News Channel Nebraska
US Freight rail strike could cost US economy $1 billion in first week
A US freight rail strike could cost the US economy $1 billion in the first week of the strike, according to a new analysis from the Anderson Economic Group. In the first three days alone, US workers and consumers could see potential losses of a quarter billion dollars as a transit strike involving rail is one of the most expensive and disruptive events that can happen to the economy.
News Channel Nebraska
Why the nation is once again close to a devastating freight railroad strike
In September, President Joe Biden, the most union friendly president in recent history, got personally involved in negotiations that reached a tentative labor deal that averted a strike at the nation's major freight railroads. It was a deal he hailed as a "win for tens of thousands of rail workers."
Police will contact 70,000 people from TODAY to warn they are suspected victims of huge worldwide 'bank spoofing' scam that saw conmen steal at least £50m from accounts: Dozens - including 'mastermind' - arrested in UK's biggest-ever fraud probe
Some 70,000 Brits will be contacted by police from today after potentially falling victim to the country's biggest ever scamming operation. It comes after a website used to defraud up to 200,000 people in the UK out of at least £50million was shut down following an international probe involving Scotland Yard, the FBI and European law enforcement agencies.
Change in B.C. liability law puts financial burden for accident coverage on U.S. drivers
Planning to drive to B.C. with your car, or rent a car once there? Remember you’ll be liable for any costs if there’s an accident.
University of California workers set to resume picketing Monday as strike approaches third week
(The Center Square) – Union-represented University of California workers are set to resume picketing across all 10 UC campuses on Monday after a brief break for Thanksgiving as a strike involving thousands of workers could enter its third week. A strike that started Nov. 14 involving 48,000 United Auto Workers-represented teaching assistants, academic student employees, graduate student researchers, postdoctoral scholars, readers and tutors remained ongoing across all 10 UC campuses as of Friday. Workers took a break from the picket line on Thursday and Friday...
WashingtonExaminer
Thousands of Amazon workers strike on Black Friday
Thousands of Amazon workers are going on strike and walking out on Black Friday, protesting their working conditions and pay.
Brazilian protests intensify; Bolsonaro stays silent
For more than three weeks, supporters of Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro have blocked roads and camped outside military buildings across the nation
News Channel Nebraska
Ending a 'nightmare' in Venezuela: How the US government brought seven Americans home
On October 1, five of the so-called Citgo 6 were woken up early in their Venezuelan prison by a guard telling them to "get dressed up properly." The men put on their yellow prison suits -- "We called it our 'Minion' suit," Jose Pereira said -- before they were instructed by the head of the prison to instead change into civilian clothes.
News Channel Nebraska
Rats blamed for eating 500 kilograms of cannabis stored by Indian police
Rats in northern India have been accused of eating hundreds of kilograms of cannabis seized from drug dealers and stored in police warehouses. "Rats are small animals, and they aren't scared of the police," noted a court in the city of Mathura, Uttar Pradesh, after hearing that local police were unable to furnish almost 200 kilograms of confiscated cannabis that was supposed to be used as evidence in a recent case.
