BBC

Cristiano Ronaldo banned for two matches over phone incident with fan

Former Manchester United forward Cristiano Ronaldo has been banned for two domestic matches for knocking a phone out of an Everton fan's hand. The 37-year-old appeared to hit the phone as he went down to the tunnel after defeat at Goodison Park in April. Ronaldo, who left United by mutual...
athleticbusiness.com

World Cup Ticketing Woes Continue for Second Straight Day

Some World Cup fans in Qatar were issued handwritten tickets as FIFA continued to experience problems with its mobile ticketing app. The problems began when fans waiting to enter the England-Iran Monday match noticed that their tickets had disappeared from the app, leaving them with nothing to present gate agents.

