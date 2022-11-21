Read full article on original website
yoursportsedge.com
Lady Wildcats Drop Final Preseason Scrimmage to Marshall County
Trigg County could not overcome a slow start in its final preseason scrimmage and fell to Marshall County 57-34 Wednesday morning at Graves County High School. The Lady Marshals jumped out to a 16-0 lead before Trigg got on the board with a pair of free throws. Down 20-2, Olivia Noffsinger buried a half-court shot at the end of the first quarter for Trigg’s first field goal of the game.
yoursportsedge.com
VIDEO – Todd Central’s Rager Looks at Senior Season
After a very successful season in 2021-2022, the Todd County Central Rebels are looking for even bigger things this season. Senior Preston Rager spoke with YourSportsEdge.Com about what he is looking for from this year’s team and what it will take for the Rebels to take another step up.
yoursportsedge.com
PHOTOS – Trigg County Scrimmage vs Dawson Springs
Here is a YSE gallery of shots from Trigg County’s basketball scrimmage at the Panther Pit in Dawson Springs Tuesday. Trigg County opens its season on Thursday, December 1 at Heritage Christian Academy. Dawson Springs will travel to Webster County Monday. Trigg v Dawson Springs.
yoursportsedge.com
HIGHLIGHT REEL – Trigg County vs Dawson Springs Scrimmage
Trigg County and Dawson Springs warmed up for the 2022-23 basketball season Tuesday with a scrimmage at the Panther Pit. Watch some of the plays on the YSE Highlight Reel.
whopam.com
School board to meet Monday as member Mike Walker resigns
There is now a special-called meeting for Monday afternoon of the Christian County School Board as board member Michael Walker is resigning from his position. That’s according to an agenda for the meeting, which includes two items—the discussion/approval of the resignation of Walker as a member of the Christian County Board of Education and discussion/declaration of a vacancy in the District 4 board member position, authorizing the Superintendent to advertise and post a notice of the vacancy in accordance with the KRS.
yoursportsedge.com
Max’s Moment – Todd Central’s Foster Beats the Horn
At the end of the 3rd quarter during their scrimmage with Murray Tuesday night, the Todd County Central Rebels played for the final shot of the quarter. In this Max’s Moment, the Rebels execute the play and Trayvon Foster drains the shot just ahead of the horn. Take a look.
wkdzradio.com
Five People Selected For Todd County Hall Of Fame
Five people will be inducted into the Todd County High Schools Hall of Fame. The new class consists of Arthur W. Green, Mattie Knight Sanders, Frank Burnett Simpson, Dr. William Weathers, and Carolyn Wells. Todd County Standard Publisher Ryan Craig said nominations were solicited publicly this year and the last...
yoursportsedge.com
Blazers Impressive in Scrimmage Win at Graves County
It was a nice way for the University Heights Academy Blazers to wrap up the preseason. The Blazers traveled to Graves County Tuesday night and came away with a big 77-51 scrimmage win over the host Eagles. UHA got a big night from Lemar Northingon. Northington finished with 29 points,...
14news.com
Family remembers Hopkins Co. teen on 1st official ‘Live Like Logan’ Day
HOPKINS CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Thursday marked “Live Like Logan Day” in Hopkins County Kentucky. For the family of Logan McKnight of Dawson Springs, it marks a date every bit as important as the approaching anniversary of the deadly December 10 tornado. Over the last 11 months, the...
whopam.com
Christian County outdoor burn ban remains in effect
You can’t spend your time off this week burning trash or debris in Christian County, as the outdoor burn ban remains in effect due to the ongoing drought. Christian County Emergency Management Director Randy Graham says volunteer fire departments have been busy responding to fires and that ban remains in place until enough rain falls in the area to make conditions safer.
rewind943.com
If You’re headed out of Clarksville, Fort Campbell or Hoptown for Thanksgiving, DO THIS.
I read this somewhere and it’s brilliant. Take a picture of your stove/oven turned off so you don’t get down the road and worry you left it on! I’ve done this and it is such a relief. ignore my dirty stove but here are my pictures to...
wcluradio.com
Glasgow native among new troopers to join state police force
BOWLING GREEN — Kentucky State Police announced last week that 38 cadets have graduated the agency’s basic training academy and are ready to report for duty. Among those were four cadets from the Post 3 area and a Glasgow native. Landon Key was one of the four cadets...
whopam.com
Mitchell retiring from Todd County Road Department, Stokes to replace him
Todd County Road Department Superintendent Eddie Mitchell is retiring and fiscal court has chosen his successor. Mitchell has been at the road department for 16 years, including the last 13 as superintendent. He says there have been many improvements during that time, including equipment upgrades and purchases. The department is...
whopam.com
Dawson Springs woman killed in accident
A Dawson Springs woman was killed Tuesday afternoon in a single vehicle accident near Hanson. The Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office investigated and says it happened about 1:15 p.m. on Hanson Road near Jones Road. The driver, 33-year old Cheara Scott of Dawson Springs, was transported to Baptist Health Hospital,...
wevv.com
Woman killed in Hopkins County crash
A woman is dead after a Tuesday afternoon crash that happened in Hopkins County, Kentucky. The Hopkins County Sheriff's Office says 33-year-old Cheara R. Scott of Dawson Springs died in the crash. HCSO says deputies were dispatched to the crash just after noon on Tuesday. They say it happened on...
wkdzradio.com
No One Injured In Trigg County Car Fire
No one was injured in a vehicle fire on US 68 in Trigg County Thursday morning. Trigg County emergency personnel say the vehicle caught fire around the 4-mile marker of US 68 in LBL. East Golden Pond firefighters were called to the scene and quickly extinguish the fire. The cause...
Parts of Greenville under boil advisory
GREENVILLE, Ky. (WEHT) — Muhlenberg Central Dispatch says some parts of the county are currently under a boil advisory. Officials posted on social media, notifying that the advisory is in effect for all living or working along College St., East and West Trowbridge St., as well as Center Street in Greenville. Dispatch mentioned the day […]
whvoradio.com
Man Injured Tuesday In Oak Grove Crash
A wreck on Fort Campbell Boulevard in Oak Grove sent a man to the hospital Tuesday. Oak Grove Police say a truck was southbound on Fort Campbell Boulevard, when a car exiting Interstate 24 pulled into the truck’s path. The driver of the car claimed the truck had no headlights.
Legendary 80s Bands Headline the 2023 Rock the Dam in Kentucky
In 2023, it's all going down at the Dam! The Beaver Dam Amphitheatre just announced the lineup for next year's Rock the Dam concert event. It will be headlined by the legendary rock band, Winger!. Winger was formed in 1987 and the band found almost instant success with hits like:
wkdzradio.com
Cadiz-Trigg County Review Zoning Request On Possible Dollar General Store
Members of the Cadiz-Trigg County Planning Commission found themselves amid the early stages of a possible re-zoning recommendation to the Cadiz City Council — when, Tuesday evening, they reviewed materials involving a property along Jefferson Street/US 139. Of note, an unnamed property owner located near the Princeton Road/Cerulean Road...
