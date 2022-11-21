Read full article on original website
God Of War Ragnarok (Probably) Won't Get DLC, Just Like The First Game
God of War fans hoping to see Ragnarok add some post-launch DLC are probably out of luck. Game director Eric Williams told Kinda Funny that fans should not hold out hope for extra content. "I don't know, man, that game is big," Williams said, as reported by Eurogamer. "I think...
God of War Ragnarok: All Jewel Of Yggdrasil Locations
God of War Ragnarok often throws more equipment and gear at you than you'll care to pay attention to, but the Amulet of Yggdrasil is actually an important armor item that offers plenty of passive buffs. The amulet contains nine sockets that can be fitted with stat-raising enchantments, but only two sockets are open when you receive it. You'll need to find seven jewels to unlock the remaining sockets. Here's where to find all seven Jewels of Yggdrasil in God of War Ragnarok.
Netflix's Wednesday Showrunners Were Surprised By One Breakout Character
With the launch of Wednesday on Netflix, we meet a number of new characters when Wednesday Addams is enrolled into the Nevermore Academy boarding school that seems to exclusively teach supernatural misfits. We also get to know brand new takes on the iconic Addams Family characters Gomez, Morticia, Pugsley, and Fester, along with an all-new version of Wednesday, herself, played by Jenna Ortega.
Evil West Review - Undead Redemption
Evil West asks a simple question: What if cowboys fought vampires? It's the kind of off-the-wall thinking that gets a Daniel Craig and Harrison Ford movie greenlit, and developer Flying Wild Hog certainly gets a lot of mileage out of its whimsical concept. Set in an alternate version of 1890s America, Evil West is the Wild West at its wildest. A familiar backdrop of swinging-door saloons, rolling tumbleweed, and abandoned gold mines are interwoven with Nikola Tesla-inspired electro-steampunk technology and an assemblage of ravenous bloodsuckers. Evil West shines in the heat of battle when that initial question can be answered, but its strengths are often diminished by the dated design wrapped around them.
Digimon Survive Is Just $17 At GameStop Right Now
Pokemon might be hogging all the headlines right now, but for those of you looking to dip into a different breed of collectible monster gaming, Digimon Survive is on sale for Black Friday. Normally retailing for a standard $60, you can save big on this deal as GameStop has it listed for just $17 for the Switch, PS4, and Xbox One versions.
EVERSPACE 2 Ancient Rifts Release Trailer
Buckle up, pilots; legendary loot awaits in the hotly anticipated EVERSPACE 2 Fall Update “Ancient Rifts”! It’s our final Early Access update, adding a sliver of endgame content, legendary items, new missions, ship models, enemies, gear, and much more. This is also your last chance to provide any feedback before the v1.0 release for PC, Xbox, and PlayStation drops in Q1/Q2 2023.
Invisible Player Glitch Are Ruining Warzone 2.0 | GameSpot News
As spotted by PCGamesN, Warzone 2.0 players have encountered an issue that causes their opponents to appear totally invisible. The glitch first became known to the community when streamer SuperEvan posted a gameplay clip to his Twitter account. That footage shows SuperEvan being downed and killed by an opponent who did not appear in his field of view, even though the killcam clearly shows that the attacker was standing directly in front of him. The replies to the streamer's tweet show a variety of examples of the glitch in action, suggesting that it may be commonplace.
Evil West Official Launch Trailer
A dark menace consumes the American frontier. As one of the last agents in a top-secret vampire-hunting institute, you are the final line between humanity and a deep-rooted terror that now emerges from the shadows. Rise up to become a Wild West Superhero, eradicate the vampire threat and save the United States! In visceral, explosive combat, unleash hell with your firearms, lightning-fueled gauntlet and gadgets. Kill bloodthirsty monstrosities in style as a lone hunter or in co-op with a friend. Explore and fight in a narrative-driven campaign while upgrading your weapons and hunting tools. Unlock new perks to evolve your monster-slaying mastery, crafting your own playstyle to ultimately defeat the supernatural hordes.
How To Get Shiny Pokemon In Scarlet and Violet
Getting Shiny Pokemon has never been easier in a mainline Pokemon game. Here are a few strategies that will significantly increase your odds of running into a shiny Pokemon in Scarlet and Violet. There are multiple strategies that can help you find a shiny Pokemon and some strategies can be mixed and matched to further improve your odds. Most of these strategies revolve around Pokemon Outbreaks which can be found on the map. Using these methods we managed to catch a few shiny Pokemon in under an hour. For more on Pokemon Scarlet and Violet for the Nintendo Switch stayed to GameSpot.
