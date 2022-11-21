Read full article on original website
'Large-scale cocaine dealer' arrested after running stop sign in Amarillo
AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — A "large-scale cocaine dealer" was arrested in Amarillo after running a stop sign. Brandon Dwayne Burks is charged in federal court with possession with intent to distribute cocaine. According to the criminal complaint, Amarillo police learned about a "large-scale crack cocaine dealer" in October. Burks...
Amarillo Police seize more than 13,000 alleged counterfeit items worth more than $16 million from local business
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the Amarillo Police Department released information about a recent pair of search warrants conducted by police where police seized more than 13,000 alleged counterfeit items worth more than $16 million. According to a news release from the department, a report was made to the Amarillo Police Department of alleged […]
Man pleads guilty to violating ‘illegal gambling business’ statute in Texas Panhandle
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — An Oklahoma resident recently pleaded guilty in Amarillo Federal Court to one count of violating the statute surrounding “Illegal Gambling Business(es).” According to documents filed Tuesday in the United States District Court for the Northern District of Texas Amarillo Division, Bluford Lewis Clary pleaded guilty to the count of operating an […]
Randall County Sheriff’s Office searching for owner of potbelly pig
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Randall County Sheriff’s Office said it has impounded a Calico potbelly pig that may be someone’s pet. The sheriff’s office said it was found near the 4100 block of S. Tyler. To claim the pig, the sheriff’s office said to call 806-468-5800 with proof of ownership.
County attorney warns of new scam
Scammers are always looking for new, creative ways to steal from us — whether it is stealing our money or our identities. Moore County Attorney Scott Higginbotham recently received a visit from a local resident who a scam was attempted on, and he wants to warn everyone to be on the lookout for similar scams in their mailboxes.
TxDOT preps road for potential snowfall in the Panhandle
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) and the National Weather Service (NWS) announced that the chance of snow in the Amarillo area on Thursday and across the Panhandle is declining but the area could still see snowfall. According to a TxDOT press release, as of now, the Panhandle is at risk for […]
AFD works late Thanksgiving day structure fire in north Amarillo
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Fire Department reports that its crews responded to a fire in the 3100 block of N Mirror Thursday night. AFD said its “C” shift crews were called out to a structure and found fire showing from the roof when firefighters arrived. AFD said crews were able to get the […]
Traffic impacted after Monday crash on 45th, Bell
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – According to MyHighPlains.com staff in the area, some traffic was blocked at the intersection of 45th and Bell on Monday morning as emergency personnel responded to a crash. MyHighPlains.com staff reported that southbound traffic on Bell was blocked at around 9:55 a.m., though the turning lanes appeared to be open, and […]
Significant Snow, Ice & Rain Threat for west Texas & New Mexico Tonight
A big trough swinging digging south will convey snow probabilities to Texas, New Mexico, and Oklahoma right now and carrying by way of Saturday morning. Temperatures will likely be an enormous element of how a lot snow falls, however it’s changing into extra obvious that sufficient chilly air will likely be out there for some hefty totals, particularly in the course of the in a single day hours. Winter storm warnings have been issued by way of Saturday to account for the heavy snow menace. It will likely be a moist, heavy snow, which means that we might see tree and energy line harm. The heaviest snow will likely be by way of japanese New Mexico and much west Texas the place domestically as much as a foot of snow could also be doable. Travel on I-25 and I-10 will likely be troublesome at instances!
Amarillo Fire Department responded to 3 fires in less than 24 hours
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo Fire Department responded to two structure fires and one outside fire in less than 24 hours. The release says on Tuesday, Nov. 22, at around 5:12 p.m., crews responded to a call about an outside fire near North Mississippi. When crews arrived they found...
Amarillo upgrading utility billing system, temporarily not accepting payments beginning Nov. 30
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The City of Amarillo said that its Utility Billing Department will not be able to accept payments starting at 5 p.m. on Nov. 30. and going through Dec. 2 According to the city, its billing department will not be able to receive payments so the city can complete an upgrade on […]
Major snowstorm to cripple holiday traveling conditions in the South Plains
AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) - The potential for significant travel impacts is increasing heading into Thursday night & Friday for the Southwest Texas Panhandle and Eastern New Mexico as a powerful low pressure system will bring heavy snow, cold temperatures and windy conditions to the Southern Plains. The combination of high...
Gas Prices Have Finally Gotten Below $3.00 in time for Thanksgiving, But There’s a Catch
There's no better feeling than filling your gas tank for a reasonable price. And for the past year, we've seen gas prices hitting some extreme highs, making any sort of vehicular travel difficult. But thankfully to kick off the holidays, gas prices have dropped to prices as low as 2.73 at some locations in Amarillo, and are around the same price level in nearby regions in the midwest.
