Madisonville Runners, Coach Earn Area 1 Cross Country Honors
Four members of the Madisonville-North Hopkins boys’ cross country team have earned Area 1 honors following the 2022 cross country season. Drew Burden was named the Area 1 runner of the year, which encompasses all three classes. He was also named the Class 3A runner of the year. Burden...
Three Lady Maroon Runners Named to Area 1 Team
Three Madisonville-North Hopkins girls’ cross country runners were named to the All-Area 1 Team. Joy Alexander was named to the Area 1 First Team and earned the Class 3A runner of the year title. Alexander, a senior, had one win and five top-five finishes during the season. She came...
PHOTOS – Trigg County Lady Wildcats Scrimmage vs Marshall County
Trigg County closed out the preseason schedule with a scrimmage at Graves County against perennial First Region power Marshall County. Here is a YSE gallery of shots from the scrimmage. Trigg County vs Marshall County.
PREVIEW – Experienced Blazers Looking to Step Up in 2022-2023
Experience is not be an area where the University Heights Academy Blazers will be found lacking during the 2022-2023 basketball season. In fact, the Blazers will be among the most “experienced” teams in the area. The key for the Blazers this season will be turning that experience into performance on the court, performance that could put them back into contention for the All A regional title and the 2nd Region championship come season’s end.
HIGHLIGHT REEL – Trigg County vs Dawson Springs Scrimmage
Trigg County and Dawson Springs warmed up for the 2022-23 basketball season Tuesday with a scrimmage at the Panther Pit. Watch some of the plays on the YSE Highlight Reel.
Warriors Complete Season Sweep of Clarksville Christian
Heritage Christian Academy completed the season sweep of Clarksville Christian with a 68-35 win over the host team Monday. Three Warriors scored in double-figures as HCA used a 16-2 second quarter run to grab control of the contest. Carlos Robles and Jason Leek each hit 3-pointers in the opening frame...
Rebels Win Three Quarters in Final Preseason Scrimmage (w/PHOTOS)
Fueled by a strong defensive effort, the Todd County Central Rebels took three of the four quarters in their final preseason scrimmage against the Murray Tigers Tuesday night in Elkton. Murray would end up winning in total points 63-56 thanks to a big first quarter. The scrimmage was played under...
VIDEO – Hollowell Moves Into Senior Leadership Role at Caldwell
Caldwell County’s girls suffered heavy losses from last year’s squad, but A.J. Hollowell is one of two returning seniors who will be counted on to lead the Lady Tigers this season. Hollowell’s scoring production was up in Saturday’s scrimmage action at Crittenden County, reaching double figures in three...
Calloway Middle wrestlers fare well at Christian meet
HOPKINSVILLE — On Saturday, the Calloway County Middle School wrestling team traveled to the Christian County Invitational at Christian County High School. The team was faced with a challenging day of wrestling, competing against 17 other teams. When all of the action had concluded, Calloway had taken a strong fourth place.
Chick-fil-A ‘Triple-A’ – Todd County Central’s Addileigh Wofford
She helped to build the Todd County Central volleyball program into a consistent winner and an All A regional champion, however, the talents of Todd County senior Addileigh Wofford go far beyond the lines of the volleyball court. It is those accomplishments that place Addileigh as this week’s Chick-fil-A ‘Triple A.’
Todd Central Girls Drop Tune-Up to Dickson County, TN (w/PHOTOS)
The Todd County Central girls’ basketball team continued preseason preparation with a scrimmage against Dickson County, TN on Monday in Clarksville, falling 62-33 to the Lady Cougars. The Lady Rebels only trailed by six points after the first quarter but were outscored 19-2 in the second to be on...
Dickson splits with Clarksville on opening night
Dickson County hosted Clarksville for opening night on Tuesday. The Lady Cougars tried to keep pace with a very strong Clarksville team led by Imari Berry, but the Lady Wildcats defeated Dickson 65-56. The Cougars were able to get some revenge in the boys’ game, though, taking down Clarksville 80-49.
Caldwell County approves third round of tornado recovery checks
On Tuesday the Caldwell County Fiscal Court approved a third round of long-term recovery group disbursement checks for victims of last December's tornado. Magistrates approved the distribution of the latest checks from the Caldwell Long-Term Recovery Group to 30 residents for a total of $67,500. The third round of distribution...
Lawrence Given ‘Dr. Tom Martin’ Service Award
After 24 years as Trigg County’s District 6 magistrate, the days in office are running thin for the legend, Larry Lawrence. And while that’s okay with both him and his awaiting family, his efforts nonetheless will be missed. Monday night, an emotional Judge-Executive Hollis Alexander — himself nearing...
Community shares Thanksgiving meal in Dawson Springs
DAWSON SPRINGS, Ky. (WFIE) - Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear joined Dawson springs residents to start their holiday a couple days early at the town’s pre-Thanksgiving celebration located at Pennyrile Forest State Resort Park. “I’m just thankful that they’re all alive, that we’re all alive,” said Henrietta Lane....
Legendary 80s Bands Headline the 2023 Rock the Dam in Kentucky
In 2023, it's all going down at the Dam! The Beaver Dam Amphitheatre just announced the lineup for next year's Rock the Dam concert event. It will be headlined by the legendary rock band, Winger!. Winger was formed in 1987 and the band found almost instant success with hits like:
Beshears Bring Message Of Hope To Dawson Springs
Governor Andy and First Lady Britainy Beshear brought a message of hope and thanksgiving to Dawson Springs and first responders during a Monday stop at Pennyrile State Resort Park Lodge. The Governor and First Lady visited everyone in the dining room of Pennyrile State Park as part of an early...
Mitchell retiring from Todd County Road Department, Stokes to replace him
Todd County Road Department Superintendent Eddie Mitchell is retiring and fiscal court has chosen his successor. Mitchell has been at the road department for 16 years, including the last 13 as superintendent. He says there have been many improvements during that time, including equipment upgrades and purchases. The department is...
Dawson Springs woman killed in accident
A Dawson Springs woman was killed Tuesday afternoon in a single vehicle accident near Hanson. The Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office investigated and says it happened about 1:15 p.m. on Hanson Road near Jones Road. The driver, 33-year old Cheara Scott of Dawson Springs, was transported to Baptist Health Hospital,...
Tri-State trash pickup services adjusting their schedules ahead of Thanksgiving
Several Kentucky trash services are switching their pickup dates for Thanksgiving week. In Henderson trash collections on Thursday and Friday have been shifted to Tuesday and Wednesday. In Owensboro Thursday services will be pushed to Friday, with the normal Friday service moved to Saturday. For customers in Madisonville, any Thursday...
