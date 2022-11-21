ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

U.S. Supreme Court spurns challenge to Seattle's hotel worker insurance mandate

Reuters
Reuters
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Clz1i_0jItu6Pq00

Nov 21 (Reuters) - The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday turned away a challenge to a 2018 Seattle law requiring hotels to pay for health insurance for low-wage workers pursued by a business group that argued the measure violated a federal law that regulates employee benefits.

The justices declined to hear an appeal by a group called the ERISA Industry Committee (ERIC) of a lower court's ruling that upheld the law. Their decision not to take up the challenge could encourage other cities and states to adopt similar requirements intended to address the widespread lack of health insurance among low-wage employees.

Democratic-governed Seattle's law requires larger hotel operators to provide up to $1,375 a month in insurance benefits or direct payments to workers. Seattle, with a population of more than 700,000 people, is a city known for its liberal politics and is the largest in Washington state.

ERIC is a nonprofit organization based in the U.S. capital representing large employers in their capacity as sponsors of employee benefit plans for their nationwide workforces.

The group's chief executive officer, Annette Guarisco Fildes, said the Supreme Court's action allows a conflicting nationwide patchwork of employment laws to remain.

"The court's failure to resolve this pressing legal issue now also opens the floodgates for states and cities across the country to impose similar 'play-or-pay' mandates on employers," Fildes said in a statement.

ERIC sued Seattle in 2018 in federal court, arguing that the law was barred by the federal Employee Retirement Income Security Act of 1974 (ERISA), which preempts state laws that attempt to regulate employee benefit plans.

A federal judge threw out the case. The San Francisco-based 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals last year upheld the judge's decision, finding that the law does not require employers to create new plans or amend existing ones, thus is not barred by ERISA.

In its appeal to the Supreme Court, ERIC said ERISA was designed to create uniform nationwide standards for employee benefit plans and that Seattle's law would upset that scheme by requiring special treatment for workers in a single industry in one city.

President Joe Biden's administration backed Seattle in the case, saying the law was not preempted by ERISA because it lets employers make direct cash payments to workers instead of setting up new benefit plans.

ERIC's appeal was backed by the U.S. Chamber of Commerce, the country's largest business lobby, as well as the National Federation of Independent Business and the American Hotel and Lodging Association.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Thomson Reuters

Dan Wiessner (@danwiessner) reports on labor and employment and immigration law, including litigation and policy making. He can be reached at daniel.wiessner@thomsonreuters.com.

Comments / 135

Thinking It Through ?
3d ago

Those business groups would rather have the government cover those workers healthcare because they pay low enough wages that they are allowed to get metacade and let the taxpayers fund it. You still can’t find a hotel room for under $200 a night.

Reply(15)
26
GraveDigger
2d ago

This law just forces up hotel pricing and makes an already damaged Seattle less attractive to tourists. The Convention Center will eventually be converted to an indoor homeless camp.

Reply(4)
12
kathy kraft
3d ago

the group that sued is headed by a conservative lawyer, lobbyist at ERISA Industry Committee, worth 22 million. they represent the biggest employers, with billions of assets that we can't even comprehend, yet are classified non-profit. I find a David & Goliath here, when we are talking 1,300 a month for the lowest paid. they lost their case on the definition of this law, simple. Washington state versus the biggest employers $$$$ of private industry. Seattle, and Washington state are more than economically sound, and I find their stance to help 'average Joe' encouraging.

Reply(2)
10
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Independent

Supreme Court rejects Arizona GOP chair’s attempt to block phone records from Jan 6 committee

The US Supreme Court has given the House select committee investigating the attack on the US Capitol the green light to access phone records from an Arizona Republican Party official who joined a scheme to falsely declare Donald Trump the winner of the 2020 presidential election.In a 7-2 decision on 14 November, the court rejected Arizona GOP chair Kelli Ward’s attempt to block the committee from obtaining her records.The dissenting justices are Samuel Alito and Clarence Thomas, who was the lone dissenting vote earlier this year rejecting the former president’s bid to withhold documents from the committee.His wife Virginia...
ARIZONA STATE
Black Enterprise

BREAKING: Georgia Judge Overturns State Six-Week Abortion Ban Calling It Unconstitutional

A Georgia judge overturned the state’s six-week abortion ban Tuesday saying it violated the US constitution and US Supreme Court precedent. The Guardian reports the ruling, made by Judge Robert McBurney overturned the abortion ban which had been in effect since July. The ruling came in a lawsuit that sought to strike down the ban on multiple grounds, including that it violates the Peach State’s constitutional right to privacy and liberty by forcing women in the state to have a child.
GEORGIA STATE
The Herald News

States exempt from federal gun laws

Under nullification laws, some U.S. states feel they do not have to follow federal law regarding the sale of guns manufactured in the region. Since 2010, Idaho, Kansas, Wyoming, South Dakota, and Arizona have all passed federally defiant legislation based on "firearms freedom," allowing them to make guns without national regulations and sell them without an official federal record. In 2021, Missouri attempted to nullify federal gun regulations by passing the Second Amendment Preservation Act, but the Justice Department issued a warning that the act cannot be enforced due to the Constitution's Supremacy Clause. You may also like: Democratic Party history from the year you were born
ARIZONA STATE
Reuters

Reuters

652K+
Followers
365K+
Post
305M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy