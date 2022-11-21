Read full article on original website
Darrell Sunderman of Carroll
Darrell Sunderman, age 92, of Carroll, IA, passed away on Monday, November 21, 2022 at the Accura Healthcare of Carroll. Funeral services will be held at 10:30 A.M. on Monday, November 28, 2022 at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Carroll, IA, with Pastor Ryan Roehrig officiating. Burial will be in the Carroll City Cemetery with military honors conducted by the Carroll American Legion.
Chris Brandt of Aspinwall
Mass of the Christian Burial for 87-year-old Chris Brandt of Aspinwall will be held at a later date. The Ohde Funeral Home in Manning is in charge of arrangements. Chris is survived by his wife Mary Ann of Aspinwall; sister: Catherine Bissen of Council Bluffs; a brother-in-law, Raymond Hagedorn and wife Norma of Manning; many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Donald Meyer of Lake View
Funeral Service for Donald Meyer, age 99, of Lake View, IA will be 11:00 am Tuesday, November 29, 2022 at Emmanuel Lutheran Church in Lake View. Burial will follow at the Wall Lake Cemetery. The Farber & Otteman Funeral Home in Lake View is in charge of the arrangements. Visitation...
Phyllis Jacobs of Lake City
Phyllis Jean Carothers Jacobs was born on January 22, 1934, in Lake City, IA, the daughter of John Verne and Clara (Arndt) Carothers. She was baptized and later confirmed into the Christian faith. Phyllis grew up on the family farm north of Yetter, IA. She always recalled being raised on the farm as one of the pleasures of growing up. She received her grade school education at Elm Grove No. 4, a rural one room country school north of Yetter, and graduated from Lake City High School. After graduation, she was employed in the Radiology Department at St. Anthony Hospital in Carroll, IA.
Carroll Cares Seeks Gift Donations For Area Youth
The annual Carroll Cares toy drive is going on right now, and only a few days remain for people interested in supporting local children to make a donation. Sara Anderson, who helped launch this holiday tradition, says it started as a small idea with friends that quickly grew into so much more.
United Way Of Carroll Chili Cook-Off And Silent Auction Tops $3,000 Raised
Last week’s United Way of Carroll chili cook-off and silent auction raised over $3,000 thanks to an outpouring of support from residents and businesses. Just under $260 was collected in freewill donations for the chili contest after a local food inspector halted the 10-plus-year-old tradition. However, the other half of Friday’s event made up for that shortfall with the silent auction, which included donated items or services from more than 50 businesses and residents, collecting $2,785 to bring the night’s total to $3,044. United Way of Carroll volunteers have set a goal of distributing at least $30,000 in 2023, and they have nearly reached that mark. You can still support the United Way of Carroll by sending a check to P.O. Box 482, Carroll, Iowa 51401 or contribute via Venmo at UnitedWayofCarroll-20.
Semi strikes pickup head on near Pocahontas, resulting in one death
(Pocahontas) The Iowa State Patrol reports a fatal accident in Pocahontas County. 75-year-old Richard Leth, of Hartley, died in the crash. A northbound semi driven by 65-year-old Daniel Meyers, of Spencer, was crossed the center line on Highway 4 and collided with Leth’s southbound GMC Sierra. The accident took...
Santa And Mrs. Claus Help Carroll Chamber Kick Off The Christmas Season Friday
The Carroll Chamber of Commerce and Carroll Young Professionals are kicking off the Christmas season tomorrow (Friday) with a visit from the holiday’s most famous couple, the Clauses. Santa and Mrs. Claus will be visiting the community starting at 6:30 p.m. in the Depot Plaza off of W. 5th Street. The pair will assist Chamber staff with the lighting of the Depot’s Christmas Train alongside some new holiday decorations. Santa, Mrs. Claus, and a few other special holiday guests will be available to take photos with the children before the lighting ceremony.
Exira-EHK’s Tom Petersen resigns from football coaching role
(Exira) Exira-EHK will have a vacancy for a head football coach. The School Board on Monday approved the resignation of Tom Petersen. Petersen had held the post ever since the program formed in formed in 2009. He coached the Exira Vikings for four seasons prior to that. Since moving to 8-Player in 2012 Petersen led the team to a 75-36 record. They made two trips to the dome including a runner-up finish in 2013.
Teen Seriously Injured In Bridge Accident Early Saturday Morning
Authorities in Greene County have released additional details of a truck vs. bridge accident from early Saturday morning that left the driver in serious condition. According to law enforcement, officers were dispatched to the bridge spanning the North Raccoon River on S. Grimmell Road at approximately 5:46 a.m. and located a 2007 Chevrolet K3500. Authorities say the accident appeared to have occurred several hours before being reported. The 18-year-old driver was transported to the Greene County Medical Center by Greene County Emergency Medical Services. He was later airlifted to a Des Moines hospital for treatment of severe injuries. Authorities have not released any additional information regarding the crash, but the incident remains under investigation.
Building boom in Waukee
WAUKEE, Iowa — Bernadette White says she is happy with all the construction and plans for the city of Waukee. She lives near construction-heavy Grand Prairie Parkway and Alice's Road. "I'm excited," said Bernadette White, Waukee resident. White says she moved to the area about a year ago because...
Fort Dodge woman charged with vehicular homicide after fatal Worth County accident in July
KENSETT — A Fort Dodge woman has been charged with vehicular homicide after a crash on the night of July 29th that killed two in Worth County. 24-year-old Maggie Harvey, who at the time of the accident was listed as a resident of Northwood, is accused of two counts of vehicular homicide and one count of child endangerment resulting in death. Court documents state that Harvey was driving north on US Highway 65 just north of Kensett when she crossed the center line and crashed head-on into a southbound vehicle driven by 45-year-old John Hinderscheid of Albert Lea.
1 dead following crash early Thanksgiving morning, Iowa State Patrols says
POCAHONTAS, Iowa — A man is dead following a car accident on Highway 4 early Thursday morning, according to an Iowa State Patrol crash report. 75-year-old Richard Leth of Hartley was driving northbound on Highway 4 near 440th Street around 2:30 a.m. when he crossed the centerline and collided with a vehicle traveling southbound.
Packages stolen from an Atlantic residence; two people arrested
(Atlantic) Two people were arrested after packages were stolen from a residence in Atlantic. The Atlantic Police Department says on November 18th they received a report of packages that had been stolen from a residence. The reporting party also provided officers with video footage of the incident. While on patrol...
Highway 7 Expected to Reopen This Week
At today's (Mon) Storm Lake City Council meeting, City Manager Keri Navratil said she expects Highway 7 on the west end of town to reopen this week. The Highway 7/110 intersection has been closed since late April due to improvements designed to improve traffic flow in the area with the addition of the Early Elementary School, which includes a traffic light.
Storm Lake Man Wins Top Lottery Prize
A Storm Lake man has won a 250-thousand dollar Iowa Lottery prize. Yasser Damanhoury won the 12th top prize in the Lottery's 250-Thousand Dollar Extreme Cash scratch game. He purchased his winning ticket at The Brew at 1201 Lakeshore Drive in Storm Lake. Damanhoury claimed his prize on Monday at the Iowa Lottery's Storm Lake regional office.
Parents in Iowa town petition district to remove LGBTQ topics from classroom
VAN METER, Iowa (WOI) - A group of parents in the central Iowa town of Van Meter have started a petition asking the district to get rid of curriculum that introduces LGBTQ topics in classrooms. The petition arose after a book detailing a transgender student’s journey was on a list...
First Iowans, Now Counties Are Being Sued Over Carbon Pipeline
Another lawsuit has been filed around the controversial carbon dioxide pipelines planned to stretch Iowa. This makes two Iowa counties that have been sued over their local stance on the pipeline. Back in August, Navigator CO2 Ventures sued four sets of landowners to gain access to their properties in order...
