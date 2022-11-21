ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oldham County, TX

'Large-scale cocaine dealer' arrested after running stop sign in Amarillo

AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — A "large-scale cocaine dealer" was arrested in Amarillo after running a stop sign. Brandon Dwayne Burks is charged in federal court with possession with intent to distribute cocaine. According to the criminal complaint, Amarillo police learned about a "large-scale crack cocaine dealer" in October. Burks...
Amarillo Police seize more than 13,000 alleged counterfeit items worth more than $16 million from local business

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the Amarillo Police Department released information about a recent pair of search warrants conducted by police where police seized more than 13,000 alleged counterfeit items worth more than $16 million. According to a news release from the department, a report was made to the Amarillo Police Department of alleged […]
Man pleads guilty to violating ‘illegal gambling business’ statute in Texas Panhandle

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — An Oklahoma resident recently pleaded guilty in Amarillo Federal Court to one count of violating the statute surrounding “Illegal Gambling Business(es).” According to documents filed Tuesday in the United States District Court for the Northern District of Texas Amarillo Division, Bluford Lewis Clary pleaded guilty to the count of operating an […]
County attorney warns of new scam

Scammers are always looking for new, creative ways to steal from us — whether it is stealing our money or our identities. Moore County Attorney Scott Higginbotham recently received a visit from a local resident who a scam was attempted on, and he wants to warn everyone to be on the lookout for similar scams in their mailboxes.
Wait….. Amarillo Could Have Had a Passenger Train?

Having never been on a train ride in my life, the idea to pay a fee and be able to hop on a train to wherever that train leads is such as a foreign one. I mean seriously the trains we have in Amarillo you can’t even get near. In the early 2000s however, having a commercial railway became a vague possibility for Amarillo.
Traffic impacted after Monday crash on 45th, Bell

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – According to MyHighPlains.com staff in the area, some traffic was blocked at the intersection of 45th and Bell on Monday morning as emergency personnel responded to a crash. MyHighPlains.com staff reported that southbound traffic on Bell was blocked at around 9:55 a.m., though the turning lanes appeared to be open, and […]
Significant Snow, Ice & Rain Threat for west Texas & New Mexico Tonight

A big trough swinging digging south will convey snow probabilities to Texas, New Mexico, and Oklahoma right now and carrying by way of Saturday morning. Temperatures will likely be an enormous element of how a lot snow falls, however it’s changing into extra obvious that sufficient chilly air will likely be out there for some hefty totals, particularly in the course of the in a single day hours. Winter storm warnings have been issued by way of Saturday to account for the heavy snow menace. It will likely be a moist, heavy snow, which means that we might see tree and energy line harm. The heaviest snow will likely be by way of japanese New Mexico and much west Texas the place domestically as much as a foot of snow could also be doable. Travel on I-25 and I-10 will likely be troublesome at instances!
Amarillo Fire Department responded to 3 fires in less than 24 hours

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo Fire Department responded to two structure fires and one outside fire in less than 24 hours. The release says on Tuesday, Nov. 22, at around 5:12 p.m., crews responded to a call about an outside fire near North Mississippi. When crews arrived they found...
This Is the Snowiest Town in Texas

Amarillo is the county seat of Potter County in the U.S. state of Texas. It is the largest city in the Texas Panhandle and the 14th-most populated city in the state of Texas. As of April 1, 2020, the estimated population of Amarillo was 200,393.
Major snowstorm to cripple holiday traveling conditions in the South Plains

AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) - The potential for significant travel impacts is increasing heading into Thursday night & Friday for the Southwest Texas Panhandle and Eastern New Mexico as a powerful low pressure system will bring heavy snow, cold temperatures and windy conditions to the Southern Plains. The combination of high...
Gas Prices Have Finally Gotten Below $3.00 in time for Thanksgiving, But There’s a Catch

There's no better feeling than filling your gas tank for a reasonable price. And for the past year, we've seen gas prices hitting some extreme highs, making any sort of vehicular travel difficult. But thankfully to kick off the holidays, gas prices have dropped to prices as low as 2.73 at some locations in Amarillo, and are around the same price level in nearby regions in the midwest.
