Experience is not be an area where the University Heights Academy Blazers will be found lacking during the 2022-2023 basketball season. In fact, the Blazers will be among the most “experienced” teams in the area. The key for the Blazers this season will be turning that experience into performance on the court, performance that could put them back into contention for the All A regional title and the 2nd Region championship come season’s end.

HOPKINSVILLE, KY ・ 21 HOURS AGO