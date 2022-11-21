Read full article on original website
Related
yoursportsedge.com
PHOTOS – Trigg County Lady Wildcats Scrimmage vs Marshall County
Trigg County closed out the preseason schedule with a scrimmage at Graves County against perennial First Region power Marshall County. Here is a YSE gallery of shots from the scrimmage. Trigg County vs Marshall County.
yoursportsedge.com
VIDEO – Todd Central’s Rager Looks at Senior Season
After a very successful season in 2021-2022, the Todd County Central Rebels are looking for even bigger things this season. Senior Preston Rager spoke with YourSportsEdge.Com about what he is looking for from this year’s team and what it will take for the Rebels to take another step up.
yoursportsedge.com
Lady Wildcats Drop Final Preseason Scrimmage to Marshall County
Trigg County could not overcome a slow start in its final preseason scrimmage and fell to Marshall County 57-34 Wednesday morning at Graves County High School. The Lady Marshals jumped out to a 16-0 lead before Trigg got on the board with a pair of free throws. Down 20-2, Olivia Noffsinger buried a half-court shot at the end of the first quarter for Trigg’s first field goal of the game.
yoursportsedge.com
HIGHLIGHT REEL – Trigg County vs Dawson Springs Scrimmage
Trigg County and Dawson Springs warmed up for the 2022-23 basketball season Tuesday with a scrimmage at the Panther Pit. Watch some of the plays on the YSE Highlight Reel.
yoursportsedge.com
Max’s Moment – Todd Central’s Foster Beats the Horn
At the end of the 3rd quarter during their scrimmage with Murray Tuesday night, the Todd County Central Rebels played for the final shot of the quarter. In this Max’s Moment, the Rebels execute the play and Trayvon Foster drains the shot just ahead of the horn. Take a look.
yoursportsedge.com
Blazers Impressive in Scrimmage Win at Graves County
It was a nice way for the University Heights Academy Blazers to wrap up the preseason. The Blazers traveled to Graves County Tuesday night and came away with a big 77-51 scrimmage win over the host Eagles. UHA got a big night from Lemar Northingon. Northington finished with 29 points,...
whopam.com
Dawson Springs woman killed in accident
A Dawson Springs woman was killed Tuesday afternoon in a single vehicle accident near Hanson. The Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office investigated and says it happened about 1:15 p.m. on Hanson Road near Jones Road. The driver, 33-year old Cheara Scott of Dawson Springs, was transported to Baptist Health Hospital,...
clarksvillenow.com
Teen from Clarksville needs your vote to reach next stage on ‘American Idol’
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – A teenage Clarksville singer/songwriter is trying to make her way onto “American Idol,” and you can help her get there. Haven Madison, a student at Clarksville High School, has auditioned for the hit-maker ABC TV show, and she’s collecting Platinum Ticket votes to get her to the next stage.
whvoradio.com
Man Injured Tuesday In Oak Grove Crash
A wreck on Fort Campbell Boulevard in Oak Grove sent a man to the hospital Tuesday. Oak Grove Police say a truck was southbound on Fort Campbell Boulevard, when a car exiting Interstate 24 pulled into the truck’s path. The driver of the car claimed the truck had no headlights.
wpsdlocal6.com
Two adults flown to Tennessee hospital after Sunday night crash in Graves County, Kentucky
GRAVES COUNTY, KY — Two adults were flown to an out-of-state hospital after they were seriously injured in a crash Sunday in Graves County, Kentucky, the sheriff's office says, but a baby in the car with them was uninjured. The Graves County Sheriff's Office says 24-year-old Mallori Dawson of...
westkentuckystar.com
Paducah woman accused of meth trafficking in Graves County
A Paducah woman was arrested Monday afternoon in Graves County on meth trafficking charges. Graves County Sheriff's detectives have been investigating the trafficking of methamphetamine in Graves County for about three weeks. During that time, several undercover meth purchases have been made in the Symsonia area. Allegedly, a number of those purchases were made from 47-year-old April Renee Jones of Paducah.
Tommy Lee Brown II Arrested for Dellway Villa Road Apartment Murder
November 21, 2022 – Homicide Unit detectives during the night charged Tommie Lee Brown II, 38, with Friday afternoon’s murder of Arthur Henderson, 38, in the parking lot of Fallbrook Apartments on Dellway Villa Road. Surveillance video shows that Brown fatally shot Henderson during a brief physical altercation...
WTVC
Tennessee family searches for answers in farmer's gruesome murder
When someone confesses to a murder in a suicide note, you would think the case would be solved. But a family in Benton County is far from satisfied with this confession, and you are about to find out why:. Tim Ring worked hard all his life. For 20 years he...
whopam.com
Woman severely injured in assault
Hopkinsville police are investigating after a woman was severely injured in an in assault with a broom handle Wednesday morning at a home on Peppermint Drive. The victim went to the Jennie Stuart Health emergency room around 6 a.m. after a suspect stabbed her in the eye with the broom handle, causing a major injury, according to the report.
Murray Ledger & Times
Obituaries Nov 18, 2022
June Gray (Overcast) Ladd, 90, of Murray, Kentucky, died Monday, Nov. 14, 2022, at Spring Creek Healthcare in Murray, surrounded by her family. Born April 6, 1932, in Corpus Christi, Texas, she was the daughter of Bryan Cortez and Patye (Wall) Overcast. She was an avid reader and gardener, spending...
wkdzradio.com
Woman Badly Injured In Hopkinsville Assault
A woman was badly assaulted with a broomstick in Hopkinsville Wednesday morning. Hopkinsville Police say a 38-year-old woman was assaulted with a broomstick causing major injuries to her eye. The suspect also allegedly threatened to kill the woman before fleeing the area on foot. No arrest has been made but...
smokeybarn.com
Snow Tomorrow? Say It Aint So… Computer Model Says Yes
ROBERTSON COUNTY TENNESSEE: (Smokey Barn News) – After a rainy day today thanks to former Hurricane Nicole, a strong cold front will move through Middle Tennessee tonight bringing another round of rain after midnight through Saturday morning, according to the US National Weather Service Nashville Tennessee. Temperatures appear they...
whopam.com
Robbery reported on Walnut Street
Hopkinsville police are investigating the report of a robbery from Monday morning on Walnut Street. The adult female victim told Hopkinsville police a suspect grabbed her in the 1700 block of Walnut a few minutes after 10 a.m. and used force to take her cell phone and wallet. No arrest...
whvoradio.com
Hopkinsville Man Charged With Stealing TV And Fridge
A Hopkinsville man was charged with burglary on East 9th Street in Hopkinsville Sunday afternoon. Hopkinsville Police say they were called to the area and arrested 36-year-old Howki Tools, who had allegedly forced his way into an apartment and taken a refrigerator and television. He was charged with second-degree burglary.
radionwtn.com
Do You Know Who This Furniture Belongs To?
Stewart County, Tenn.–If you recognize this furniture and know who it belongs to Stewart County Crime Tips is offering a $150.00 reward for information on who it belongs to that leads to arrest or citation. This furniture was dumped on the side of Onion Hill Road. Sheriff Frankie Gray...
Comments / 0