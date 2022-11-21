ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

Browns Injury Update: Ethan Pocic out 'weeks' as Hjalte Froholdt to remain starter at center

By Cory Kinnan
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2m9VhO_0jItp80F00

After leaving the game on the opening drive in the loss to the Buffalo Bills, starting center Ethan Pocic is now set to miss “weeks” according to head coach Kevin Stefanski. After filling in for Pocic yesterday, backup interior offensive lineman Hjalte Froholdt will continue to start in his absence.

Playing out a one-year deal, and doing so at such a high level, Pocic has been a shocking breakout performer for the Browns this season. Potentially looking a massive pay increase in the face this offseason, Pocic looks to return to full health and get back on the field as soon as possible.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

Look: NFL Thanksgiving Halftime Show Got Booed

The Detroit Lions fell to the Buffalo Bills, 28-25, at Ford Field on Thursday afternoon. Detroit had an admirable performance against Buffalo, despite coming into the game as a pretty significant underdog on Thursday afternoon. While the Lions' performance stood out on the field, so did the halftime show. Bebe...
DETROIT, MI
Larry Brown Sports

Cardinals fire coach Sean Kugler following Mexico City incident

The Arizona Cardinals have fired offensive line coach/running game coordinator Sean Kugler. Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury told The Arizona Republic’s Bob McManaman that they let go Kugler following an incident that occurred Sunday night in Mexico City. “We relieved him of his duties, and he was sent home...
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Steve Smith Sr. calls Panthers QB Baker Mayfield a 'three-legged donkey'

It seems as though Steve Smith Sr. has stopped beating the drum for Baker Mayfield and has moved on to beating a dead horse (or donkey). During his call-in segment for The Clubhouse with Kyle Bailey on Monday, the Carolina Panthers legend had some not-so-complimentary words for the current Carolina Panthers quarterback. When going over Mayfield’s performance from the Week 11 loss to the Baltimore Ravens, one in which the offense mustered up all of three points, Smith Sr. put on his cape . . . but not to save the struggling passer.
CHARLOTTE, NC
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Twitter reacts to Patriots' heartbreaking loss to Vikings in Week 12

The New England Patriots lost to the Minnesota Vikings by a 26-33 margin on Thursday night. It was a game that featured explosive offenses as both Kirk Cousins and Mac Jones were able to move the ball down the field efficiently. Early touchdowns by both teams set the tone early. From there, both Jones and Cousins were able to slice and dice the opposing defenses.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Panthers QB Baker Mayfield: I can leave here with my head held high

We’re not even 12 weeks into the 2022 season and we may have already seen the last of the Carolina Panthers’ Baker Mayfield experiment. As announced by the team on Tuesday and confirmed by interim head coach Steve Wilks on Wednesday, Sam Darnold is set to receive the starting nod under center in Week 12 against the Denver Broncos. And when speaking to reporters for the first time since the news broke, Mayfield seemed at peace with the situation.
CHARLOTTE, NC
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Dan Campbell, Jared Goff have no regrets about the controversial late 3rd down call

In a Thanksgiving game featuring many critical plays and decisions, there is one Detroit Lions offensive call that stood out as the biggest play of the game. The scene: 3rd-and-1 from the Buffalo Bills’ 33-yard line with 32 seconds left on the game clock. Buffalo leads by three points. The Lions had just lost a potential first-down conversion to an official review reversing the spot of the ball on an Amon-Ra St. Brown reception.
DETROIT, MI
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Broncos sign former star of Netflix's popular 'Last Chance U' show

The Denver Broncos are signing linebacker Dakota Allen off the Cleveland Browns’ practice squad to their own 53-man roster, KUSA-TV’s Mike Klis first reported Tuesday. Fans might recognize Allen’s name from his role on Netflix’s popular Last Chance U show that followed JUCO football programs. Allen initially began his college career at Texas Tech before being expelled when he was charged with second-degree robbery.
DENVER, CO
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Baker Mayfield on Cleveland: 'That's not my old place'

Former quarterback Baker Mayfield was asked about his tenure at “his old place,” a reference to his time with the Cleveland Browns. Instead, Mayfield dove into his time at Oklahoma, stating Cleveland was “not my old place, I used to play there.” This is quite a bold thing for a quarterback who has been benched twice by the Carolina Panthers this season to say.
CLEVELAND, OH
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

175K+
Followers
234K+
Post
71M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy