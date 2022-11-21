Read full article on original website
WTVCFOX
'Near collapse' TN state leaders call on governor for Dept. of Children Services reform
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — State leaders are calling on the Governor Bill Lee to step in, as the Department of Children Services (DCS) is "near collapse." When these kids have nowhere else to turn, DCS Commissioner Margie Quinn says some end up in offices, or even hospitals for 100 days at a time.
WTVCFOX
"Dangerous loophole:" How purchased guns are tracked and traced, until they aren't
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — When someone in Tennessee buys more than one gun, the state holds onto the forms for those weapons, but not for long. News Channel 9 looked into how guns in Tennessee are tracked and then destroyed, and where this information goes once it leaves the purchasers hands.
WTVCFOX
Michigan soldiers get warm welcome landing back home for holidays
KENTWOOD, Mich. (WWMT) — Amidst the hustle and bustle of holiday travel, a patriotic welcome home awaited West Michigan soldiers and veterans flying into Gerald R. Ford International Airport Wednesday. Dozens of people came out offering handshakes and salutes to lift up those who are willing to lay down...
