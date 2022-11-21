Read full article on original website
Texas woman hospitalized after Pitbull attacked her and ate her bicep after biting into her friend's neckAmarie M.Lewisville, TX
This Dallas-Fort Worth singer is giving away millionsAsh JurbergFort Worth, TX
4 Great Burger Places in TexasAlina AndrasTexas State
Tuesday Morning Unexpectedly ClosingBryan DijkhuizenDallas, TX
Should Herschel Walker receive a tax break in Texas?Ash JurbergTexas State
No-Clutter Christmas | A Different Approach to Gifts for Kids
Let’s face it. Kids have way too many toys. Mass consumerism has led to a clutter epidemic. It may be the season of giving, but can’t we give kids an awesome Christmas without creating more clutter?. Some Dallas moms are choosing to do just that, giving fewer toys...
Poor Communication Over Homeless & Vagrant Center Elicits Frustrations
Numerous mistakes have come to light in Dallas City Hall’s effort to establish a facility for the homeless and vagrant in Oak Cliff. The City plans to convert the former University General Hospital into a “homeless services” center, but as previously reported by The Dallas Express, many local residents have voiced opposition to this plan as the location is directly across the street from Jimmie Tyler Brashear Elementary School and Kiest Park.
McKinney News Roundup: Police urge caution ahead of holidays, Morrow Renewables donates $1M and more updates
The North Texas Food Bank (NTFB) announced on Nov. 17 that Morrow Renewables provided a $1 million donation to help the organization meet the unprecedented demand for food caused by inflation rates not seen in 40 years. The funds will enable the North Texas Food Bank to provide three million meals to those facing hunger across North Texas.
Tarrant County Church Feeds Hundreds on Thanksgiving
A Tarrant County church upheld a nearly three-decade-old tradition Thursday, feeding several hundred people on Thanksgiving Day. For 29 years, the Christian Center of Fort Worth has offered a warm meal to anyone in need on Thanksgiving. The church is led by Pastor Steve Vanzant. “It’s well-oiled chaos,” Vanzant said....
Christmas Enchantment Awaits After Thanksgiving
Enchant at Fair Park, presented by The Hallmark Channel, is a beautiful Christmas experience for the whole family that will open on November 25, right after Thanksgiving Day. Dubbed the world’s largest Christmas maze and village, visitors are able to choose from several activities, such as enjoying live entertainment, interactive games, dining, holiday shopping, Santa & Mrs. Claus, and so much more.
Thanksgiving is Better in North Texas
The personal finance website WalletHub has ranked the top 100 places to enjoy Thanksgiving in the U.S. this year. As it turns out, North Texas is one of the best destinations, with three cities in the region — Plano, Irving, and Dallas — ranking among the top 15 on the list.
Free pop-up medical, vision and dental clinic is just a week away
The University of North Texas Health Science Center at Fort Worth and Remote Area Medical – RAM® — a nonprofit provider of pop-up clinics that delivers free quality dental, vision and medical care to those in need — are bringing the free health care clinic to Dallas on Dec. 3 and 4.
Dallas nonprofit serves early Thanksgiving for 500 homeless
The faith-based nonprofit, OurCalling, is serving Thanksgiving dinner to 500 homeless people at its campus in Dallas Wednesday. The organization says Norma’s Cafe is providing “decadent meals complete with turkey.”
House Call for Irving Kidney Patient Was Good for the Heart
James Gafford doesn't need much to make him happy. Little acts of kindness bring tears of joy. "They're good people," Gafford said of the staff at his primary care doctor, Shailendra Chavda, M.D., and his staff at USMD at Las Colinas. Gafford had a fall that put him in the...
Hispanic Community Disapproves of Homeless Shelter Planned Near School
At a Dallas Independent School District board meeting last week, Oak Cliff residents spoke out against a proposed facility for the homeless in their neighborhood. The facility would be located at an old hospital directly across the street from an elementary school. In January, the Dallas City Council voted during...
Many Fort Worth restaurants fully booked ahead of Thanksgiving
FORT WORTH, Texas — As the phone rang minute after minute, Heaven’s Gate Restaurant owner Barbie Stanislawski rushed to answer as she handled multiple tasks at once. "It’s been very busy,” Stanislawski, known as “Mrs. Barbie,” said. “I think this is gonna be the biggest and the best year."
Ten Arlington pastors told mayor, council LGBTQ books 'influence children' into 'lifestyle'
The email, sent Aug. 24 to city council members, asked for "dialogue" between faith leaders concerned that that June Pride month displays, which stood at library branches in June 2021, do not align with "family values." "We are asking that those displays not be allowed in our city library. They...
Local Parents Upset over School Lunch Quality
The Grand Prairie Independent School District (GPISD) Board of Trustees got a surprise at its monthly public meeting Thursday night, where parents showed up to raise awareness about the allegedly poor quality of school lunches their children are being served. “It needs to be addressed,” said GPISD parent Cynthia Orozzo,...
Things to Do in Dallas After Turkey Day
After a day of all-you-can-eat turkey, what else can families do to fill up the hours of the long holiday weekend? Here are a few ideas, for starters:. Shopping, obviously. Every metroplex store is likely to have Black Friday (BF) deals. The Firewheel Town Center, Allen Premium Outlets, the North East Mall, and Grand Prairie Premium Outlets — all part of the Simon Property Group — are opening at 6 a.m. on November 25 to accommodate early-bird shoppers.
'Prairie Lights' drive-thru Christmas display to open in Grand Prairie
If you’re looking for the holiday fun to continue today, check out “Prairie Lights” in Grand Prairie - it opens tonight. “Prairie Lights” is a holiday tradition here in North Texas. It’s considered one of the best holiday light displays around.
Dallas YMCA to Host 55th Annual Turkey Trot
Anyone hoping to work off their turkey and stuffing before they even start eating can sign up for a fun-filled Turkey Trot 5K in Dallas. The 55th Annual Dallas YMCA Turkey Trot, on November 24, offers several races of varying lengths. Participants can choose between an 8-mile run, a 5K run/walk, a Junior Trot 1K for children 6 to 12 years old, and a virtual trot for those running at home.
This Dallas-Fort Worth singer is giving away millions
I have been writing a popular series of articles about leaders, entrepreneurs, and entertainers and how they give back to their communities. Today I wanted to focus on a singer who grew up in the Dallas-Fort Worth area and has been generous in her philanthropy. Of course, Selena Gomez is famous for her singing and acting, but perhaps there should be more focus on her charitable efforts.
Struggling North Texans thankful for food bank giveaways as inflation soars during holidays
This time of year is always busy for food banks across DFW, but they are even busier as inflation continues to have a big impact on grocery bills. But across North Texas, there are continued efforts to make sure as many as possible have a Thanksgiving meal.
Galleria Dallas Says ‘Let It Snow’
In a show of holiday cheer, Galleria Dallas will let it snow at the entrance of the mall for six-minute intervals, starting Black Friday and continuing every day until Christmas Eve. The snow resembles real snow but is made to withstand any climate. Moreover, the snow, made by MagicSnow, is...
Dallas Fire-Rescue Employee Organizes Blood Drive
A Dallas firefighter and dispatcher organized and hosted a blood drive at the Dallas fire department training center on Dolphin Road on Monday morning. Along with blood donations, people used kits from Be The Match for cheek swabs to see if they might be potential matches for others needing stem cell transplants.
