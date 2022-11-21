ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Plano, TX

dallasexpress.com

No-Clutter Christmas | A Different Approach to Gifts for Kids

Let’s face it. Kids have way too many toys. Mass consumerism has led to a clutter epidemic. It may be the season of giving, but can’t we give kids an awesome Christmas without creating more clutter?. Some Dallas moms are choosing to do just that, giving fewer toys...
DALLAS, TX
dallasexpress.com

Poor Communication Over Homeless & Vagrant Center Elicits Frustrations

Numerous mistakes have come to light in Dallas City Hall’s effort to establish a facility for the homeless and vagrant in Oak Cliff. The City plans to convert the former University General Hospital into a “homeless services” center, but as previously reported by The Dallas Express, many local residents have voiced opposition to this plan as the location is directly across the street from Jimmie Tyler Brashear Elementary School and Kiest Park.
DALLAS, TX
starlocalmedia.com

McKinney News Roundup: Police urge caution ahead of holidays, Morrow Renewables donates $1M and more updates

The North Texas Food Bank (NTFB) announced on Nov. 17 that Morrow Renewables provided a $1 million donation to help the organization meet the unprecedented demand for food caused by inflation rates not seen in 40 years. The funds will enable the North Texas Food Bank to provide three million meals to those facing hunger across North Texas.
MCKINNEY, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Tarrant County Church Feeds Hundreds on Thanksgiving

A Tarrant County church upheld a nearly three-decade-old tradition Thursday, feeding several hundred people on Thanksgiving Day. For 29 years, the Christian Center of Fort Worth has offered a warm meal to anyone in need on Thanksgiving. The church is led by Pastor Steve Vanzant. “It’s well-oiled chaos,” Vanzant said....
TARRANT COUNTY, TX
dallasexpress.com

Christmas Enchantment Awaits After Thanksgiving

Enchant at Fair Park, presented by The Hallmark Channel, is a beautiful Christmas experience for the whole family that will open on November 25, right after Thanksgiving Day. Dubbed the world’s largest Christmas maze and village, visitors are able to choose from several activities, such as enjoying live entertainment, interactive games, dining, holiday shopping, Santa & Mrs. Claus, and so much more.
DALLAS, TX
dallasexpress.com

Thanksgiving is Better in North Texas

The personal finance website WalletHub has ranked the top 100 places to enjoy Thanksgiving in the U.S. this year. As it turns out, North Texas is one of the best destinations, with three cities in the region — Plano, Irving, and Dallas — ranking among the top 15 on the list.
PLANO, TX
unthsc.edu

Free pop-up medical, vision and dental clinic is just a week away

The University of North Texas Health Science Center at Fort Worth and Remote Area Medical – RAM® — a nonprofit provider of pop-up clinics that delivers free quality dental, vision and medical care to those in need — are bringing the free health care clinic to Dallas on Dec. 3 and 4.
FORT WORTH, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

House Call for Irving Kidney Patient Was Good for the Heart

James Gafford doesn't need much to make him happy. Little acts of kindness bring tears of joy. "They're good people," Gafford said of the staff at his primary care doctor, Shailendra Chavda, M.D., and his staff at USMD at Las Colinas. Gafford had a fall that put him in the...
IRVING, TX
dallasexpress.com

Hispanic Community Disapproves of Homeless Shelter Planned Near School

At a Dallas Independent School District board meeting last week, Oak Cliff residents spoke out against a proposed facility for the homeless in their neighborhood. The facility would be located at an old hospital directly across the street from an elementary school. In January, the Dallas City Council voted during...
DALLAS, TX
WFAA

Many Fort Worth restaurants fully booked ahead of Thanksgiving

FORT WORTH, Texas — As the phone rang minute after minute, Heaven’s Gate Restaurant owner Barbie Stanislawski rushed to answer as she handled multiple tasks at once. "It’s been very busy,” Stanislawski, known as “Mrs. Barbie,” said. “I think this is gonna be the biggest and the best year."
FORT WORTH, TX
dallasexpress.com

Local Parents Upset over School Lunch Quality

The Grand Prairie Independent School District (GPISD) Board of Trustees got a surprise at its monthly public meeting Thursday night, where parents showed up to raise awareness about the allegedly poor quality of school lunches their children are being served. “It needs to be addressed,” said GPISD parent Cynthia Orozzo,...
GRAND PRAIRIE, TX
dallasexpress.com

Things to Do in Dallas After Turkey Day

After a day of all-you-can-eat turkey, what else can families do to fill up the hours of the long holiday weekend? Here are a few ideas, for starters:. Shopping, obviously. Every metroplex store is likely to have Black Friday (BF) deals. The Firewheel Town Center, Allen Premium Outlets, the North East Mall, and Grand Prairie Premium Outlets — all part of the Simon Property Group — are opening at 6 a.m. on November 25 to accommodate early-bird shoppers.
DALLAS, TX
dallasexpress.com

Dallas YMCA to Host 55th Annual Turkey Trot

Anyone hoping to work off their turkey and stuffing before they even start eating can sign up for a fun-filled Turkey Trot 5K in Dallas. The 55th Annual Dallas YMCA Turkey Trot, on November 24, offers several races of varying lengths. Participants can choose between an 8-mile run, a 5K run/walk, a Junior Trot 1K for children 6 to 12 years old, and a virtual trot for those running at home.
DALLAS, TX
Ash Jurberg

This Dallas-Fort Worth singer is giving away millions

I have been writing a popular series of articles about leaders, entrepreneurs, and entertainers and how they give back to their communities. Today I wanted to focus on a singer who grew up in the Dallas-Fort Worth area and has been generous in her philanthropy. Of course, Selena Gomez is famous for her singing and acting, but perhaps there should be more focus on her charitable efforts.
FORT WORTH, TX
dallasexpress.com

Galleria Dallas Says ‘Let It Snow’

In a show of holiday cheer, Galleria Dallas will let it snow at the entrance of the mall for six-minute intervals, starting Black Friday and continuing every day until Christmas Eve. The snow resembles real snow but is made to withstand any climate. Moreover, the snow, made by MagicSnow, is...
DALLAS, TX
dallasexpress.com

Dallas Fire-Rescue Employee Organizes Blood Drive

A Dallas firefighter and dispatcher organized and hosted a blood drive at the Dallas fire department training center on Dolphin Road on Monday morning. Along with blood donations, people used kits from Be The Match for cheek swabs to see if they might be potential matches for others needing stem cell transplants.
DALLAS, TX

