Stockton, CA

Stockton police: 14-year-old boy led officers on chase in stolen car

By CBS13 Staff
CBS Sacramento
 2 days ago

Stockton police: 14-year-old boy led officers on chase in stolen car 00:31

STOCKTON — A 14-year-old boy led Stockton officers on a chase in a stolen car on Sunday, police say.

The incident happened just before 4 p.m. near Plymouth Road and Country Club Boulevard.

According to the Stockton Police Department, officers spotted a vehicle in the area that had been reported stolen.

Officers tried to pull it over, but police say the suspect wouldn't yield. A short chase then followed.

Police say the suspect eventually bailed and tried to run, but was soon caught.

The suspect turned out to be a 14-year-old boy. He was arrested and is now facing charges of evading, possession of a stolen vehicle, and resisting arrest.

Comments / 15

pot stirring
2d ago

His parents should be charged for contributing to the delinquency of a minor because they allowed him to run wild.

Reply(4)
6
 

CBS Sacramento

