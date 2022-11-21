Read full article on original website
Related
104.1 WIKY
India’s central bank approves 12 ‘vostro’ accounts for rupee trade – official
NEW DELHI (Reuters) – India’s central bank has given approval to banks to open 12 special “vostro accounts” for trade in rupees with trading partners, its Executive Director Deepak Kumar said on Friday. Vostro accounts are held by a bank on behalf of another, often foreign...
104.1 WIKY
China banks pledge $162 billion in credit to developers, shares rally
HONG KONG/BEIJING (Reuters) – China’s biggest commercial banks have pledged at least $162 billion in fresh credit to property developers, bolstering recent regulatory measures to ease a stifling cash crunch in the sector and triggering a rally in property shares. Three state-owned banks lined up around $131 billion...
104.1 WIKY
Deutsche Bank CEO warns of reliance on government aid packages
BERLIN (Reuters) – Deutsche Bank Chief Executive Christian Sewing appealed for caution regarding German government relief packages and said the country should not come to rely on extending aid measures, speaking at an economic conference on Thursday. “At some point, even Germany will run out of ways of explaining...
104.1 WIKY
Brazil posts current account deficit of $4.6 billion in October
BRASILIA (Reuters) – Brazil’s current account deficit in October came slightly lower than expected, central bank data showed on Friday, in the wake of a better trade balance surplus and a significant drop in the remittance of profits and dividends. The deficit was $4.6 billion in October, below...
104.1 WIKY
ECB accounts show inflation fears justifying more rate hikes
FRANKFURT (Reuters) – European Central Bank policymakers feared that inflation may be getting entrenched at their last policy gathering so rates would need to rise further, the accounts of the Oct 26-27 meeting showed on Thursday. The ECB raised rates by 75 basis points to 1.5% at the meeting...
Police will contact 70,000 people from TODAY to warn they are suspected victims of huge worldwide 'bank spoofing' scam that saw conmen steal at least £50m from accounts: Dozens - including 'mastermind' - arrested in UK's biggest-ever fraud probe
Some 70,000 Brits will be contacted by police from today after potentially falling victim to the country's biggest ever scamming operation. It comes after a website used to defraud up to 200,000 people in the UK out of at least £50million was shut down following an international probe involving Scotland Yard, the FBI and European law enforcement agencies.
104.1 WIKY
Oil falls as supply-disruption fears ease amid Russian price cap talks
TOKYO (Reuters) – Oil prices fell on Thursday, extending losses from the previous session, as fears of supply disruption eased on news that the Group of Seven (G7) nations were considering a high price cap on Russian oil. A greater-than-expected build-up in U.S. gasoline inventories added to downward pressure.
104.1 WIKY
Thanksgiving sales overcome inflation gloom, hit record $5.3 billion- report
(Reuters) – U.S. shoppers spent nearly 3% more online on Thanksgiving Day this year, a report showed, as consumers kicked off the year’s biggest shopping event on a strong note and eased worries of a lackluster holiday season. Adobe Analytics on Friday said Thanksgiving sales hit a record...
104.1 WIKY
Spanish windfall tax on banks, energy firms clears first hurdle
MADRID (Reuters) – An amended windfall tax proposal for Spanish banks and large energies companies cleared its first hurdle in parliament on Thursday with the backing of the leftist ruling coalition and several regional parties. Some parties in Spain’s northern regions, where energy companies and banks have a significant...
104.1 WIKY
Slovak police again charge central bank governor Kazimir over bribery – lawyer
PRAGUE (Reuters) – Slovak police have brought bribery charges for a second time against Slovak central bank Governor Peter Kazimir, who sits on the European Central Bank’s governing council, his lawyer said on Thursday, confirming media reports. Prosecutors had previously dropped charges over the alleged bribe in June....
104.1 WIKY
Malaysia’s October CPI rises 4% y/y, above forecast
KUALA LUMPUR (Reuters) – Malaysia’s consumer price index (CPI) rose 4% from a year earlier in October, government data showed on Friday. The rise was slightly faster than the 3.9% growth forecast by 20 economists in a Reuters poll. In September, the index had increased 4.5%. (Reporting by...
104.1 WIKY
EU regulator says recent uptake of vaccine booster doses in EU is ‘rather disappointing’
(Reuters) – Recent uptake of COVID-19 vaccine booster doses in the European Union was “rather disappointing,” an official said on Thursday, amid concerns that protection against severe cases of the disease could weaken during the winter. Marco Cavaleri, the European Medicines Agency’s head of health threats and...
104.1 WIKY
Mobile operator Veon to sell Russian business for about $2 billion
MOSCOW (Reuters) – Amsterdam-listed mobile operator Veon on Thursday said it will sell its Russian business, Vimpelcom, to senior members of the management team, led by CEO Aleksander Torbakhov, for 130 billion roubles ($2.15 billion). Veon operates its Beeline brand through its subsidiary Vimpelcom in Russia, a market that...
104.1 WIKY
ECB’s Lane plays down wage, core inflation fears
FRANKFURT (Reuters) -Euro zone wage growth could keep pushing up inflation for years but this does not signal a permanent shift in wage dynamics and current indicators underlying inflation may be misleading, European Central Bank chief economist Philip Lane said on Friday. Wage growth has been a key focus of...
104.1 WIKY
Germany’s Scholz ‘surprised’ by companies’ China dependence
BERLIN (Reuters) – German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said the number of German companies that have ignored the risks of depending too heavily on the Chinese market was remarkable and stressed the need for diversification, in an interview with Focus magazine on Friday. “The importance of the Chinese market needs...
104.1 WIKY
Russia’s justice ministry adds Meta to ‘extremist’ list – Kommersant
(Reuters) – Russia’s justice ministry added Facebook-owner Meta Platforms to its register of extremist organisations on Friday, the Kommersant newspaper reported. A Russian court earlier this year ruled Meta had engaged in “extremist activity”. Moscow has restricted access to Facebook and Instagram as part of a campaign against Western social media platforms.
104.1 WIKY
U.S. President Biden says Russian oil price cap in play
NANTUCKET, Massachusetts (Reuters) – President Joe Biden said on Thursday a price cap on Russian oil being proposed by the United States and its Western allies was in play, adding that he had spoken to Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen on the issue. “It’s in play,” Biden told reporters during...
104.1 WIKY
Investigation into UK Deputy PM Raab widened to consider third complaint
LONDON (Reuters) – The scope of an investigation into the behaviour of British Deputy Prime Minister Dominic Raab has been widened to include a third formal complaint, Prime Minister Rishi Sunak’s spokeswoman said on Friday. “I can confirm that the Prime Minister has now asked the investigator to...
104.1 WIKY
Indian states seek greater fiscal space from federal government
NEW DELHI (Reuters) – Indian states asked the federal finance ministry for greater budgetary autonomy and fiscal space, officials said after a budget consultation meeting in New Delhi on Friday. The fiscal deficit limit should be set at 4% of gross state domestic product (GSDP) for states and borrowing...
104.1 WIKY
Iran forms panel to investigate deaths due to protests, minister says
NEW DELHI (Reuters) – Iran has formed a panel under its home affairs ministry to investigate deaths due to recent protests, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Ali Bagheri Kani told Indian broadcaster NDTV on Thursday. Kani, who is on a visit to New Delhi, said 50 people have been...
Comments / 0