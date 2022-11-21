Read full article on original website
Auburn University and the University of Alabama Student Veterans Host '2022 Operation Iron Ruck' Before Iron BowlZack LoveAuburn, AL
The University of Alabama Crimson Tide Football Superfan is from Huntsville and Has Not Missed a Game in 50 YearsZack LoveHuntsville, AL
LSU beats Alabama in a stunning overtime victory, 32-31Tina HowellBaton Rouge, LA
Army Chinook Helicopters Land at the University of Alabama (UA) Campus, and It was Not Publicized for "Safety Reasons"Zack LoveTuscaloosa, AL
5-Star RB Justice Haynes fires back at report he is flipping to Georgia
Alabama five-star running back commit, Justice Haynes fired back at a report stating he was flipping his commitment to Georgia Thursday. Haynes attends Buford High School in Georgia, and he is one of the Crimson Tide’s 2023 five-star running back pledges. He is a Georgia legacy, and many were shocked when he committed to Alabama over the Bulldogs. A recent report from an Ohio State insider surfaced stating “I’m firmly in the camp that Justice Haynes is going to flip to Georgia.”
Alabama football drops hype video for Iron Bowl against Auburn
One of the most passionate rivalries in college sports comes on Saturday. Alabama and Auburn battle each other in the Iron Bowl at Bryant-Denny Stadium. Nick Saban and the Crimson Tide are going after their tenth victory of the regular season. Alabama is out of the conversation for the Southeastern...
Saraland Star QB to Visit Alabama for Iron Bowl
KJ Lacey, the star quarterback of Saraland High School in the Mobile Bay area, has announced that he will be visiting Alabama for the Iron Bowl on Saturday. Lacey visited Tuscaloosa in an unofficial capacity in April. Lacey is credited by MaxPreps with a 65.9% completion rate, 2,885 passing yards,...
2024 ATH Demello Jones excited about Alabama offer
Demello Jones announced an offer from Alabama football Tuesday via Twitter. Jones is a product of Swainsboro High School in Georgia. The Crimson Tide are the 10th D1 program to offer the 2024 recruit, joining Georgia, Kentucky, South Carolina and others. Alabama’s tight end’s coach Joe Cox informed Jones of his offer from the Tide.
Nick Saban Makes Opinion On Cadillac Williams Very Clear
It's safe to say Nick Saban is a fan of Cadillac Williams. On Saturday, Saban and his Alabama Crimson Tide team will take on Williams and the Auburn Tigers. Williams, a former Auburn running back, is serving as the program's interim head coach. He took over following Bryan Harsin's firing earlier this year.
Alabama kicker Will Reichard may return for fifth season in 2023
Alabama football could have its all time scoring leader back for a fifth season. Will Reichard has served as one of Nick Saban’s most consistent specialists for the Crimson Tide. He arrived as a three-star from Hoover (Ala.) High School in the 2019 class, but Reichard possesses a five-star leg. He became an unsung hero behind Alabama’s undefeated College Football Playoff National Championship season in 2020. A Coronavirus pandemic could not stop Reichard from perfection. He made all 14 field goals — including a 52-yarder versus Georgia — and all 84 PAT attempts. After making nearly 80 percent (78.6) of his kicks in 2021, Reichard connected on 21 of 25 field goals (84%) and all 51 PATs this season.
Alabama Football: Bama and LSU CFB Playoff rankings stir fans
Many college football fans are displeased about the latest Playoff ranking for Alabama Football and LSU. Using some outdated descriptions, the responses could be defined as hissy fits or going back to the 19th century, an even stronger term applies, a conniption fit. Other than Tennessee fans, it is difficult...
Alabama CB Khyree Jackson enters NCAA transfer portal
Alabama football has lost two players to the NCAA transfer portal in back-to-back days. Trey Sanders, a redshirt junior running back, entered his name into the portal on Tuesday. Khyree Jackson, a former junior college transfer, announced Wednesday via Twitter that he has entered the portal. The 6-foot-3, 197-pound cornerback came to the Crimson Tide in the 2021 class as one of the nation’s top JUCO prospects. He totaled seven tackles and two pass breakups in 12 games last season, helping the Tide to a Southeastern Conference Championship. Jackson played in nine games this year, primarily on special teams, recording seven tackles. He got beat out by Terrion Arnold in preseason camp for the starting cornerback job opposite Kool-Aid McKinstry. Jackson suffered from an ankle injury earlier in the season, but Nick Saban announced to reporters on Monday that’s he suspended from the team. No information was made known as to why.
