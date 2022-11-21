Read full article on original website
darkhorsepressnow.com
STEPPING UP TO SERVE: Ministry Gives Away 500 Thanksgiving Food Boxes To Community
A ministry called Care Center Ministries Mississippi did something wonderful for the community right before Thanksgiving. They packed over 500 Thanksgiving meal boxes to deliver to people in need in the Jackson community. Volunteers from all over the state came to help pack up these boxes. They were handed out...
vicksburgnews.com
Sorority visits VHS field house to show support and feed the team
The Nu Kappa Zeta Chapter of Zeta Phi Beta Sorority visited Vicksburg High School to show support and feed the team. “This project is in line with what we want to do with the community,” said Malisa Williams, President of Nu Kappa Zeta Chapter of Zeta Phi Beta Sorority, Inc. “We support the City of Vicksburg and I think supporting the youth of Vicksburg is very important.”
Stewpot serves Thanksgiving meals to Jacksonians
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV)- A Jackson community organization fed hundreds of people a traditional meal on Thanksgiving Day. Stewpot Community Services is a Jackson organization that works to provide food, clothing, and other essential items to anyone in need. On Thursday, volunteers helped prepare 300 meals for people of all ages. “We were excited about it. […]
Over 300 Thanksgiving meals served to Edwards community
EDWARDS, Miss. (WJTV)- The Edwards Community Center gave out over 300 Thanksgiving meals to the community on Thursday. Volunteers helped deliver plates to those who were not able to attend. This is an annual event organized by town leaders and volunteers, focused on giving back to those who would otherwise go without this holiday season. […]
Vicksburg, November 26 High School 🏈 Game Notice
WLBT
Sleep Out for the Homeless continues at Pittman Park in Jackson
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Homelessness continues to be a big problem in the state and in there Capital City. That’s why on Tuesday, Mississippi Move and other organizations teamed up to help raise awareness about this issue. At Pittman Park, formerly known as Poindexter Park, the 8th annual Sleep...
WLBT
Apartment manager frustrated with potholes affecting residents, children
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A local apartment manager is fed up with the potholes near the apartment complex. Linnie Harrington oversees the Wood Village Apartments and says the road leading to it is a nightmare. “I want this road fixed. This is a Jackson city street. It’s less than a...
Rail service connecting Dallas to Magnolia State? Leaders of this Mississippi city throw support behind plan
The city of Vicksburg is throwing its support behind the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development’s effort to secure federal funding for Louisiana’s Consolidated Rail Infrastructure and Safety Improvements Program that envisions potential Amtrak passenger rail service for Vicksburg. The program is part of the Louisiana 2020 Rail...
vicksburgnews.com
Jacques’ announces new location in Vicksburg
On Tuesday, Jacques’ announced they have found a new location and are getting it prepared quickly so they may announce an opening date. “We officially have a new location!!! We are getting it done as quickly as possible! Thank you so much to all our loyal customers who have supported us!! We will update as soon as we know what our re-opening date is!!!!“
WAPT
Jackson residents with water problems can call after-hours number over Thanksgiving holiday
JACKSON, Miss. — Water issues across Jackson are a concern for many residents. City officials said only one dispatch will be answering calls over the holiday. A skeleton crew will be working on Thanksgiving to respond to resident issues. City officials said crews have been working tirelessly on multiple water main breaks recently, but some residents are still dealing with water and sewer issues.
WAPT
Shooting at birthday party leaves teen hospitalized in Vicksburg
VICKSBURG, Miss. — The Vicksburg police department is investigating an incident at a birthday party party that left a juvenile female injured. According to Vicksburg police deputy chief Michael Bryant, the incident took place Sunday at 9:27pm. Officers say they responded to The Vicksburg Commons at 4000 South Frontage...
Jackson City Council votes to reopen investigation into former employee
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Jackson City Council has voted to open up a second investigation into a former City of Jackson employee over allegations of misappropriating federal funds. Councilman Kenneth Stokes, Ward 3, led the charge for a new investigation into the termination of Keyshia Sanders. Sanders was the former manager of the Office […]
United Furniture lays off all employees before Thanksgiving holiday
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – United Furniture Industries laid off about 2,700 employees just before the Thanksgiving holiday. The Daily Journal reported a memo was sent from the board of United just before 1:00 a.m. on Tuesday, November 22 that told employees not to report to work. The memo also said the move is likely permanent. […]
vicksburgnews.com
What really happened to Rasheem Carter? Family and sheriff speak on the case
Unanswered questions surround the case of a missing Fayette man whose decomposing body was found on Nov. 2, in Taylorsville. Rasheem Carter, 25, was reported missing in early October while staying at a Laurel hotel and working in Taylorsville. VDN reached out to Carter’s family who provided some details about...
panolian.com
Material possessions are never-ending addiction
Thanksgiving is generally not considered to be a religious holiday, but I find my spiritual blessings to far exceed my physical ones. As Jesus said in Matthew 16:26, “What good is it for someone to gain the whole world, yet forfeit their soul?”. The Covenant Presbyterian Church of Jackson...
WAPT
Mississippi hospitals face financial struggles, especially those in rural areas
JACKSON, Miss. — Hospitals across Mississippi are facing a major struggle: the discontinuing of services and, for some, the brink of closure. Over the years, the hospital industry has taken a major blow with factors like the pandemic, staffing shortages and a rise in labor costs. According to data from the Mississippi Hospital Association, in 2019, hospital expenses exceeded $11 million per month, averaging about $132 million that year.
WAPT
Man armed with knife runs into woods after cutting woman, Brandon chief says
BRANDON, Miss. — What began as a domestic disturbance call led to an intense law enforcement response Wednesday in Brandon. Chief Wayne Dearman said the call came in at about 12:30 p.m. about the incident on Cherry Hill Circle. A man armed with a knife had cut a woman's hand and was hiding under a porch with a knife. But when officers arrived, he had run off into the woods, Dearman said.
Jackson Free Press
Inside the AFA: How One ‘Hate Group’ Is Fighting the ‘Gay Agenda’
Bryan Fischer is talking to me as if I'm a child. We are on the phone discussing a press release sent out from the organization he represents, the Tupelo-based American Family Association, which mocks a campaign that promotes non-discrimination policies, especially for the gay community. The AFA release, distributed in April, states that the "If You're Buying, We're Selling" initiative is a way to "bully, intimidate and demean Christians."
Man shot, killed during Hazlehurst armed robbery
HAZLEHURST, Miss. (WJTV) – A man was shot and killed during an armed robbery in Hazlehurst. Hazlehurst Police Chief Derrick Cubit said the shooting happened outside the North End Store off of Highway 51 on Friday, November 18. According to Cubit, three men were robbed during the incident. One of them fought back during the […]
WLBT
JMAA chairman’s term to expire Sunday after mayor pulls item that could have reconfirmed him
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Another shakeup on the Jackson Municipal Airport Authority board could be coming next week. The Jackson City Council was expected to decide whether to re-confirm JMAA commissioner and chairman Lt. Col. (Ret) Lucius Wright. Instead, Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba pulled the item before the meeting began.
