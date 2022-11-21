Read full article on original website
'My new normal': Savannah Chrisley, 25, to take custody of her brother Grayson, 16, and niece Chloe, 10, after parents are sentenced to prison for fraud
Savannah Chrisley revealed her plans to take custody of her brother Grayson, 16, and niece Chloe, 10, during Monday's episode of her podcast Unlocked with Savannah Chrisley,. Ahead of the news that her parents were both sentenced to lengthy prison terms on charges including bank fraud and tax evasion, the 25-year-old reality star discussed the possibility of becoming a legal guardian.
On This Date: 20 Years Ago, Randy Travis Released His 16th #1 Hit Single “Three Wooden Crosses”
“There are three wooden crosses on the right side of the highway, why there’s not four of them, Heaven only knows…”. On this 20 years ago in 2002, Randy Travis released one of the signature songs of his career with his hit single “Three Wooden Crosses.”. Written...
