Read full article on original website
Related
endpts.com
Scoop: Versant, NEA launch new biotech helmed by ex-CEO of protein degrader C4 Therapeutics
Long-time biotech venture firms Versant and New Enterprise Associates are backing a new startup run by former C4 Therapeutics chief executive Andrew Phillips. The fledgling biotech has raised at least $30 million so far, according to paperwork filed with the SEC this week. The round could balloon to $60 million.
endpts.com
Novartis to advance malaria program into PhIII in bid to fight drug resistance
Novartis is moving an anti-malaria drug into a Phase III trial that it hopes could provide a new weapon against drug-resistant strains of the infection. The company and its Swiss non-profit partner Medicines for Malaria Venture, or MMV, announced Wednesday that they are moving forward with the treatment, which uses the experimental drug ganaplacide combined with a new formulation of current anti-malaria drug lumefantrine.
endpts.com
Pharma renewable energy co-op sparks broader supplier push, follows Walmart's lead
A coalition of pharma companies is doubling down on efforts to encourage suppliers to adopt renewable energy practices. The “Energize” pharma program, launched last year at the climate change conference COP26 with 10 of the world’s largest drugmakers, now includes 15 pharmas, plus a new cohort of suppliers opting into a first-ever power purchase agreement (PPA).
endpts.com
CSL lands FDA approval for hemophilia B gene therapy, sets $3.5M list price
The FDA has approved the world’s first gene therapy for hemophilia B, ushering into the market a treatment that’s historic in both what it promises to do and how much it will cost. CSL will be marketing the drug, Hemgenix, at a list price of $3.5 million —...
endpts.com
One hurdle down? FDA won't hold adcomm for BioMarin's hemophilia gene therapy after all
The FDA may be taking its time reviewing BioMarin’s gene therapy for hemophilia A, but at least the biotech now has one fewer thing to worry about. While the agency has previously planned to convene an external panel of advisors to weigh in on the program, commonly referred to as valrox (or by its brand name, Roctavian), BioMarin said it was recently told that there won’t be an adcomm after all.
International Business Times
5 Companies That Could Continue Tech Layoffs In 2023
Layoffs in the technology sector will continue into next year, as most firms are struggling with a slowdown in demand after a period of hypergrowth during the pandemic. As the recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic continues, the labor market has slowly been tightening up with the official unemployment rate in October reportedly at 3.7 percent. Companies have been forced to reevaluate their hiring practices and in some cases, cut down their workforce as a response to the changing economy.
technologynetworks.com
Sino Biological Announces Construction of its New US-Based Center for Bioprocessing
Sino Biological, Inc., a biotechnology company listed on the Shenzhen stock exchange subsidiary ChiNext (SZSE: 301047), which provides biological research reagents and related technical contract research services, is pleased to announce the formal signing of a lease with Hines and initiation of construction on its new Center for Bioprocessing (C4B) at its Levit Green facility in Houston, Texas USA.
htrends.com
STR Reports U.S. Top Hotel 25 Markets Still Behind 2019 Occupancy Even with Continued Return of Groups
U.S. hotel occupancy leaders and laggards in this mid-November 2022 “bubble” chart update reflect anticipated seasonal shifts, the continued return of corporate and group demand in large-to-medium sized markets, and a persistent impact from Hurricane Ian. Additionally, the Top 25 Markets mostly trailed 2019 occupancy levels whereas a solid majority of markets outside of the Top 25 were ahead of the pre-pandemic comparable.
CNBC
CEO of $4.5 billion tech firm slams his peers over layoffs: 'These are humans'
HELSINKI, Finland — The boss of European digital insurance startup Wefox offered a damning response to tech companies that have laid off workers en masse. Swedish fintech firm Klarna was among the first major employers in tech to slash jobs this year, cutting 10% of its workforce in May. Several companies have followed suit, from those in Big Tech to venture-backed startups like Stripe.
aiexpress.io
ChAI Raises £500K in Funding
ChAI, a London, UK-based firm that develops proprietary synthetic intelligence algorithms for forecasting the value volatility of uncooked supplies, raised £500K in funding. Primo Area, a fund managed by Primo Ventures SGR, made the funding. The corporate intends to make use of the funds to proceed to develop operations...
It's Not Just Twitter. These Big Tech Companies Also Announced Layoffs
Twitter launched a massive round of layoffs on Friday, just about a week after Elon Musk acquired the company. While the situation at Twitter is extreme — close to half of the workforce could reportedly be let go — it’s not the only tech business announcing layoffs.
Nasdaq ends down as investors eye Black Friday sales, China infections
Nov 25 (Reuters) - The Nasdaq closed lower on Friday with pressure from Apple Inc (AAPL.O) in a subdued holiday-shortened trading session for Wall Street, as investors watched Black Friday sales and COVID-19 cases in China.
FIS Aims to Cut ‘Several Thousand’ Jobs to Restore Investor Confidence
Financial services technology provider FIS reportedly plans to cut “several thousand” staffers and contractors from a workforce that numbered about 65,000 at the end of last year. The move follows a 44% drop in FIS’ shares this year and the announcement that the company’s current president Stephanie Ferris,...
Tech firms sponsored 45,000 H-1B workers in the past 3 years, report says. Many are now laid-off and struggling to stay in the US.
At least 350 immigrants were affected by Meta and Twitter's most recent job cuts, Bloomberg reported.
kalkinemedia.com
BRIEF-Bright Minds Biosciences Appoints Drug Development Executive Mark A. Smith M.D., Ph.D. As Chief Medical Officer
* BRIGHT MINDS BIOSCIENCES APPOINTS DRUG DEVELOPMENT EXECUTIVE MARK A. SMITH M.D., PH.D. AS CHIEF MEDICAL OFFICER Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:. The above content is directly sourced from Reuters under a contractual arrangement. The content is being provided as a convenience and for informational purposes only; and does not constitute an endorsement or approval by Kalkine Media of any of the products, services, or opinions of the organization or individual. The user is apprised that Kalkine Media bears no responsibility for the accuracy, legality, or content of Reuters, any external sites, or for that of subsequent links. The user is requested to contact Reuters directly for answers to questions regarding the content. Please note that Kalkine Media may be compensated by the advertisers that appear on the website, based on your interaction with the advertisements or advertisers.
hstoday.us
NIH Establishes Website for Self-Reporting COVID-19 Test Results
Reporting a positive or negative test result just became easier through a new website from the National Institutes of Health. MakeMyTestCount.org, developed through NIH’s Rapid Acceleration of Diagnostics (RADx®) Tech program, allows users to anonymously report the results of any brand of at-home COVID-19 test. COVID-19 testing remains...
Paxton launches investigation into drug makers over inflated insulin costs
(The Center Square) – Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton has launched an investigation into drug manufacturers, wholesalers and pharmacy benefit managers (PBMs) over potential legal violations related to inflated costs of insulin, a life-saving drug relied upon by millions of diabetics. Insulin prices are exponentially higher in the U.S....
Comments / 0