BBC
Cristiano Ronaldo banned for two matches over phone incident with fan
Former Manchester United forward Cristiano Ronaldo has been banned for two domestic matches for knocking a phone out of an Everton fan's hand. The 37-year-old appeared to hit the phone as he went down to the tunnel after defeat at Goodison Park in April. Ronaldo, who left United by mutual...
Shocked England fans spend a day in Qatari’s mega mansion after he struck up a conversation with the group when he saw one wearing a Wolverhampton Wanderers shirt
A group of England fans at the World Cup couldn't believe their luck when a Qatari businessman invited them back to his mega mansion for lunch after he had spotted one of them wearing a Wolverhampton Wanderers shirt. Jassa Dehal and his friends were left stunned when the wealthy man,...
athleticbusiness.com
World Cup Ticketing Woes Continue for Second Straight Day
Some World Cup fans in Qatar were issued handwritten tickets as FIFA continued to experience problems with its mobile ticketing app. The problems began when fans waiting to enter the England-Iran Monday match noticed that their tickets had disappeared from the app, leaving them with nothing to present gate agents.
