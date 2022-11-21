Read full article on original website
Related
The real reason behind Biden’s latest pause on student loan payments
If the Biden administration really wanted to promote true equality and fix America’s costly higher-education system, it wouldn’t support student debt forgiveness programs at all.
Clayton News Daily
The US-China chip war is spilling over to Europe
Two European chip deals have run into trouble over their links with China, a sign of concern spreading in the West over potential Chinese control of critical infrastructure. Last week, the new owner of Britain's biggest chipmaker was ordered to unwind its takeover, just days after another chip factory sale was blocked in Germany. Both transactions were hit by national security concerns, and had involved acquisitions by Chinese-owned companies.
Comments / 0