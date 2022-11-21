Read full article on original website
Cheshmi's late goal sends Iran to 2-0 win over Wales
Rouzbeh Cheshmi scored in the eighth minute of stoppage time to break a scoreless stalemate and Iran went on to defeat Wales 2-0 at the World Cup on Friday
English soccer league stars call it quits after 'heated argument' over calendar shoot: report
Douglas Luiz and Alisha Lehmann, who played in England, reportedly broke up over the Swiss star's decision to do a calendar shoot.
Dortmund’s Haller has second operation for testicular cancer
DORTMUND, Germany (AP) — Borussia Dortmund striker Sébastien Haller has undergone a second operation for testicular cancer, which has kept him sidelined this season. “Operation number 2 went well!” Haller wrote on Twitter, adding his thanks to his medical team and that he “can’t wait” to take the next step.
Wildlife Trusts consider reintroducing wildcats to England
Wildcat expert recruited with view to releasing animals in England for first time in hundreds of years
WCHR 1040AM is your station for inspiration in Princeton, NJ. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://wchram.com
