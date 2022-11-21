Last week’s United Way of Carroll chili cook-off and silent auction raised over $3,000 thanks to an outpouring of support from residents and businesses. Just under $260 was collected in freewill donations for the chili contest after a local food inspector halted the 10-plus-year-old tradition. However, the other half of Friday’s event made up for that shortfall with the silent auction, which included donated items or services from more than 50 businesses and residents, collecting $2,785 to bring the night’s total to $3,044. United Way of Carroll volunteers have set a goal of distributing at least $30,000 in 2023, and they have nearly reached that mark. You can still support the United Way of Carroll by sending a check to P.O. Box 482, Carroll, Iowa 51401 or contribute via Venmo at UnitedWayofCarroll-20.

CARROLL, IA ・ 2 DAYS AGO