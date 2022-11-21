Read full article on original website
MLB Insider Believes Cubs Will Land One of the Big Shortstops
One MLB insider says he would be "very surprised" if the Chicago Cubs don't land one of the big four shortstops available in MLB free agency.
Latest on Cubs’ first base plans
The average batting line for first basemen in 2022 was .246/.320/.410, wRC+ of 107. For the Cubs, they used various players at the cold corner for a combined slash line of .232/.304/.348, wRC+ of 86, that latter stat being 24th out of the 30 MLB teams. Given that disparity, the Cubs will undoubtedly be looking for better production in 2023. They might have an in-house solution in Matt Mervis, though they will also be looking for external upgrades this winter. “He’s very much in our plans,” Cubs president of baseball operations Jed Hoyer said about Mervis, per Sahadev Sharma and Patrick Mooney of The Athletic. “But I think we’re also going to be active in exploring alternatives.”
Inside the Cubs Thanksgiving Day Rumor Roundup
Here is your Chicago Cubs Thanksgiving Day roundup going over all of the current free agent rumors and signings.
The Poorly Made White Sox Drawer
Now that the White Sox 2022 season has come to a close, it seems fair to reflect on this past season and call it what it was: quite the roller coaster. But the start of this ride did not start this season – for that, you have to go back to 2019. Sins of the past are creeping into the current version of the team, and it seems like fans have had enough. Anywhere you look – Facebook, Twitter, pre-game, post-game, radio, TV, and during the game – there is a consensus that this team was an underachiever and needs change. Promises of trophies and parades have turned into anger, mocking, and channel-changing. Where do you begin to look for accountability?
Bears’ Justin Fields has separated shoulder, torn ligaments
LAKE FOREST, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF)-The Bears won’t have to go the remainder of the season without Justin Fields. That became evident Wednesday when doctors cleared Fields to participate in the team’s walk-through practice. Head coach Matt Eberflus couldn’t or wouldn’t say whether or not Fields will be ready to play this Sunday against the Jets. Fields […]
Chicago Cubs prospects: The glass is half full entering 2023
The Chicago Cubs are in an interesting spot heading into 2023. Sure, things have gone differently than expected these past two seasons, with the outflow of top talent and the influx of veterans making up a roster that Cubs fans had not previously been accustomed to. However, there is hope in looking forward to next season and beyond with the current crop of young talent.
Chicago Bears add All-ACC Cornerback to Practice Squad
The Chicago Bears added a CB to their practice squad. The Chicago Bears’ secondary has been atrocious this season. The Bears supposed best corner, Jaylon Johnson, was the Bears worst rated defensive player in the team’s loss to the Detroit Lions. Rookie cornerback Kyler Gordon has been terrible in pass coverage this year.
