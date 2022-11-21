ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Associated Press

Dortmund’s Haller has second operation for testicular cancer

DORTMUND, Germany (AP) — Borussia Dortmund striker Sébastien Haller has undergone a second operation for testicular cancer, which has kept him sidelined this season. “Operation number 2 went well!” Haller wrote on Twitter, adding his thanks to his medical team and that he “can’t wait” to take the next step.
