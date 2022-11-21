Alabama football has lost two players to the NCAA transfer portal in back-to-back days. Trey Sanders, a redshirt junior running back, entered his name into the portal on Tuesday. Khyree Jackson, a former junior college transfer, announced Wednesday via Twitter that he has entered the portal. The 6-foot-3, 197-pound cornerback came to the Crimson Tide in the 2021 class as one of the nation’s top JUCO prospects. He totaled seven tackles and two pass breakups in 12 games last season, helping the Tide to a Southeastern Conference Championship. Jackson played in nine games this year, primarily on special teams, recording seven tackles. He got beat out by Terrion Arnold in preseason camp for the starting cornerback job opposite Kool-Aid McKinstry. Jackson suffered from an ankle injury earlier in the season, but Nick Saban announced to reporters on Monday that’s he suspended from the team. No information was made known as to why.

