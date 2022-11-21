ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

TravelNoire

Learn About Toussaint Louverture: The Architect of Haiti's Freedom

Haiti deserves praise for becoming the world’s first Black republic in 1804. Other nations in the Caribbean wouldn’t be republics till many years after, with Barbados as the most recent in 2021. But the Haitian Revolution wouldn’t have been possible without its architect, Toussaint Louverture. As noted...
sciencealert.com

The Last Maya City Reveals a Trove of Buried Secrets And Spanish Bullets

Ceramics, human burial grounds, and bullets from Spanish guns are among artifacts that have been uncovered by archaeologists in Guatemala at the site of the last Maya city to resist European conquest, officials said Friday. ​The new excavation project began last June in an effort to understand more about the...
TravelNoire

Learn About The Friendship And Shared History Of Cuba And Jamaica

Jamaica, the largest English-speaking island in the Caribbean, and Cuba, the largest island in the region are old friends. They were at some point under Spanish and British rule. The Spanish were the first Europeans to arrive on Jamaican shores, starting with the arrival of Columbus in 1494. Columbus was Italian, but the Spanish monarchs financed his voyages.
WSB Radio

Israel archaeologists find ancient comb with 'full sentence'

JERUSALEM — (AP) — Israeli archaeologists have found an ancient comb dating back some 3,700 years ago and bearing what is likely the oldest known full sentence in Canaanite alphabetical script, according to an article published Wednesday. The inscription encourages people to comb their hair and beards to...
The Independent

Pope ousts leadership of Caritas Internationalis charity

Pope Francis on Tuesday ousted the management of the Vatican’s international charitable organization Caritas Internationalis and appointed temporary leadership after an external review found management and morale problems at its head office.A Vatican statement said the review found no evidence of financial mismanagement or sexual impropriety. But it said other issues did emerge, with “real deficiencies” found in management, “seriously prejudicing team spirit and staff morale.”Ousted was the secretary general of Caritas Internationalis, Aloysius John, who was elected in a contested vote in 2019, as well as the leadership and governance team. The changes do not affect the leadership...
The Jewish Press

Parshat Toldot – The Israel-Edom Conflict

The subconscious realization that the nation of Israel is ascending to become mankind’s dominant moral light compels Western civilization to try limiting the size and strength of the Jewish state. After two decades of marriage to Yitzḥak, Rivka’s womb is finally opened as HaShem blesses the couple with children....
Reuters

Cuba's Pablo Milanes, songwriter and social crusader, dies at 79

HAVANA, Nov 21 (Reuters) - Pablo Milanes, a Cuban singer-songwriter and one of the founders of the "Nueva Trova" musical movement that emerged after Fidel Castro's 1959 revolution, died early on Tuesday in Spain at the age of 79, according to the artist's official Facebook page.

