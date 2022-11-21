Read full article on original website
Related
yoursportsedge.com
VIDEO – Todd Central’s Rager Looks at Senior Season
After a very successful season in 2021-2022, the Todd County Central Rebels are looking for even bigger things this season. Senior Preston Rager spoke with YourSportsEdge.Com about what he is looking for from this year’s team and what it will take for the Rebels to take another step up.
yoursportsedge.com
Lady Wildcats Drop Final Preseason Scrimmage to Marshall County
Trigg County could not overcome a slow start in its final preseason scrimmage and fell to Marshall County 57-34 Wednesday morning at Graves County High School. The Lady Marshals jumped out to a 16-0 lead before Trigg got on the board with a pair of free throws. Down 20-2, Olivia Noffsinger buried a half-court shot at the end of the first quarter for Trigg’s first field goal of the game.
yoursportsedge.com
HIGHLIGHT REEL – Trigg County vs Dawson Springs Scrimmage
Trigg County and Dawson Springs warmed up for the 2022-23 basketball season Tuesday with a scrimmage at the Panther Pit. Watch some of the plays on the YSE Highlight Reel.
yoursportsedge.com
Blazers Impressive in Scrimmage Win at Graves County
It was a nice way for the University Heights Academy Blazers to wrap up the preseason. The Blazers traveled to Graves County Tuesday night and came away with a big 77-51 scrimmage win over the host Eagles. UHA got a big night from Lemar Northingon. Northington finished with 29 points,...
yoursportsedge.com
Max’s Moment – Todd Central’s Foster Beats the Horn
At the end of the 3rd quarter during their scrimmage with Murray Tuesday night, the Todd County Central Rebels played for the final shot of the quarter. In this Max’s Moment, the Rebels execute the play and Trayvon Foster drains the shot just ahead of the horn. Take a look.
yoursportsedge.com
PHOTOS – Trigg County Lady Wildcats Scrimmage vs Marshall County
Trigg County closed out the preseason schedule with a scrimmage at Graves County against perennial First Region power Marshall County. Here is a YSE gallery of shots from the scrimmage. Trigg County vs Marshall County.
Comments / 0