While Black Friday is almost here — we’re so close — it’s not officially here yet, and it’s scheduled to take place on November 25th like years prior. Even so, many retailers have already started their sales, giving all of us the chance to beat the shopping rush, while still partaking in the discounts and libations. We’re talking about Black Friday-worthy prices, available now, nearly a week early. To make things easier, we’ve rounded up all of the best Black Friday deals you can shop right now, particularly including the best 2-in-1 laptop Black Friday deals from some of the greats like Dell, HP, Microsoft, and more.

3 DAYS AGO