Witcher 3 Adding Photo Mode, New Camera Settings For PC In Big New Update
The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt is still getting new updates, and CD Projekt Red has detailed what to expect when the next major update arrives on December 14. One of the big new features being added on PC is a photo mode, which will let players take photos and share them. There will be a photo mode contest to come later on, the studio said. Fans had been wondering if the game would ever get a photo mode for years, and now it's finally coming.
Detective Comics #1066 - Gotham Nocturne Act I - Something in the Way, Part I; A Tale of Three Halves, Part 2 of 3
Gotham Nocturne Act I - Something in the Way, Part I; A Tale of Three Halves, Part 2 of 3 last edited by draggonguy on 11/22/22 09:36PM View full history. As the Azmer demon takes hold of the Harvey Dent side of Two-Face, it’s up to the bad side to save them both before it’s too late…that is, if Harvey will give up the identity of Batman to help them. Meanwhile, the young Orgham heir Arzen meets Bruce Wayne for the first time, and Bruce see potential in the boy.
Pokemon Scarlet And Violet Shiny Hunters Unearth Two Useful New Exploits
Pokemon Scarlet and Violet's first week of release has been plagued with bugs, glitches, and performance issues--some frustrating, some fun, and others proving useful to creative players. Two new exploits have been discovered that maximize a player's chance of encountering shiny Pokemon--one that allows you to duplicate a shiny spawn, another that increases the chances of a shiny spawning.
Ninja Gaiden And Dead Or Alive Reboot News May Have Been Premature
Update: Team Ninja has tempered expectations for any sort of announcement in the near future, telling VGC that it has "no details or information to share" on either franchise and that it will give more updates going forward if that changes. Team Ninja is reportedly planning on rebooting the Ninja...
Avengers Forever #11 - The Pillars, Conclusion: "Last Ride"
The greatest collection of Avengers ever seen has been assembled from across the Multiverse, representing each of the core pillars of the group's infinite incarnations. But for one pivotal figure, there are no other variants to be found anywhere in creation. Robbie Reyes is a Ghost Rider unlike any other. And now at last, his ultimate form must be unleashed. Now rises the All-Rider.
Batman: Gotham Knights – Gilded City #2 - Back To Life
More than a century in Gotham’s past, the mysterious hero known as the Runaway investigates a rash of disappearances targeting the city’s working class. In the present, it’s Batman versus Nightwing! The Dark Knight’s further research into the volatile Golden Iris Virus leads him to Blüdhaven, and his former partner isn’t happy to see him.
Avatar 2 Is The "Worst Business Case In Movie History," James Cameron Says
James Cameron himself has described Avatar: The Way of Water as a very bad business decision for a film studio, but it's being made all the same. Cameron told GQ that the film was "very f**king expensive" to make, and it doesn't make sense from a studio financing perspective. Cameron...
Earn Double XP And Log-In Rewards In Overwatch 2 Ahead Of Ramattra Gameplay Trailer
A gameplay trailer showing off upcoming hero Ramattra's abilities will drop on November 26. That weekend and beyond, you can pick up various bonuses in Overwatch 2. From November 24-28, Overwatch matches will grant double XP, which you can use to catch up on the battle pass before Season 2's launch on December 6. On November 22-26, you can pick up the Junker Queen “Five Fingers” Highlight Intro by logging in. Starting November 27 and ending December 2, you can pick up the Kiriko “On the Wind” Highlight Intro as a log-in reward.
Netflix's Wednesday: Will Tim Burton Be Back For Season 2?
Now that Wednesday is streaming on Netflix, viewers are getting to see what, exactly, a TV show directed by the legendary Tim Burton is like. Turns out that it's a silly, creepy, gothic thriller that harkens back to the director's glory days of the '80s and early '90s. While Burton only directed the first four episodes, he was very involved in bringing the show to life, even beyond the episodes he helmed, as an executive producer. What comes next, though?
Guilty Gear Strive Is Adding Sin Kiske On November 24
Arc System Works has announced that Sin Kiske will be joining Guilty Gear Strive as part of Season Pass 2, set to launch on November 24. Sin is the child of Ky Kiske, the Allied King of Illyria, and Dizzy, a half-Gear woman. Ky handed over Sin when he was a child to Sol, Ky’s rival. Due to Sin’s Gear blood, he grows up at an accelerated rate. While he is muscular and looks like an adult, he isn’t even 10 years old yet.
How To Evolve Pawmo Into Pawmot In Pokémon Scarlet And Violet
Pokémon Scarlet and Violet are all about the new collection of Pokémon to catch, themed after the Spain-inspired Paldea region. In traditional Pokémon fashion, the three starters Sprigatito, Fuecoco, and Quaxly are built around their respective elemental type: Grass, Fire, and Water. However, venturing beyond the opening area of Cabo Poco will quickly introduce you to a number of new Pokémon that you can battle and catch in your journeys, allowing you to quickly come into contact with all 18 types and fill out your party of up to six creatures as you choose.
