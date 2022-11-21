ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Florida

Steak, eggs and vegetablesPhoto byPhoto by amirali mirhashemian on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Florida or you wish to go there in the near future, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Florida that are highly recommended by both local people and travellers, for their delicious food and impeccable service.
FLORIDA STATE
Lakeland Gazette

NPA Florida relocates to new Lakeland facility

National Powersport Auctions (NPA) has moved its Florida operations to a brand-new facility in Lakeland, Florida. The new building is twice as big as the previous location and sits on a 45-acre property that is perfectly suited for wholesale buying and selling of powersports, RVs and marine inventory. According to...
LAKELAND, FL
CBS News

Florida faces more reinsurance problems

- As Florida lawmakers try to stabilize the troubled property-insurance system next month, they could face worsening problems with reinsurance, a critical part of the system. Fitch Ratings released an analysis Wednesday that said overall reinsurance prices are expected to increase by more than 10 percent in 2023, pointing to losses from disasters such as Hurricane Ian and "increasing frequency and severity of natural catastrophe claims."
FLORIDA STATE
florida-backroads-travel.com

RICHLOAM GENERAL STORE

The Richloam General Store is open for business. It is a historic structure dating back to 1922 that was originally used as a general store. Over the years it also served as a railroad express station and post office. The store is about one half mile south of State Road...
WEBSTER, FL
WSVN-TV

RV eviction trouble for mobile home residents in Florida Keys

(WSVN) - They were told they have less than three months to pack up and leave the RV parks they have called home for years. But for many of the residents, just driving off is not an option. Here’s Kevin Ozebek with tonight’s 7 Investigates. Their favorite feature...
KEY LARGO, FL
Bryan Dijkhuizen

Publix Opening a New Location

The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: Winsight and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
LUTZ, FL
Beach Beacon

Around Town: Clearwater news briefs

CLEARWATER — Massachusett-based Insa has opened a medical and adult-use cannabis dispensary in Clearwater at 28540 US-19 in Clearwater. The dispensary, which hosted a grand opening Nov. 19, provides patients with flower and products derived from farmers, artisans and award-winning chefs. The Clearwater store is the third Insa has...
CLEARWATER, FL
Alina Andras

5 Stunning but Underrated Beaches in Florida

White sand beach and clear waterPhoto byPhoto by Nattu Adnan on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Florida or you like to go there often on vacation, here is a list of five beautiful beaches that you should absolutely visit if you have never been to any of them.
FLORIDA STATE
fox35orlando.com

These Central Florida restaurants are open on Thanksgiving: See menus

ORLANDO, Fla. - If a formal Thanksgiving at home isn’t your thing, the following restaurants will be open at most locations on Thanksgiving, according to multiple reports, but hours may vary. Starbucks. Buffalo Wild Wings. Burger King. Domino’s Pizza. Dunkin’. Fleming’s Steakhouse - opening early (11 a.m. -...
FLORIDA STATE
fox35orlando.com

$2.5 billion unclaimed in Florida: Check if some belongs to you

ORLANDO, Fla. - There is currently $2.5 billion in Florida waiting to be claimed just in time for the holidays!. Chief Financial Officer Jimmy Patronis launched the Holiday Money Hunt this week, encouraging Florida residents to check to see if they have unclaimed money or property. "Currently, Florida has unclaimed...
FLORIDA STATE

