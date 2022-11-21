Read full article on original website
96.1 The Breeze
Massive Flooding Possible This Weekend Across New York
It looks like another major weather event could impact New York State Thanksgiving weekend. Parts of the state saw historic snowfall over several days last weekend and now it looks like warmer weather and another storm front coming through could lead to massive flooding issues across the state. First, let's...
onthewater.com
Upstate and Western New York Fishing Report- November 23, 2022
As we approach the Thanksgiving holiday, many anglers are thankful that we didn’t experience the record snowfall in Buffalo and Erie County to the south of us. We will feel some of the effects of the storm here for some time in the Niagara River. High winds on Lake...
WGRZ TV
CODE BLUE issued for Buffalo and Erie County
BUFFALO, N.Y. — A Code Blue 32 has been issued for both the City of Buffalo and southern Erie County for Thursday, November 24. Holy Cross is located at 412 Niagara Street in Buffalo. The shelter will be open from 6 p.m. to 7 a.m. Those in need who are looking to stay here must be able to walk up and downstairs.
wellsvillesun.com
Allegany County first responders aid Erie County during blizzard of 2022
Allegany County stepped up as Erie County had snow dumped on it – 80 inches in spots. Shaun Taylor of Allentown, the Allegany County Deputy County Fire Coordinator, confirmed today that seven volunteer fire departments sent resources to the Buffalo area. Taylor said personnel and equipment responded from Allentown, Bolivar, Richburg, Clarksville, Wellsville, Friendship and Willing.
Marijuana Retail Licenses In Buffalo Will Be Delayed Due To Lawsuit
If you were looking forward to legal marijuana dispensaries opening soon in Buffalo, there has been a major setback. A lawsuit is preventing certain regions from receiving licenses. On Thursday, November 10, 2022, a judge blocked 63 licenses from being awarded in five regions around the New York State. Due...
wnypapers.com
Start of construction on $23 million affordable & supportive housing development in Buffalo
Gov. Kathy Hochul announced the start of construction on the Apartments at the Lyceum in east Buffalo. Her team said, “The $23 million development will transform a historic former school into 42 affordable and supportive apartments and community service hub in the Broadway-Fillmore neighborhood of east Buffalo. Today's announcement builds upon Gov. Hochul's historic $50 million of targeted investments earlier this year to address the vital needs of this community.”
WGNtv.com
Great Lakes heavy lake-effect snow event
Snow showers tapered off Tuesday morning, marking the end of a significant Lake Effect Snow Event in the Great Lakes region. The highest recorded amount was 80 inches (6.5 feet) in Erie County, N.Y.
A Free Snowblower For A Lucky Western New York Resident
The snow has stopped flying in the Buffalo area, for now. The lake effect machine has been responsible for as much as 81 inches of snow in the Hamburg area and residents are still digging out and moving the leftover drifts and banks. As we navigate the narrow, ice covered roads, there is some relief this week as warmer temps are moving in.
‘We are heartbroken’: City of Buffalo employee killed in snow removal accident
"We are heartbroken," Mayor Brown said. "We are in pain right now having suffered this loss."
City employee killed in snow removal high lift accident
Mayor Byron Brown announces the death of a Buffalo city employee after being struck from a high lift Wednesday afternoon. Snow removal operations will be suspended for 48 hours starting at 5pm.
Dangers of snow piles
Huge mounds of all that lake effect snow that fell in the south towns is being brought to the Erie Community South Campus in Orchard Park.
Multiple Deadly Viruses Spreading Across New York State
Health officials are urging residents to take many precautions because many deadly illnesses are spreading across New York State. On Monday, Governor Kathy Hochul urged New Yorkers to take precautions this holiday season to protect themselves against multiple illnesses that are spreading across the Empire State. COVID, RSV, Flu Spreading...
City employee killed while assisting in snow removal in South Buffalo
BUFFALO, N.Y. — A City of Buffalo employee was killed Wednesday after being struck by a high lift during the snow removal process in South Buffalo. The accident happened around 11:15 a.m. on the scene of McKinley Pkwy. between Olcott and Tifft Street. Buffalo Police Commissioner Joseph Gramaglia says...
How soon could Buffalo become a port city for cruise ships?
Buffalo's next big project is becoming a port city for cruise ships, with a goal of attracting passengers from all over the world.
WHEC TV-10
First Alert Weather In-Depth: Historic Lake Snow
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – The meteorologists can take a deep breath after what happened over the last couple of days. The heavy snow in the Buffalo was really one of historic proportions and the true definition of a whiteout. But we need to put this kind of snowfall into perspective. The measurement at Orchard Park was about 80 inches of snow for the four day time period. But compare that 80 inches to what Rochester will usually measures for an entire winter season. The average is about 100 inches of snow. So what Orchard Park came very close to was the amount of snow that we may see in an entire winter season. That is almost five months of snow just four days!
flackbroadcasting.com
Recent audit suggests New York’s Labor Department allegedly distributed $11-billion worth of unemployment payments during COVID-19 Pandemic
ALBANY, NY- A recent audit suggests that New York’s Labor Department handed out nearly $11-billion worth of unemployment payments improperly during the COVID-19 pandemic and two North Country lawmakers are calling for an investigation. "The state Comptroller's audit detailing significant issues with the distribution of unemployment payments by the...
Kids Are Weak According to Some in Western New York
Why some in Western New York think kids today are delicate "snowflakes" and "sissies." First of all, we aren't saying this. Some in Buffalo and Western New York are saying it. To be fair, many all across the nation also think this for various reasons. Some believe we are raising...
Gas station overhang collapses from snow in West Seneca
WEST SENECA, N.Y. (WIVB) — A gas station overhang at a Sunoco station collapsed in West Seneca on Monday night, according to police. The overhang collapsed sometime before 6:15 p.m. at the station on Union Road and Clinton Street. Police say there were no injuries and no vehicles were damaged. Several structures across Western New […]
Buffalo Public Schools close for weather safety reasons
The Buffalo Public School Board decided to close schools after parents speak up about concerns of safety in the snow. Yet some parents feel like their voice wasn't heard.
13 WHAM
Local pantries feeling impact of high inflation
Rochester, N.Y. — High inflation is making the holidays even tougher for struggling families to buy food. The number of people without enough food in New York state rose 35 percent in the last year, according to a report from Hunger Free America. Local food pantries say the need...
