacturing to US soil in order to comply with the newly minted made-in-America subsidy requirement for electric vehicles that Congress passed together with the aptly named Inflation Reduction Act not long ago. That same inflation, Subaru argues, has made it pause...
Another massive tech company plans to cut 10K jobs: reports
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — While tech companies like Meta Inc., Twitter and Salesforce have been in the headlines for layoffs lately, there’s one Bay Area tech giant we haven’t heard about cutting jobs. But that could be about to change. Google is planning on laying off about 6% of its workforce — roughly 10,000 people […]
Detroit News
High auto plant absenteeism threatens Michigan investment opportunities
Absenteeism rates in Michigan's auto plants are an emerging challenge in the Great Lakes State's bid to secure new, jobs-creating investments that could define the industry for decades. In a letter circulated online last month to United Auto Workers members who work at Stellantis NV’s Warren Truck Assembly Plant building...
ConsumerAffairs
Walmart comes to the defense of their customers, telling suppliers no more high prices!
Tired of paying more than you can afford? You're not alone. Walmart’s CEO has drawn a line in the sand with the company’s suppliers – one that could go a long way in helping consumers cope with inflation. The Wall Street Journal reports that in a recent...
NASDAQ
Used-car retailer Carvana cuts 1,500 jobs
Nov 18 (Reuters) - Used-car retailer Carvana Co CVNA.N is cutting 1,500 jobs, or 8% of its workforce, the company said on Friday, at a time when demand for used cars has waned on the back of sky-high prices and supply shortages. The company, whose shares were down 5.4% in...
CNBC
Mass layoffs at Twitter, Meta and other companies spotlight a little-known U.S. law that protects employees
Soon after Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk's acquisition of Twitter on Oct. 27, mass layoffs began. On the night of Nov. 3, hundreds of the company's employees were notified via email that they no longer worked there, though some have since been asked to come back, Bloomberg reports. In...
Tech layoffs are not the canary in the coal mine for the U.S. labor market, Morgan Stanley says
Tech firms including Lyft, Twitter, Stripe, Meta and Amazon have laid off staff in recent months.
Multiple Reports Suggest Walmart is Closing More Stores
Several outlets this week have reported the superchain stalwart is set to undertake a new round of possible mass closures. Whether the reports prove factual remains to be seen.
BBC
Amazon layoffs 'being prepared' as sales slow - reports
Amazon is preparing to cut thousands of office jobs amid slowing sales and concerns about an economic downturn, according to reports. The reductions could affect roughly 3% of office staff at the e-commerce giant - or about 10,000 people - US media reported, citing anonymous sources. The cuts are expected...
Ford recalls 518K SUVs in US over possible fuel leak, fire risk
The Ford Motor Company is recalling some Bronco Sport and Escape SUVs manufactured between the 2020 and 2023 model years due to a possibly cracked fuel injector.
insideevs.com
Tesla Giga Texas Workers May Sue Due To Alleged Unsafe Conditions
According to a recent article published by The Guardian, some construction workers at Tesla's newest EV factory, coined Giga Texas, have come forward to report potential labor violations. The article goes on to claim that whistleblowers have pointed to unsafe conditions, accidents, and potential wage theft, and that an official complaint and request for a case will be filed.
Autoblog
Faraday Future raises going concern doubt, delays deliveries
Faraday Future Intelligent Electric said on Monday it had "substantial doubt" about its ability to continue as a going concern, adding that it is uncertain when it can complete first deliveries of its FF 91 luxury electric car. The company had earlier planned to start deliveries of the car in...
Twitter says lawsuit over layoffs lacks merit and has delayed severance pay
Nov 22 (Reuters) - Twitter Inc (TWTR.MX) has told a federal judge in San Francisco that a lawsuit claiming the company violated U.S. law by laying off thousands of workers without notice is baseless, and moved to send the claims to arbitration.
Gizmodo
Lyft Just Laid Off Nearly 700 Corporate Employees and Partly Blamed It on Paying for Drivers’ Insurance
Lyft workers, like so many others in the tech industry this year, opened their inboxes today to read some dreaded news: Nearly 700 of their coworkers would lose their jobs. The company’s two co-founders, John Zimmer and Logan Green, sent the memo to staff Wednesday confirming earlier reports by The Wall Street Journal suggesting the company would part ways with 13% of its workforce. Fears over an impending recession and increasing rideshare insurance were cited among several reasons for the layoffs. The founders claimed they, “worked hard” to bring down costs over the summer but ultimately to no avail.
htrends.com
STR Reports U.S. Top Hotel 25 Markets Still Behind 2019 Occupancy Even with Continued Return of Groups
U.S. hotel occupancy leaders and laggards in this mid-November 2022 “bubble” chart update reflect anticipated seasonal shifts, the continued return of corporate and group demand in large-to-medium sized markets, and a persistent impact from Hurricane Ian. Additionally, the Top 25 Markets mostly trailed 2019 occupancy levels whereas a solid majority of markets outside of the Top 25 were ahead of the pre-pandemic comparable.
U.S. orders grocer Giant to pay fine for immigrant discrimination
The Giant Company will have to pay $11,000, and retrain its staff, after the Justice Department found the grocery store chain discriminated against immigrants when hiring.
Federal probe centers on underaged packing plant cleaners
MINNEAPOLIS — The U.S. Department of Labor alleges a national company that cleans meat packing plants in Minnesota and other states has employed underaged workers. The DOL has filed for a restraining order against Packers Sanitation Services, Inc., or PSSI, based in Kieler, Wisconsin. In October, government investigators found 31 employees between the ages of 13 and 17 working in packing plant cleaning crews in Minnesota and Nebraska.