Can Alabama’s offensive line hold up against Auburn’s pass rush?
Bryce Young and Alabama’s offensive line remember the Iron Bowl as one of the toughest matchups from last season. Young was uncomfortable throughout the game as Auburn consistently pressured him. The Crimson Tide’s offensive front could not protect its quarterback as Young got sacked seven times. He endured his worst completion percentage (49) of his career and could not get into a rhythm until the final drive of the game. Young connected with receiver Ja’Corey Brooks for a 28-yard game-tying touchdown in the fourth quarter; however, things were difficult before the 97-yard drive in 12 plays at Auburn, Ala.
Colin Cowherd explains how Alabama can make Playoff, calls it 'nightmare scenario that nobody wants to admit'
Alabama is far from a team being talked about in the College Football Playoff picture as The Crimson Tide sit at No. 7 in the latest edition of the rankings. But there is still a scenario, however unlikely it may seem, that 2-loss Alabama finds a way into the postseason mix. College football analyst Colin Cowherd recently weighed in on how he thought that type of a “nightmare scenario” could play out.
Alabama continues its prep for Iron Bowl matchup against Auburn
Alabama returned to practice on Tuesday to continue its prep for Auburn in Saturday’s Iron Bowl. Coach Nick Saban will honor the senior class for the Crimson Tide at Bryant-Denny Stadium. Alabama is pursuing its tenth victory of the season while the Tigers are looking for bowl eligibility. Carnell “Cadillac” Williams has given his Alma mater new life as its interim head coach. He is making a case to be the permanent man for the job with how he’s rallied the team.
Alabama RB Trey Sanders enters the NCAA transfer portal
Alabama running back Trey Sanders is searching for a new program to finish his college career. The news was first reported by On3’s Matt Zenitz that Sanders has opted to enter his name into the NCAA transfer portal on Tuesday. As part of the class of 2019, Sanders played...
ESPN Model Predicts Score Of Alabama vs. Auburn
It's rivalry week in college football. And on Tuesday, ESPN's Bill Connelly revealed the network's SP+ picks for every FBS team across the country. Including the Iron Bowl between Alabama and Auburn. It doesn't look great for Cadillac Williams and the Auburn Tigers on Saturday. As ESPN's model predicts War...
Alabama rises in latest College Football Playoff rankings
Alabama football was ranked No.7 in the latest College Football Playoff rankings. The Crimson Tide are coming off of a 34-0 win over Austin eay. They currently have two wins over teams ranked in the current CFP Top 25 with wins over Ole Miss and Texas. Tennessee and LSU have...
ESPN updates Alabama football College Football Playoff chances ahead of Auburn
Alabama football jumped up one spot in the latest College Football Playoff rankings, but the Crimson Tide’s playoff chances have dropped, according to ESPN. The Tide currently have a 12 percent chance to reach the Playoff, which is better than Tennessee and LSU’s chances. Georgia has the best...
Photo Gallery from Alabama football’s Tuesday practice ahead of Auburn
Alabama football practiced in full pads Tuesday on the Thomas-Drew Practice Fields ahead of the Crimson Tide’s matchup with Auburn. Here are some photos from the Crimson Tide’s latest practice. Photos via Alabama Athletics.
This Is The Best Cheeseburger In Alabama
Love Food compiled a list of the best cheeseburgers in every US state. Here's the top choice for Alabama.
Former Birmingham mayor Cooper Green’s grandson gets life in Georgia prison for running woman over
A Pelham man has again been convicted of killing a grandmother in Georgia when he rammed her car and then ran over her for no apparent reason. Dewey Green, now 31, was initially convicted in 2015 and sentenced to life without parole in the 2014 death of 53-year-old Janice Pitts.
Eagles in Alabama: See photos of iconic rock band playing to packed arena
For Eagles aficionados in Alabama, it was reason to celebrate. The iconic band returned to Birmingham on Monday after a four-year absence, playing songs fans know and love. The 8:07 p.m. show at the Legacy Arena at the BJCC, which drew a packed house, was a stop on the Eagles’ “Hotel California” tour. What better album to showcase than the monster hit of 1976, which made the famous group even more renowned?
Hoover daycare closes in wake of ‘hot sauce’ controversy, mom reflects
In July, a pastor at the church confirmed from the pulpit that hot sauce had been used for years, possibly even decades to punish children.
