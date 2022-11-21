Read full article on original website
4 Great Steakhouses in Florida
Steak, eggs and vegetablesPhoto byPhoto by amirali mirhashemian on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Florida or you wish to go there in the near future, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Florida that are highly recommended by both local people and travellers, for their delicious food and impeccable service.
fox13news.com
Plant City company helps recycle old election signs in Hillsborough County
PLANT CITY, Fla. - Hillsborough County code enforcement workers recently held their annual "Signs Off Day." They scoured the area to collect election and snip signs, which are signs that are illegally posted on public property. In years past, they would immediately head to the landfill, because the polypropylene signs...
NPA Florida relocates to new Lakeland facility
National Powersport Auctions (NPA) has moved its Florida operations to a brand-new facility in Lakeland, Florida. The new building is twice as big as the previous location and sits on a 45-acre property that is perfectly suited for wholesale buying and selling of powersports, RVs and marine inventory. According to...
New Construction Plan Review Filed for Culver’s in Lakeland
The plan review was initially filed last month, and received an update yesterday, Nov 22.
CBS News
Florida faces more reinsurance problems
- As Florida lawmakers try to stabilize the troubled property-insurance system next month, they could face worsening problems with reinsurance, a critical part of the system. Fitch Ratings released an analysis Wednesday that said overall reinsurance prices are expected to increase by more than 10 percent in 2023, pointing to losses from disasters such as Hurricane Ian and "increasing frequency and severity of natural catastrophe claims."
florida-backroads-travel.com
RICHLOAM GENERAL STORE
The Richloam General Store is open for business. It is a historic structure dating back to 1922 that was originally used as a general store. Over the years it also served as a railroad express station and post office. The store is about one half mile south of State Road...
Florida cities round out ranks of most expensive places to rent in US
Tampa is among one of the most expensive cities to rent in the country, though its slot has fallen a couple of spaces.
WSVN-TV
RV eviction trouble for mobile home residents in Florida Keys
(WSVN) - They were told they have less than three months to pack up and leave the RV parks they have called home for years. But for many of the residents, just driving off is not an option. Here’s Kevin Ozebek with tonight’s 7 Investigates. Their favorite feature...
Publix Opening a New Location
The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: Winsight and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
Beach Beacon
Around Town: Clearwater news briefs
CLEARWATER — Massachusett-based Insa has opened a medical and adult-use cannabis dispensary in Clearwater at 28540 US-19 in Clearwater. The dispensary, which hosted a grand opening Nov. 19, provides patients with flower and products derived from farmers, artisans and award-winning chefs. The Clearwater store is the third Insa has...
Louis Pappas Greek restaurants now charging 10% 'inflation fee'
Louis Pappas Greek restaurant has been a staple in the Tampa area restaurant industry, now operating seven locations. Now, the business is charging 10 percent "inflation fee" over rising costs.
Grab your tissues: Publix new Thanksgiving ad is out
Grab a Kleenex — Publix debuted another one of its annual wholesome Thanksgiving day commercials, and once again, it doesn't disappoint.
5 Stunning but Underrated Beaches in Florida
White sand beach and clear waterPhoto byPhoto by Nattu Adnan on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Florida or you like to go there often on vacation, here is a list of five beautiful beaches that you should absolutely visit if you have never been to any of them.
fox35orlando.com
These Central Florida restaurants are open on Thanksgiving: See menus
ORLANDO, Fla. - If a formal Thanksgiving at home isn’t your thing, the following restaurants will be open at most locations on Thanksgiving, according to multiple reports, but hours may vary. Starbucks. Buffalo Wild Wings. Burger King. Domino’s Pizza. Dunkin’. Fleming’s Steakhouse - opening early (11 a.m. -...
The heat is on: 2023 Lakeland firefighter calendar benefits SPCA Florida
LAKELAND, Fla. — The Lakeland Fire Department has come out with the perfect Christmas present for anyone who is a fan of firefighters and pets. The fire department teamed up with SPCA Florida to release their 2023 Rescued Pets Calendar just in time for the holiday season. Each month...
fox35orlando.com
$2.5 billion unclaimed in Florida: Check if some belongs to you
ORLANDO, Fla. - There is currently $2.5 billion in Florida waiting to be claimed just in time for the holidays!. Chief Financial Officer Jimmy Patronis launched the Holiday Money Hunt this week, encouraging Florida residents to check to see if they have unclaimed money or property. "Currently, Florida has unclaimed...
Florida's Safest Hospitals in Fall 2022, According to the Leapfrog Group
Each spring and fall, the Leapfrog Group, a nonprofit healthcare watchdog group, releases its safety ratings for around 3,000 hospitals using more than 30 metrics of patient safety.
Bay News 9
Florida linemen head to Guatemala to install power in a remote village
A team of volunteer linemen from five of Florida’s electric cooperatives will be heading to Guatemala at the end of the month, to install power lines and connect electricity to 30 homes in a remote village. What You Need To Know. Volunteer linemen from five of Florida’s electric cooperatives...
Multi-million dollar lottery jackpot sold at Florida 7-Eleven
One lucky Florida Lottery player will go home with 2 million more reasons to smile after they hit the jackpot playing the Jackpot Triple Play.
businessobserverfl.com
Property with Chick-fil-A about to open on it brings almost $3 million
An unnamed investor has paid nearly $3 million in a ground lease sale for a 1.35-acre outparcel in north Hillsborough County that will house a soon-to-open Chick-fil-A. The 1031 exchange investor, who is not being identified, bought the property for $2.73. The parcel is just a sliver of the 164-acre...
